Who Is James Kennedy's Girlfriend? All About Ally Lewber

James Kennedy has found love again with girlfriend Ally Lewber.

The couple began dating in January 2022, six weeks after Kennedy broke off his engagement to his Vanderpump Rules castmate Raquel Leviss. Lewber first laid eyes on Kennedy while attending a concert for Tom Sandoval’s band, The Most Extras. Though it was their first time meeting, Lewber was already familiar with Kennedy and Bravo’s hit reality TV series.

"I had seen Vanderpump Rules. During COVID, I went down the Bravo rabbit hole," Lewber explained to host Andy Cohen during the show’s season 10 reunion, per BravoTV.com. Despite Kennedy’s questionable behavior in the past, Lewber said “meeting him [was] different.”

"I gave him a chance to really show me who he is," Lewber noted, before adding that “he's lovely."

Kennedy first spoke of their relationship while appearing on costar Lala Kent’s Give Them Lala podcast in February 2022. At the time, he noted that he wasn’t particularly eager to open their budding romance to the cameras just yet.

“With [Ally], I’m taking my time. She gets to choose what she wants to do with that whole situation, and then for me, it’s like, I have to decide as well,” Kennedy explained when asked if Lewber would go on the show. “What I do know is I’m going to be doing me and I’m going to be f----- enjoying myself. Truly."

In 2023, Lewber made her Vanderpump Rules debut on season 10. Since then, she and Kennedy have moved in together along with their two cats and Kennedy’s dog, Graham.

So who is James Kennedy’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Ally Lewber and her relationship with the Vanderpump Rules star.

She graduated from Belmont University in 2018

Before moving to Los Angeles, Lewber studied at Belmont University in Nashville. According to Lewber’s LinkedIn page, she graduated in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in entertainment industry studies and a minor in entertainment journalism.

In 2020, Lewber enrolled at Penn State, where she spent two years studying weather forecasting, specifically “synoptic/physical meteorology” and “analyzing/reading satellite/radar imagery.” Her interest in meteorology went on to pave the way for her next career endeavor: astrology.

She is a spiritual astrologer

As stated on her website, Lewber is currently studying to be a Hellenistic astrologer. She specializes in birth chart readings and astrology forecasting with the goal of “empowering her clients through "natal astrology” and hopes “to help promote a deeper sense of self-love and acceptance.”

Meanwhile, Kennedy couldn’t be prouder of his girlfriend. “She’s doing amazing things [and] connecting with so many people around the world,” he told BravoTV.com of Lewber’s growing astrology business. “So that’s just gonna evolve into something amazing.”

She began dating Kennedy in January 2022

During part two of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, the couple confirmed that they began dating about six weeks after Kennedy ended his engagement to Leviss. When Cohen questioned Kennedy on whether he was ready to jump into something serious following his broken engagement, Kennedy said: “I think everyone does process breakups differently. For me, it was enough time," per BravoTV.com.

Lewber added in agreement, "We definitely both went into it planning to take things slow. I mean, we did jump into it, but a lot of conversations were had about it."

She and Kennedy went Instagram official in March 2022

Lewber first appeared on Kennedy’s Instagram page in March 2022 when the U.K. native posted photos from their romantic tropical getaway, and subsequently, confirmed their relationship. While Kennedy had already been teasing the identity of his new girlfriend leading up to the trip, the photo dump served as Vanderpump Rules fans’ official introduction to Lewber and their budding romance.

"Only the most magical trip I've ever experienced in my entire life, here's a little slide show of today's adventure…. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life's too short," Kennedy captioned the carousel of images, including photos of himself kissing Lewber in Tulum.

She made her red carpet debut with Kennedy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards

One week after going Instagram official, the love birds made their red carpet debut at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards in L.A. The pair walked the red carpet in matching animal print ensembles. Kennedy wore black leather pants with a half-buttoned white-and-gray leopard print shirt, while Lewber opted for a black-and-blue mini dress with a similar animal print pattern.

She appeared on Vanderpump Rules season 10

Lewber joined the Vanderpump Rules cast as Kennedy’s girlfriend in season 10. The season largely followed the unraveling of Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s relationship, which was complicated by Sandoval’s affair with Leviss.

During a confessional interview, Lewber opened up about Kennedy’s “really weird” friend group and the challenges it’s presented her and their relationship thus far.

“In my friend group, it’s not really normal to see an ex. Usually, you break up with that person and then you never see them again. But then in this friend group, you’re looking around and you’re just like, it’s nothing but exes,” she explained, per BravoTV.com. “It’s really weird.”

Nevertheless, Lewber powered through her rookie season and made an appearance at the season 10 reunion. She is slated to join the cast for season 11.

She and Kennedy moved in together in June 2023

Not only is Kennedy a first-time homeowner, but he has a new roommate: his girlfriend! While appearing on Peacock’s Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition, Kennedy revealed the big news, adding that he and Lewber will be moving to the valley.

“We’re getting settled, moving in and decorating,” he said on the show. “It’s fun.”

Their spacious abode has three bedrooms, a swimming pool as well as a DJ studio for Kennedy. While Kennedy has happily taken the responsibility of planting their outdoor garden, he shared that Lewber has “decorated the whole place.”

“Ally’s been amazing,” he said, adding elsewhere in the show that their “two little cats” will be joining them, too. Additionally, Kennedy’s goldendoodle, Graham, whom he previously shared with Leviss, will be living there as well.

“We’re just excited. We’re just living life together,” he said.

