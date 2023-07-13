Who Is Simu Liu's Girlfriend? All About Allison Hsu

Simu Liu isn’t shy about sharing his love for his girlfriend Allison Hsu.

Limu and the marketing director were first linked in late 2022, not long after the Marvel star revealed he was “going through a breakup” following a relationship with Jade Bender.

Since the couple have gone public with their relationship, they’ve hit a number of red carpet events together, traveled around the world, celebrated holidays and more.

Hsu, who works in the music industry, has been supportive of her boyfriend’s career, even if it means watching him in a romance film. While speaking with PEOPLE about his 2023 movie One True Loves, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor said he believes Hsu will “definitely watch it.”

"The jury's still out as to how we'll feel about it," he joked. "But, it's always an interesting predicament that actors find themselves in."

So, who is Simu Liu’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Allison Hsu and her relationship with the actor.

She works for Interscope Records

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hsu began working at Interscope Records in 2017 as an intern while still attending UCLA. She landed a full-time position at the record label in 2018 after graduating with a bachelor's degree from the university, according to her LinkedIn. Hsu has worked her way up within the company and was promoted to digital marketing director in March 2023.

At Interscope, she leads the digital and social efforts for high-profile music artists, including Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga, per Forbes.

She made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2022

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Hsu was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in music in 2022.

“It’s still surreal to me that I get to wake up every day and do what I love at a company as innovative and trailblazing as @interscope and work alongside so many amazing people that inspire me to be the best version of myself possible,” she wrote on Instagram of the milestone. “I’m honored to be recognized as a young Asian-American woman in this industry that I only dreamt of being apart of as a little girl & music superfan growing up in Pennsylvania.”

She added, “To work with artists and teammates every day who are equal parts kind, passionate and brilliant is something I will never take for granted. And thank you thank you thank you to my family, friends and mentors that have encouraged me and believed in me since day 1. I couldn’t do anything without you.”

She started dating Liu in 2022

Allison Hsu Instagram

Hsu and Liu’s relationship became Instagram official on Nov. 20, 2022, when she shared a sweet photo of her and the actor embracing. For the caption, she kept it simple with “:).”

Just two weeks later, Liu announced the relationship on Dec. 2 to his three million Instagram followers by sharing a photo of himself and Hsu attending the Violent Night movie premiere in Los Angeles. “Pictured: two asians in front of santa’s crotch 🎅🏻,” he captioned the photo of the pair, both wearing festive holiday sweaters for the night out.

Liu was worried about meeting her parents

Simu Liu Instagram

While speaking with PEOPLE at the 20th Annual Unforgettable Gala at the Beverly Hilton in December 2022, the Barbie actor opened up about taking his relationship with Hsu to the next level by spending time together during the holiday season.

"Yeah, doing the whole family thing and meeting the parents thing, which no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time," Liu told PEOPLE exclusively.

Liu says she’s a “fighter"

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Among the many things he likes about his girlfriend, Liu admires that she’s a “fighter,” he told PEOPLE in December 2022.

"She's a badass, she's a fighter and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things. And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes," he shared.

However, there is one area where he thinks she could improve. When asked about his and Hsu’s 2023 resolutions, he told PEOPLE: "Hers is to be a better texter. Mine is, it's always exercising more, cause I'm not. I'm never exercising enough. I think it's maybe put the phone away a little bit more [too]."

She has traveled internationally with Liu

Allison Hsu Instagram

Since the couple started dating, they have documented their travels together on social media.

"From christmas sweater weather to tropical beach and everything in between, you are simply breathtaking," Liu wrote in an Instagram caption of them on a tropical visit to Anguilla in December 2022. He also shared photos of them enjoying horseback riding on the beach and at their resort, Cap Juluca.

"It was great ... It's pretty cold in L.A. in December, so I got an opportunity to just marinate on a beach for a few days. [It was] pretty awesome," Liu later told PEOPLE of their Anguilla getaway.

Hsu also posted a series of photos from the trip on her Instagram, simply captioning the post: "♡ paradise."

That same month, Hsu “brought him home” to Taiwan for the holidays, as she wrote on Instagram. Liu also shared a few photos from the trip and poked fun at his girlfriend. The Marvel star joked in one caption, "thanks for making me feel tall :)."

In May 2023, Liu “took his Barbie to Sicily for the weekend,” sharing photos from the Italian trip on Instagram. Hsu shared a carousel of images of their “summer vacation” on Instagram as well.

She loves how “thoughtful” Liu is

Allison Hsu Instagram

In April 2023, Hsu celebrated her boyfriend’s 34th birthday and dedicated a sweet Instagram tribute to him.

“Happy birthday to my favorite boy <3 the funniest, warmest, most thoughtful, kind and precious human,” she captioned the post, which included a black-and-white photo of the couple and several silly solo photos of Liu.

“Love you for having a sweet tooth as bad as mine and for making every day better,” she wrote.



She and Liu make time for each other

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Liu's career keeps him very busy, and he and Hsu often have to "fight to spend time together," as he told PEOPLE at the premiere of Barbie.

However, the pair value their quality time together and work hard to find a good balance. "I mean, [the] schedule's always packed and it's always, you know, it's just hard for anybody who travels a lot to fight for time together and make sure you're taking enough time to be present with each other and to kind of block out everything that everybody wants and to just kind of be, to have a moment that’s just ours," Liu said.

He added that he and Hsu were planning another getaway together and were enjoying their first summer as a couple. "It's not a bad feeling. It's not a bad feeling," he said.