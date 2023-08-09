Who Is John C. Reilly's Wife? All About Producer Alison Dickey

John C. Reilly and his wife Alison Dickey have been married for over 30 years.

The Step Brothers actor and Dickey, an independent producer, met on the set of the film Casualties of War in 1989 and married in 1992, per IndieWire.

“We’ve been together a long time,” Dickey told the publication in 2018. “I’ve seen the whole trajectory of his career. I’m so well aware of what he’s capable of doing. I always feel somewhat satisfied and somewhat unsatisfied after I watch a film of his, just in terms of wanting to get the whole palette.”

Dickey worked as a producer before she met Reilly and has continued in her career since, even working with her husband on passion projects such as 2018's The Sisters Brothers.

In 1998, the couple welcomed their first son, Leo, together. A few years later, their second son, Arlo, was born.

So who is John C. Reilly’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Alison Dickey, the producer married to the Winning Time actor.

She met Reilly in 1989

According to IndieWire, Dickey met Reilly in 1989 while on the set of the film Casualties of War. Reilly was working as an assistant to actor Sean Penn, and Reilly starred in the film.

She married Reilly in 1992

Dickey and Reilly married three years later in 1992.

Reilly, who is known for playing some unhappy husbands in movies like Chicago and The Good Girl, told BBC in 2003 that while his characters struggle in their relationships, he doesn't experience the same.

“I have to say that I'm happily married, very happily married, in real life," he said. "Happy marriages don't get depicted in movies very often because they are not very dramatic."

She and Reilly have two sons

The couple have two children together: sons Leo and Arlo Reilly.

Leo is a model who went viral on Twitter in February 2020 after a side-by-side photo of himself and his famous father was posted by a journalist. Besides modeling, Leo (who goes by LoveLeo on social media) is also a musician and went to school for fashion design, according to GQ.

Arlo is also a model who loves to surf and skateboard.

Reilly and Dickey have a close relationship with their sons and raised them in a creative and artsy home where electronics were restricted, per GQ. Reilly told the outlet being married to Dickey and having his children "were nurturing me and sustaining me in my life” as an actor.

In 2008, Reilly told Parade, “I dread the day when [his kids] leave the house,” adding, “I really depend on my kids for company.”

She’s a film producer

Like her husband, Dickey also works in Hollywood, but behind the camera as a producer.

“We were out there in the middle of the jungle in Thailand, and I was watching Art Vinson produce that movie with a really fantastic international crew,” she told IndieWire about working on Casualties of War. “It was incredible. At that point, I realized I wanted to switch to physical production. I changed gears and worked my way up, learning the ropes.”

She’s produced some of Reilly’s films

Dickey and Reilly have also collaborated professionally. The first film Dickey produced that her husband acted in was 2011's Terri, per IndieWire. Dickey also inspired Reilly to star in the Mark and Jay Duplass film Cyrus.

The couple worked together again for The Sisters Brothers, which took seven years to develop.

“One of the beautiful things about his performance in the film is that it really showcases his range both as a dramatic actor, but also being able to find comedy in a situation,” Dickey told the publication. “That’s what John’s interested in. Comedy just comes out of reality. That’s one of the beautiful things about his acting. It’s just so tied to truth.”

Dickey said that when she got the script, “I couldn’t believe what I was reading."

"I got John to read it, because my enthusiasm was off the charts ... We started getting the Hollywood phone calls," she said. "We knew we needed to stay the course to make the best possible movie.”

She inspired Reilly to also become a producer

Dickey’s work as a producer also inspired Reilly to work behind the camera. Not only did he act in the film The Sisters Brothers, but it was also his first time producing a film.

“This naturally happens when you’re a performer and you’ve been doing this as long as I have,” Reilly told IndieWire. “It was a lot of work, but it was immensely satisfying to know that I gave everything I possibly could do it all along the way.”

She describes their relationship as a “creative partnership"

Dickey shared with IndieWire that the couple are able to work on their professional endeavors together while maintaining a “creative partnership.”

“We both have our own careers, and that’s the lovely thing about our partnership,” she said. “In a way, I feel like we’re always working together, because it’s the place we find in our conversation about our work that allows us to work independently. We really value each other’s opinions and it’s great to have that kind of personal and creative partnership.”

She added, “We do our thing, and we come home, and we can be a foil for each other.”

