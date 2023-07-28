Who Is Jalen Brunson's Fiancée? All About Ali Marks

Jalen Brunson scored big when he started dating his fiancée Ali Marks in high school.

The NBA star proposed to his longtime girlfriend in September 2022 after dating for nine years. Marks posted photos from the proposal on her Instagram, captioning the post, “you are a lifetime.”

Brunson posted his own snaps from the moment, writing, “forever.” Marks, who works as a physical therapist, also commented “forever” under his post.

Marks has been by Brunson’s side during the most exciting moments of his career, including when he signed a $104 million, four-year contract with the New York Knicks in June 2022. The point guard moved to the Big Apple after playing for the Dallas Mavericks for four years.

Though the two dated long-distance throughout college and Marks’ graduate school experience, they remained committed to each other.

So who is Jalen Brunson’s fiancée? Here’s everything to know about Ali Marks and her relationship with the NBA player.

She met Brunson in high school

Marks and Brunson went to Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois, and started dating in October 2013. Nearly two years later, Brunson posted pictures of the two attending their senior prom together in May 2015.

Throughout high school, Brunson shared snaps of himself with Marks, including celebrating her birthday and attending school dances together.

She graduated from Northwestern University

While Brunson attended Villanova University, where he played Division 1 basketball, Marks stayed close to home at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, according to her LinkedIn. She studied kinesiology and exercise science, graduating in 2017.

The following year she attended Northwestern University, receiving her doctorate in physical therapy in 2021. The couple dated long distance while they both attended college and until she ultimately moved to Dallas after graduating from Northwestern.

She is a physical therapist

Soon after graduating, Marks began her career as a physical therapist at the W.B. Carrell Memorial Clinic in Dallas, Texas — where Brunson was playing at the time.

Before becoming a licensed physical therapist, Marks worked as a rehabilitation aide at Athletico in Chicago, assisting other therapists and patients.

Brunson proposed to Marks in their high school gym

Brunson proposed to Marks in a meaningful way. In September 2022, Brunson took Marks to their alma mater and proposed to her on the basketball court of their high school gym.

Brunson popped the question at center court with an arrangement of flowers and candles in a heart shape. Behind the array, Brunson got down on one knee under an arch made of the same flowers.

She is supportive of his career

Throughout Brunson’s career, Marks has been by his side. Whether it was cheering him on in high school or sitting courtside during his professional games, Marks continues to be his no. 1 cheerleader.

In July 2022, she was by his side as he received his new Knicks jersey; in May 2023, she attended the Night of Covenant House Stars alongside Brunson and his family.

She and Brunson have traveled together

Between basketball seasons, the couple like to go on vacations together and spend time with their dog, Kona. They have traveled together to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Miami, among other destinations.

Marks posted some sweet pictures of the two kissing during their July 2022 trip to Jamaica, writing, “from our first night in paradise 🍹🇯🇲🌅🤍.”

She runs for charity

In October 2020, Marks completed her first half marathon with Project Purple, an organization that provides research funding and monetary support for families of those with pancreatic cancer. Her father died of pancreatic cancer a decade prior, and Project Purple supported her family during his cancer journey.

Two years later, Marks ran another marathon in support of Project Purple, raising $5,900 for the cause. She posted pictures from the marathon posing with a medal and of her family holding signs supporting her.

“Grateful for all of my family and friends who supported me during this journey - it was truly years in the making !!” she wrote in the caption.