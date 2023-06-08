Who Is Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend? All About Ahkeema

NBA star Zion Williamson is expecting his first child with girlfriend Ahkeema.

The power forward and the content creator announced their baby news in June 2023, when Ahkeema posted a series of photos and videos from their sex reveal party on Instagram.

“Thank you 🙏 God for blessing my family with an addition 👶🏽we will give her unconditional love, guidance, protection & a family we are so grateful for #babywilliamson ♥️💜,” Ahkeema captioned an image carousel from the celebration, revealing that she and Williamson are expecting a baby girl.

In another carousel from the day, Ahkeema shared a snap of Williamson hugging her from behind, along with an image of the back of the basketball pro’s shirt, which read, “I’m here because I don’t want to get yelled at.”

Williamson and Ahkeema have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, and it’s unclear when the pair first started dating. Not only did the couple's sex reveal party serve as their baby news announcement, but the occasion also marked their social media debut.

However, Ahkeema has shared a few subtle hints about her and Williamson’s relationship on Instagram in the past. In March 2023, she even seemingly celebrated her 29th birthday in a suite at the Smoothie King Center, the home of Williamson’s team, the New Orleans Pelicans.

So who is Zion Williamson’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Ahkeema and her relationship with the basketball player.

She's a content creator

ahh_concreterose/Instagram

Ahkeema occasionally shares snaps from her life with her nearly 38,000 followers on Instagram. In her bio, she lists herself as a “video creator,” posting everything from her shopping hauls to her favorite comfort food recipes.

She worked as a real estate agent

ahh_concreterose/Instagram

While she hasn’t shared any real estate content as of late, Ahkeema seemingly worked as an agent in 2021, and posted several snaps of the homes she was listing.

Ahkeema first hinted at her new career in a May 2021 post, revealing that her first deal was under contract.

“I am indecisive if I want to document my journey, because I like to move in silent, collecting my 5 figure checks, but it’s time to get LOUD 📣💥💪🏼,” she wrote alongside a photo of the property.

She’s a mom

ahh_concreterose/Instagram

In addition to the little one she's expecting with Williamson, Ahkeema is already a mom to a son from a previous relationship. Though she hasn't posted much about the little boy, she did share a video of her son getting a haircut in January 2023.

“New Year 🎉 New Hair!! I have been growing his dreads for 6 years they had to GO‼️ I wanted a cleaner look for my son & boy is he handsome 🫶🏼🥰,” she captioned the post.

She and Williamson have been dating since at least February 2023

ahh_concreterose/Instagram

While it’s unclear how long the pair have been together, Ahkeema posted a TikTok in February that appeared to show her attending an event at the Smoothie King Center, where Williamson plays for the Pelicans. In the video, Ahkeema watched a concert from a suite in the arena along with a few family members. While Williamson did not appear in the clip, the mom-to-be seemingly gave him a subtle shout-out by posing in front of the Pelicans logo.

That same month, Ahkeema gave her followers a look at her Valentine’s Day celebration, sharing a video on her Instagram Story of several designer bags she received as a gift. “Thank you Daddy,” she captioned the snap.

Ahkeema was also seemingly gifted a new Rolls Royce, as she posted a video showing off the pink interior of a black truck. “This baby is so f—--- pretty,” she said in the clip.

Later in the day, Ahkeema shared a few videos of her relaxing on a boat with a person lounging next to her, though she didn't reveal their face on camera.

She and Williamson are expecting a baby girl in November

Neilson Barnard/Getty, ahh_concreterose/Instagram

Ahkeema first hinted at her pregnancy in April 2023, posting an Instagram Story of a sonogram with the caption, “Something loading.”

In early June, she confirmed she's pregnant with her second child, her first with Williamson, on Instagram. "June 3rd I invited all my family and close friends to help us celebrate 🎉 our new addition to our family," she wrote of the couple's sex reveal party.

The mom-to-be also posted a longer video on YouTube from the event, which showed the moment she and Williamson learned they're expecting a baby girl.

In the video, Williamson addresses the pair’s little one on the way, saying, “My baby, you’re gonna see this at some point. I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you.”

The video then gives a look at the couple’s elaborate celebration, which was decked out with plenty of pink and blue decorations, desserts and games, along with a large light display that read “Boy or Girl.” When it was time to find out the baby’s sex, pink fireworks were set off from the display, revealing that they’re having a girl.

Ahkeema also shared a snap of the custom napkins they had made for the event, which were embossed with her due date: Nov. 13, 2023.

