Who Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Ex-Boyfriend? All About Adam Faze

Get to know Olivia Rodrigo’s former flame, Adam Faze.

The “Good 4 U” singer, 20, and the producer, 26, were first linked in the summer of 2021 and dated for over six months before PEOPLE confirmed their breakup in February 2022.

"They've been over for a bit now," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Though the couple never commented on their relationship status when they were dating, Rodrigo told PEOPLE in June 2022 that she was a "lot happier now" than when she wrote the lyrics to her hit debut album Sour.

"I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she said. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

"I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up," she added. "We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it."

Rodrigo's sophomore album, Guts, comes out this week, and she teased that it was predominantly written when she was 19, a year “filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst.”

Here’s everything to know about Rodrigo’s ex-boyfriend, Faze.

He’s a director and producer

Like Rodrigo, Faze is no stranger to the entertainment industry. In addition to directing Goody Grace's "Nothing Good" music video, he also works as a producer in film and TV.

Before embarking on his career as a producer, Faze was a writer for Forbes, but he explained on Twitter that his passion was always “making movies.”

He has his own production company

In March 2020, Faze and Jamie Dolan teamed up to launch their production company, Must B Nice.

“With ‘must b nice,’ we wanted to turn our daily slogan growing up outside the industry into what fuels our desire to take bets on storytellers who have yet to be believed in,” said Dolan in a statement to Deadline. “The company will have an emphasis on feature films and television, with a keen interest in exploring all-new mediums should they make sense for a project.”

Faze added, “We could not be more excited to be launching ‘must b nice’ at a time where the line between the technology and entertainment industries is blurring; we look forward to embracing that change and working with a new generation of storytellers to push the boundary of what stories are told and how they’re distributed.”

He has interviewed some big names on his podcast

In 2016, Faze hosted A Leg Up, a TV & Film podcast that was “about making it in Hollywood hosted by a kid trying to make it in Hollywood,” per the official description. Through the podcast, he interviewed a number of big names, including Jay Leno, Ron Meyer, the Duplass brothers and Gary Oldman.

He and Olivia Rodrigo reportedly met through industry friends

TheImageDirect

The duo reportedly ran in the same circles before connecting, with a source telling E! News in June 2021 that they "met through industry friends" a few months prior.

He was first linked to Olivia Rodrigo in the summer of 2021

Faze and Rodrigo first sparked dating rumors when they stepped out together at the Space Jam 2 premiere in California in June 2021, where they were seen cuddling and holding hands by onlookers.

At the time, a source close to Rodrigo told E! News that the “Good 4 U” singer brought Faze as her plus-one and introduced him as "her boyfriend." They later confirmed their romance as they were photographed sharing a kiss in Los Angeles in July.

Aside from a few date nights in Los Angeles, the two kept their relationship pretty under the radar while they were dating and Rodrigo never publicly posted about Faze on social media.

In January 2022, fans speculated that they had broken up after Rodrigo seemingly unfollowed him on Instagram. PEOPLE later confirmed their breakup that February, with a source saying, "They've been over for a bit now.”

In July 2023, Faze and Rodrigo’s romance made headlines again as the singer released her lead single “Vampire” from Guts. While many fans theorized the breakup track was about Faze, a source close to Rodrigo denied it to PEOPLE: "The song isn’t about Adam Faze," the insider said at the time of the song’s release.