Who Is Lily-Rose Depp's Rumored Girlfriend? All About 070 Shake

Lily-Rose Depp appears to have a new love interest.

Recently, The Idol actress has sparked romance rumors with rapper 070 Shake.

In early May, Depp seemingly confirmed their relationship as she posted a photo of the two kissing on her Instagram Story with the caption, “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH,” per a screenshot obtained by Page Six.

Shortly after, Depp and 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, were photographed sharing a kiss outside LAX Airport as Depp returned home from Cannes Film Festival in France, where she promoted her new HBO series with The Weeknd.

Before 070 Shake, Depp was previously linked to some big names in Hollywood, including Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. Depp and Chalamet dated for two years before ending things in 2020, while Depp and Butler were photographed kissing in August 2021.

From her musical background to the details surrounding her romance with Depp, here’s everything to know about 070 Shake.

She grew up in New Jersey

070 Shake, who is of Dominican descent, grew up in North Bergen, New Jersey. Prior to exploring a career in music, she was a basketball star at her high school, where she was a shooting guard on her school’s team. In fact, the "Shake" of her stage name refers to the "shake weave," a move she used in basketball, per NJ.com.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

She’s a rapper

After stepping onto the music scene with the 070 music collective (partly named after their New Jersey zip code) in 2015, 070 Shake embarked on a solo career in 2018 when she released her solo debut EP, Glitter. Since then, she has released two studio albums, Modus Vivendi in 2020 and You Can't Kill Me in 2022. She has also opened for some big names, including Kid Cudi, Coldplay and The 1975.

She’s signed with Kanye West’s record label

070 Shake has YesJulz to thank for her record deal with Kanye West’s label GOOD Music. Per Vulture, YesJulz played 070 Shake’s music during a Yeezy fitting, eventually catching the attention of the label's president, Pusha T. In 2016, 070 Shake signed with Good Music, before appearing on "Ghost Town" and "Violent Crimes" from West's Ye, both of which reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU

She’s been linked to some other big names before Lily-Rose Depp

Depp isn’t the only big name 070 Shake has been romantically connected to. In a feature with Vogue in 2017, the outlet noted she was in a relationship with Sophia Diana Lodato. She was also previously in a relationship with singer Kehlani, whom she dated from 2021 to 2022. In addition to making various public appearances together, they also shared the screen in Kehlani’s “Melt” music video.

During an interview with Pitchfork, 070 Shake opened up about not putting labels on her sexuality, saying, “I don’t really identify myself as queer or gay or anything. I just like girls.”

She and Lily-Rose Depp first went public with their relationship in May 2023

After sparking romance rumors during Paris Fashion Week in 2023, Depp went “Instagram official” with their romance in May when she shared a photo of them kissing on her Instagram Story. She also teased that they had been together since January as she captioned the post, “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH.”

Shortly after, Depp and 070 Shake were photographed sharing a kiss outside LAX Airport as Depp returned home from Cannes Film Festival.