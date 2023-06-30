WHO to Announce Artificial Sweetener Aspartame May Cause Cancer

The popular sugar substitute will be listed as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" in July

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on June 30, 2023 11:54AM EDT
sugar substitutes
Popular sugar substitute aspartame expected to be announced as a possible carcinogen. Photo:

Getty

Aspartame — the popular sugar substitute found in sodas, candy and more — will be declared a possible carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer-researching arm of the World Health Organization (WHO) — Reuters says.

The ubiquitous sugar substitute is relied on for calorie restriction and found in hundreds of commonly available products. Since its initial approval in 1974, it’s been sold on its own under the brand names Nutrasweet, Equal, and Sugar Twin, and is often an ingredient in drinks like Diet Coke and packaged food like Sugar-Free Jello and Dannon Activia yogurt.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, aspartame “is about 200 times sweeter” than regular sugar.

a young man ads some sugar to his machiatto
Aspartame is expected to be declared a possible carcinogen by government agency.

Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But how much aspartame is safe to consume? The current recommendations require reading labels — and doing a bit of math, since, according to the FDA, “the acceptable daily intake for the sweetener is 50mg for each kilogram of body weight.”

A can of Diet Coke, for example, contains about 200 mg of aspartame.

While current FDA guidelines say a 132-lb. person would need to consume 75 packets of artificial sweetener per day to reach the acceptable limit, the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives — a separate WHO and United Nations committee — is updating its risk assessment, including how much is safe to consume, according to CNN.

The problem with aspartame is how the chemical is metabolized in the body.

“This chemical is hydrolyzed and absorbed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. This process leads to the release of methanol, aspartic acid, and phenylalanine,” according to a report from news-medical.net.

The methanol is then converted to formaldehyde by the liver. “In addition to the direct damage methanol causes to the liver, formaldehyde is also directly toxic to liver cells and associated with cancer-causing properties,” the report said.

The FDA had previously advised certain individuals with a rare genetic disorder, phenylketonuria (PKU), to avoid consuming aspartame, due to a difficulty metabolizing the chemical. The disorder is diagnosed at birth by a routine heel-prick test.

This isn’t the first time aspartame has been linked to cancer; a 2022 French study found that “artificial sweeteners (especially aspartame and acesulfame-K), which are used in many food and beverage brands worldwide, were associated with increased cancer risk.”

Aspartame isn’t the only sugar substitute that’s come under scrutiny for health risks; in February, a study found that erythritol — a popular staple in low-carb and keto diets — is linked to blood clotting, stroke, heart attack and death. 

Last month, WHO advised against using artificial sweeteners for weight control, suggesting "potential undesirable effects" like "an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults."

The IARC’s findings on aspartame are due to be announced on July 14 — and revised guidelines on safe daily allowances are expected to follow.

Related Articles
Madonna
Madonna Is 'Following Doctor's Orders and Resting' After Hospitalization: Source (Exclusive)
Debi Mazar and Madonna attend the Dolce & Gabbana and The Cinema Society screening of the Epix World premiere
Madonna's Close Friend Debi Mazar Reveals Singer 'on the Mend' After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection
Sex expert Sue Johanson appears on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno at the NBC Studios on July 25, 2011 in Burbank, California.
Sue Johanson, Canadian Sex Education Pioneer, Dead at 93
Hank Green Jokes About the Number of Chemotherapy Medications He's Taking: 'These Are My Ladies'
Hank Green Jokes About the Number of Chemotherapy Medications He's Taking: 'These Are My Ladies'
Carson Daly
Carson Daly Turns 50 After Spinal Fusion Surgery: 'I'm Really on My Bounce Back' (Exclusive)
ada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith attend the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Show on the Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River on April 29, 2023
Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts to Son Jaden Revealing She Introduced Their Family to Psychedelics (Exclusive)
Madonna-luce-una-esbelta-figura-gracias-a-la-dieta-macrobiotica.jpg
Madonna Is 'Back Home' After Hospitalization for 'Serious Bacterial Infection': Source (Exclusive)
Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021
Lizzo Takes Stage in Poland 'Hungover AF'
Emily Simpson BRAVOCON October 16, 2022
'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Admits Getting Liposuction, Using Ozempic for Weight Loss
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx 'Still Not Himself' Following Health Crisis, 'Getting the Best Care': Exclusive Source
Madonna Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection,' Halts Tour: 'Full Recovery Expected'
Madonna Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection,' Halts Tour: 'Full Recovery Expected'
Wiz Khalifa Shares Recovery Video After Dealing with a 'Small Rip in the Cartilage of My Pelvis'
Wiz Khalifa Shares Recovery Video After Dealing with a 'Small Rip in the Cartilage of My Pelvis'
Jackie Goldschneider attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton on May 13, 2023
Jackie Goldschneider Says She'll Likely Be the Only Real Housewife Not on Ozempic: 'Last (Wo)man Standing'
margarita glasses with a rim of salt
'Margarita Burn' Is a Real Skin Condition Caused by the Lime-Infused Cocktail
Liv Hewson for Teen Vogue
'Yellowjackets' Star Liv Hewson Feels 'More Alive' After Top Surgery: 'Never Been Happier'
Sleepy girl trying to hiding under the pillow on bed.
Your Pillowcase Might Have More Bacteria Than a Toilet Seat: Report