Whitney Way Thore Posts Dancing Video in Response to Negative Comments About Her Body

The 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' star shared a series of videos on social media in response to critics who called her “gross” and told her to cover up her legs

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on August 18, 2023
Published on August 18, 2023 03:23PM EDT
Whitney Way Thore dances in spite of negative comments
Whitney Way Thore. Photo:

whitneywaythore/Instagram

Whitney Way Thore is letting her critics know that she’s completely unfazed by any negative comments that come her way.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star posted a series of videos on Instagram in response to some of the rude messages she’s received about her body, fitness and diet.

In two clips, the 39-year-old is seen dancing and carelessly showing off her body after one follower called her “gross” and another told her to cover up her legs.

Thore also responded to someone who commented, “You can’t say you like to work out and still drink Coke🤦🏼‍♀️”

The reality star shared a video of herself at the studio for her fitness program and app, No BS Active. She jokingly did sit ups while taking a sip of Coca Cola in between each rep.

“I’m Whitney. 39, never married, no kids. Likes working out and drinking Coke. I’m so ~*~multifaceted~*~ 💁🏻‍♀️,” she teased. 

Despite the criticism, Thore received numerous of positive comments and praise for her recent weight loss.

“you look amazing!!! I adore your confidence so much!!!” one person wrote, while another follower added, “Girl you look amazing you have come a long way ❤️🥰”

“I love the way she handles the trolls, keep doing you girl👏🏻” another person wrote. “You look great. Look happy and healthy.”

Thore has long been active in the gym, from CrossFit for years to weightlifting competitions.

But despite her long history of working out, she told PEOPLE in 2018 that she gets negative comments "every time" she posts a workout video on social media.

"They don't want to see you working out, and it's so ridiculous because the people who maintain that I should lose weight should be applauding me, if that's what they think I should do, and yet they still find a way to criticize me," she said. "It's just fat phobia and I don't listen to it."

Thore pointed out that the people who criticize her don't understand the difference between working out to lose weight and working out for health reasons.

"The thing is, exercise is a healthy behavior, it's something you can do or not do," she said at the time. "Whereas losing weight is not a behavior that you can just do. You can lose weight or you can not, but regardless exercise will benefit you in a million other ways."

"I think there's a lot of stereotypes and misconceptions about fat people working out, and at the end of the day you just need to do what's right for your body and dismiss what other people think."

