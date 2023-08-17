'RHOSLC' After Jen Shah Is a 'Breath of Fresh Air,' Says Costar — and the New Housewife Has a Strong Link to Her

Whitney Rose admitted Jen Shah was not missed on 'RHOSLC' this season "in the sense of toxicity — like we were able to all bond in a different way and get to know each other on a deeper level and that was nice"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 08:35PM EDT
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY
Jen Shah (left) and Whitney Rose. Photo:

Chris Haston/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast is moving on without Jen Shah.

On Tuesday’s episode of Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, guest co-host Whitney Rose opened up about filming while Shah is serving a five-year prison sentence for her role in a long-running telemarketing scheme. 

“I will say that season 4 kind of goes back to the original OG Salt Lake City roots,” Rose, 36, explained. “It very much is like season one in that the fights are lighter. They're just as dramatic but we're not fighting over you know…,”

Tamra Judge added, “someone who's going to prison.”

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:4 -- Pictured: (l-r) Monica Garcia, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas
Monica Garcia, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas.

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Rose admitted that “having Jen gone is like a breath of fresh air,” adding, “Honestly, it was so much easier.”

“I think it just felt weird not having her because she's been an OG,” she explained. “We built the show with her. But I don't think we missed her in the sense of toxicity — like we were able to all bond in a different way and get to know each other on a deeper level and that was nice. And I don't know if that's Jen or if it's just season four,  the dynamics of it.”

Despite the change of pace, Judge, 55, noted that Shah, 49, was “a good character on the show” and “entertaining” for audiences. 

“She brought it for sure,” Rose responded. “And I think a lot of people are nervous about not having Jen but we brought it. It's still everything.”

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah. Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty

Rose also revealed that new Housewife Monica Garcia has an unique tie to Shah after being asked if she knew her prior to filming. 

“I will say I've never met her, but I've heard a lot about her,” she responded. “She was formerly friends and assistant to Jen Shah.” 

She continued: “So I had heard about her because she worked for Jen and her name is brought up a lot on the streets.”

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Monica Garcia
Monica Garcia of 'RHOSLC'.

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo via Getty

Shah reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in February to begin her 78-month (6.5-year) sentence for her role in a long-running telemarketing fraud scheme. Her sentence was reduced by one year in March and she is now scheduled to be released on Aug. 30, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database.

Shah entered a guilty plea last July after she was arrested back in March 2021, along with her assistant Stuart Smith, for their roles in a long-running nationwide telemarketing scheme.

They both originally pled not guilty after they were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah's legal team attempted to have the charges dismissed in August 2021, but a judge denied the request.

Smith switched his plea to guilty that November, and Shah did the same at a hearing in July 2022. During her sentencing in January, she apologized for her actions.

"I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people," she said at the time. "I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah Is Feeling 'Healthy' After Completing Mandatory Anger Management Classes in Prison
Jen Shah
Everything to Know About 'Real Housewives' Star Jen Shah's Fraud Case
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah's Sentence Reduced by 1 Year After Reporting to Prison in Telemarketing Fraud Case
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah Reports to Prison to Start Her 6.5-Year Sentence for Telemarketing Fraud Scheme
Andy Cohen Shares His Thoughts on Jen Shah's Guilty Plea: 'I Don't Know How to Feel About This'
Andy Cohen Reveals What He Found 'Stunning' from Jen Shah Case, Teases 'Excellent' New 'RHOSLC' Casting
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
'Shell-Shocked' Victim of Jen Shah Opens Up About Racking Up Nearly $50K in Debt from Telemarketing Scheme
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:4 -- Pictured: (l-r) Monica Garcia, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas
'RHOSLC' Trailer: Mary Returns, Heather Drops a 'Grenade' and the New Wife Has Eyes on Lisa and Meredith's Men
Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah Prison
Elizabeth Holmes Is in Same Prison as 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah arrives for sentencing in federal fraud case
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah 'Vows to Pay Her Debt' as She's Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Federal Prison for Fraud Scheme
Meredith Marks Says, Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' 's Meredith Marks 'Shocked' by Jen Shah's Guilty Plea but Says 'It's Not My Job to Sentence Her'
The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on May 30, 2023, where Theranos' founder Elizabeth Holmes will serve her prison sentence. Holmes was ordered to begin serving prison time at the camp on May 30 after a court denied her latest request to remain free while appealing her fraud conviction. Holmes was sentenced to just over 11 years in prison for defrauding investors with her Silicon Valley start-up Theranos. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)
Inside the Federal Prison in Texas Where Elizabeth Holmes Will Serve Her 11-Year-Sentence
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah Skipped 'RHOSLC' Season 3 Reunion After Bravo Asked Her to Discuss Legal Troubles
Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Says She Was 'Played' by Stuart Smith as Season 3 Trailer Previews Guilty Plea
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah'' Asks Judge For Reduced Sentence Following Guilty Plea in Telemarketing Scheme
Meredith Marks Says, Jen Shah
Why Meredith Marks Hasn't Grilled Jen Shah: 'I Don't Want to Implicate Myself in a Federal Investigation'
Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Doesn't Attend BravoCon But Parties in New York City With Housewives