Whitney Port Says She's Making Health a 'Priority' as Husband Is 'Worried' About Her Being 'Too Thin'

The former 'Hills' star addressed concerns over her appearance in a candid Instagram Story post on Monday

Updated on July 25, 2023 09:11AM EDT
Whitney Port Tom Rosenman instagram May 2023
Whitney Port and husband Tom Rosenman. Photo:

Whitney Port/Instagram

Whitney Port says she is committing to a healthy lifestyle following comments made about her being “too thin."

On her Instagram Story Monday, the former Hills star promised to focus on her health as she addressed fan concerns over her appearance, and revealed that her husband Tim Rosenman had shared similar thoughts with her.

“I’ve gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin," Port, 38, wrote as she posted a photo of herself with her son Sonny, who turns 6 this week. "At first, it didn’t bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it's not just something strangers are spewing."

In her candid post, she also admitted that husband Rosenman, 42, “has been worried about me.”

“I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it's not something I’m consciously thinking about! I eat to live, not the other way around. But after stepping on the scale, it hit me,” Port continued.

whitney port addresses weight loss in instagram post
Whitney Port's Instagram Story addressing comments about her body.

Whitney Port/Instagram

The ex-reality star said her appearance is “not something I strive for.”

“I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though,” Port wrote. “My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality.”

She promised to focus on her health at the end of the post: “Both are unacceptable and I don’t want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority."

Port's candid post came days after fans addressed her appearance in the comments section of a bikini photo she shared of herself on the beach. Many had said they were “worried” and “concerned” about the star.

Port has remained open about personal issues she’s experienced herself and with her family. Earlier this month, she and husband Rosenman discussed exploring surrogacy after experiencing multiple pregnancy losses to expand their family.

“I’m still figuring things out and nothing is, like, 100 percent yet and so it’s one of those things where you’re scared to put it out into the universe until you know what’s happening,” Port said in a recent interview. "But for me, like, I suffered from secondary infertility, and it has just been such a process both physically and mentally to get to that second baby."

The With Whit podcast host added that she and Rosenman are "going through the motions of surrogacy" and "really seriously thinking about that, and we have embryos [stored]."

Port cautioned that the couple has not started the process yet. "Like, it just doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a whole thing," she said, explaining that her efforts to get pregnant have been "all-consuming" during which she has struggled to find happiness.

“I wasn’t able to be present and happy and a decent version of myself," the former MTV star said. "So I think hopefully, if this new route can happen, that would be the biggest blessing of all time. But we’ll see."

