Whitney Port Talks About Her 'Disordered Eating': ‘I'm Obviously Not Giving My Body the Nutrients It Needs’

The former 'Hills' star said on her podcast that she plans to speak to a nutritionist and eating disorder specialist

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 9, 2023 01:05PM EDT
Whitney Port addresses her appearance in her podcast's new episode, calling it "disordered eating.". Photo:

whitneyeveport/Instagram

As concerns about about Whitney Port’s appearance mount, with fans — and her husband Tim Rosenman saying she looks “too thin” — the designer and former Hills star has opened up about her health.

“I have yet to admit to myself that I have an eating disorder,” Port, 38, said on the latest episode her podcast, With Whit.

However, she said that she was going to reach out to an “awesome” nutritionist and eating disorder specialist that her best friend recommended to her.

“I feel like it’s just more out of laziness and pickiness,” Port said about her recent weight loss, adding that she will “just go hungry and like, don’t care.”

Whitney Port Opens Up About 'Disordered Eating': I'm obviously not giving my body the nutrients it needs.
Whitney Port said she's going to speak to a specialist as concerns about her appearance grow.

“I think, though, that is a type of disordered eating,” she admitted. “Like, that’s not okay, that’s not healthy. I'm obviously not giving my body the nutrients it needs.”

“So, I’m going to talk to someone and figure it out and figure out what I like and make sure that I’m making that a priority,” she said.

In the summary of the podcast episode, Port reiterated that idea, writing, ”I am striving to make my health a priority right now and long term." 

She also said she wants to “make sure that I’m moving my body.” 

While Port says “my weight, that has been something that I’ve been pro-actively thinking about and planning,” she admits she finds it challenging to come up with — and maintain — a health program.

“I want to create an actual sustainable lifestyle for me that can be consistent without putting too much pressure on myself," she said. "But I find that it’s really hard once I put those challenges on myself to really stick with it.”

Whitney Port attends MTV's "The Hills Live: A Hollywood Ending" series finale at The Roosevelt Hotel on July 13, 2010 in Hollywood, California.
Port, here in 2010, shot to fame as a cast member on MTV's reality show The Hills.

Getty

Port first addressed her appearance in an Instagram post last month, writing, “I’ve gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin," on photo of herself with her son Sonny, now 6. 

"At first, it didn’t bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it's not just something strangers are spewing."

“I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it's not something I’m consciously thinking about! I eat to live, not the other way around. But after stepping on the scale, it hit me,” Port continued.

And on her podcast last week', Port again emphasized that sentiment, saying, “Getting on the scale was really an eye opener.” 

“I think that once you see the numbers, the numbers can’t lie and I had no idea that I weighed as little as I did.”

And on this week’s episode, Port said she’s looking at ways to improve herself “holistically.” 

“I need to be taking care of myself.” 

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at NationalEatingDisorders.org.

