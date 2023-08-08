The 14 Best Home Goods We Found in Whitney Port’s Amazon Storefront, Where Prices Start at $10

It’s no secret that home renovation is a process. Whitney Port recently finished a three-year renovation on her home office and documented the ups and downs in a 25-part YouTube series with husband Tim Rosenman.

The couple also partnered with Amazon Home for the renovation and launched a storefront for shoppers to peruse the unique pieces in Whitney Port HQ. The storefront has tons of the “modern touches” that Port wanted to bring to her 1920s-era, traditional Spanish home office — with influences from “Scandinavian” and “rustic” designs.

“I wanted to show how you can create a beautiful, calming, and curated aesthetic within your home by shopping only on Amazon,” she tells PEOPLE. From furniture to decor to office supplies, there are tons of must-have gems in the storefront — and prices start at $10.

Best Whitney Port Amazon Home Finds

Lakiq Rectangular Solid Wood Conference Table

Sydney Jackson

One of Port’s favorite furniture items from the storefront is the spacious and “stunning” desk in her office. It is made from natural solid wood and is available in five sizes. She noted that its impressive size can easily fit her monitor, laptop, fabric samples, and designs for her renovation, along with plenty of office supplies.

Port also raved about the “cozy and comfy” (and nap-worthy) boucle sofa in the living room of Whitney Port HQ, as well as this natural fiber area rug that brought an “organic and woodsy” feel to the space.

Color Y Tradición 100-Count Hand-Painted Mexican Tiles

Sydney Jackson

There’s so much decor to ogle at in the storefront, too. Port highlighted the use of different tiles throughout her office, including these gorgeous hand-painted Mexican tiles that she put on stair risers. She also paired ivory travertine subway tiles with black porcelain square tiles to create an eye-catching design on her bathroom floor.

What’s more, Port called these $10 wooden cabinet handles an “underrated” finishing touch in the office. She also described this hanging accent mirror as a “super cool, chic, simple, and modern” piece and noted its versatility in an office, bedroom, or bathroom. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have also given the mirror a perfect rating.

Don’t miss the treasures in Whitney Port’s Amazon storefront, which is brimming with stellar home goods for offices and beyond.

