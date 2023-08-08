Lifestyle Home The 14 Best Home Goods We Found in Whitney Port’s Amazon Storefront, Where Prices Start at $10 Shop the “cozy and comfy” furniture and “beautiful” decor right now By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 8, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Sydney Jackson It’s no secret that home renovation is a process. Whitney Port recently finished a three-year renovation on her home office and documented the ups and downs in a 25-part YouTube series with husband Tim Rosenman. The couple also partnered with Amazon Home for the renovation and launched a storefront for shoppers to peruse the unique pieces in Whitney Port HQ. The storefront has tons of the “modern touches” that Port wanted to bring to her 1920s-era, traditional Spanish home office — with influences from “Scandinavian” and “rustic” designs. “I wanted to show how you can create a beautiful, calming, and curated aesthetic within your home by shopping only on Amazon,” she tells PEOPLE. From furniture to decor to office supplies, there are tons of must-have gems in the storefront — and prices start at $10. Best Whitney Port Amazon Home Finds Port’s Top Furniture Pick: Lakiq Rectangular Solid Wood Conference Table, $1,799.95 Port’s Top Decor Pick: Edgewood Asymmetrical Accent Mirror, $89.99 Under $15: Weichuan 10-Piece Unfinished Wood Handle Set, $9.99 On Sale: Jonathan Y Luna Woven Rattan Orb Pendant Light, $69.99 (orig. $128) Leagoo Padded Faux Leather Desk Chair, $207.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99) Color Y Tradición 100-Count Hand-Painted Mexican Tiles, $139.99 Bloomingville Grey Paper Mache Vase, $56 (orig. $62) Hommoo Mid-Century Modern Boucle Sofa, $839 MoMa Muji 3-Piece Notebook Set, $19.99 Safavieh Natural Fiber Collection Area Rug, $359 (orig. $318.31) The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in August — Starting at $2 Lakiq Rectangular Solid Wood Conference Table Sydney Jackson Buy on Amazon $1800 One of Port’s favorite furniture items from the storefront is the spacious and “stunning” desk in her office. It is made from natural solid wood and is available in five sizes. She noted that its impressive size can easily fit her monitor, laptop, fabric samples, and designs for her renovation, along with plenty of office supplies. Port also raved about the “cozy and comfy” (and nap-worthy) boucle sofa in the living room of Whitney Port HQ, as well as this natural fiber area rug that brought an “organic and woodsy” feel to the space. Color Y Tradición 100-Count Hand-Painted Mexican Tiles Sydney Jackson Buy on Amazon $140 There’s so much decor to ogle at in the storefront, too. Port highlighted the use of different tiles throughout her office, including these gorgeous hand-painted Mexican tiles that she put on stair risers. She also paired ivory travertine subway tiles with black porcelain square tiles to create an eye-catching design on her bathroom floor. The 10 Best Small Desks for Tight Spaces What’s more, Port called these $10 wooden cabinet handles an “underrated” finishing touch in the office. She also described this hanging accent mirror as a “super cool, chic, simple, and modern” piece and noted its versatility in an office, bedroom, or bathroom. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have also given the mirror a perfect rating. Don’t miss the treasures in Whitney Port’s Amazon storefront, which is brimming with stellar home goods for offices and beyond. Edgewood Asymmetrical Accent Mirror Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 Weichuan 10-Piece Unfinished Wood Handle Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 Jonathan Y Luna Woven Rattan Orb Pendant Light Amazon Buy on Amazon $128 $70 Leagoo Padded Faux Leather Desk Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $220 $208 Bloomingville Grey Paper Mache Vase Amazon Buy on Amazon $64 $56 Hommoo Mid-Century Modern Boucle Sofa Amazon Buy on Amazon $839 MoMa Muji 3-Piece Notebook Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 Safavieh Natural Fiber Collection Area Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $359 $318 Nutriups 3-Piece Glass Storage Jar Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 Zesthouse Mid-Century Modern Rattan Dining Chair Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $175 Oracle Tile & Stone Ivory Travertine Tiles, $ Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 Big Joe Milano Bean Bag Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $71 Stone & Beam Industrial Round Concrete Desk Lamp Amazon Buy on Amazon $78 Signford Framed Canvas Wall Art Amazon Buy on Amazon $66 Do you love a good deal? 