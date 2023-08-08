The 14 Best Home Goods We Found in Whitney Port’s Amazon Storefront, Where Prices Start at $10

Shop the “cozy and comfy” furniture and “beautiful” decor right now

Published on August 8, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Whitney Port x Amazon Home Tout
Photo:

Sydney Jackson

It’s no secret that home renovation is a process. Whitney Port recently finished a three-year renovation on her home office and documented the ups and downs in a 25-part YouTube series with husband Tim Rosenman. 

The couple also partnered with Amazon Home for the renovation and launched a storefront for shoppers to peruse the unique pieces in Whitney Port HQ. The storefront has tons of the “modern touches” that Port wanted to bring to her 1920s-era, traditional Spanish home office — with influences from “Scandinavian” and “rustic” designs. 

“I wanted to show how you can create a beautiful, calming, and curated aesthetic within your home by shopping only on Amazon,” she tells PEOPLE. From furniture to decor to office supplies, there are tons of must-have gems in the storefront — and prices start at $10.

Best Whitney Port Amazon Home Finds

Lakiq Rectangular Solid Wood Conference Table

Amazon Whitney Port x Amazon Home Desk

Sydney Jackson

One of Port’s favorite furniture items from the storefront is the spacious and “stunning” desk in her office. It is made from natural solid wood and is available in five sizes. She noted that its impressive size can easily fit her monitor, laptop, fabric samples, and designs for her renovation, along with plenty of office supplies.

Port also raved about the “cozy and comfy” (and nap-worthy) boucle sofa in the living room of Whitney Port HQ, as well as this natural fiber area rug that brought an “organic and woodsy” feel to the space.

Color Y Tradición 100-Count Hand-Painted Mexican Tiles

Whitney Port x Amazon Home Tiles

Sydney Jackson

There’s so much decor to ogle at in the storefront, too. Port highlighted the use of different tiles throughout her office, including these gorgeous hand-painted Mexican tiles that she put on stair risers. She also paired ivory travertine subway tiles with black porcelain square tiles to create an eye-catching design on her bathroom floor. 

What’s more, Port called these $10 wooden cabinet handles an “underrated” finishing touch in the office. She also described this hanging accent mirror as a “super cool, chic, simple, and modern” piece and noted its versatility in an office, bedroom, or bathroom. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have also given the mirror a perfect rating. 

Don’t miss the treasures in Whitney Port’s Amazon storefront, which is brimming with stellar home goods for offices and beyond.  

Edgewood Asymmetrical Accent Mirror

Amazon EDGEWOOD Asymmetrical Accent Wall Mounted Irregular Oval Mirror Decorative Living Room Bedroom Entryway

Amazon

Weichuan 10-Piece Unfinished Wood Handle Set

Amazon WEICHUAN 10PCS Unfinished Wood Pulls Handles - Kitchen Cabinets Furniture Dresser Wardrobe Cupboard Drawer Pulls Handles

Amazon

Jonathan Y Luna Woven Rattan Orb Pendant Light

Amazon JONATHAN Y JYL6503A Luna 15.7" Woven Rattan Orb LED Pendant Minimalist Modern Contemporary Transitional Bohemian Modern Dimmable

Amazon

Leagoo Padded Faux Leather Desk Chair

Amazon LEAGOO Mid Back Home Office Desk Task Chair with Wheels and Arms Ergonomic PU Leather Computer Rolling Swivel Chair with Padded Armrest

Amazon

Bloomingville Grey Paper Mache Vase

Amazon Bloomingville Grey Paper Mache Vase

Amazon

Hommoo Mid-Century Modern Boucle Sofa

Amazon Hommoo Mid Century Modern Couch for Living Room Bedroom Soft Loveseat Sofa

Amazon

MoMa Muji 3-Piece Notebook Set

Amazon MoMa MUJI Double Ring Notebook B5 80sheets

Amazon

Safavieh Natural Fiber Collection Area Rug

Amazon SAFAVIEH Natural Fiber Collection Area Rug - 10' x 14', Natural, Handmade Farmhouse Jute

Amazon

Nutriups 3-Piece Glass Storage Jar Set

Amazon NUTRIUPS Storage Glass Jar with Ball Cork Lid, 3Pcs Glass Canisters with Cork Ball, Cute Decorative Round Glass Jars with Wood Ball Lid

Amazon

Zesthouse Mid-Century Modern Rattan Dining Chair Set

Amazon Zesthouse Mid-Century Modern Dining Chairs, Accent Rattan Kitchen Chairs, Armless Mesh Back Cane Chairs

Amazon

Oracle Tile & Stone Ivory Travertine Tiles, $

Amazon Oracle Tile & Stone Ivory (Light) Travertine 3 X 6 Subway Field Tile, Tumbled

Amazon

Big Joe Milano Bean Bag Chair

Amazon Big Joe Milano Bean Bag Chair, Ivory Shag Fur, Soft Faux Fur

Amazon

Stone & Beam Industrial Round Concrete Desk Lamp

Amazon Brand â Stone & Beam Industrial Round Concrete Table Desk Lamp

Amazon

Signford Framed Canvas Wall Art

Amazon SIGNFORD Framed Canvas Wall Art Brown Meadow with Green Forest Landscape Wilderness Oil Painting Impressionism Traditional Sceni

Amazon

