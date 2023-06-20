Whitney Cummings Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I Am with Child'

Whitney Cummings is going to be a mom!

The comedian, 40, is pregnant and expecting her first baby. On Tuesday, Cummings posted a series of photos to her Instagram, baring her bump as she wore a bikini in the pool.

In the photos, her dog caught a ball in mid-air as Cummings raised her hand to throw it. The last photo in the series features a sonogram image of her future baby.

"In these pix I am with child," she wrote in the caption. "And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

In February, Cummings revealed that she might try to have a baby this year after freezing her eggs at 32. Appearing on the third hour of Today and chatting with Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist, Bush Hager asked the comedian, "It feels like you need to be a mom. Are you thinking about it?"

"Okay so look, here's the thing. I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush," Cummings said. "But I did freeze my eggs."

"They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."

"So, any takers? Any husbands in New York?" she teased. "There's no husbands in L.A. Everyones on fentanyl and mushrooms, I can't."

Cummings previously discussed her decision to freeze her eggs with Vanity Fair in 2016.

"I feel like I was dating people just because I was on a deadline," she said of the decision at the time.

The year prior, Cummings shared a look at her preparation to freeze her eggs in a since-deleted tweet showing her giving herself an injection ahead of an egg retrieval, where she revealed it was "going great!"