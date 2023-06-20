Whitney Cummings Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I Am with Child'

The comedian is pregnant with her first baby after revealing in February that she wanted to try to get pregnant this year

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 20, 2023 01:24PM EDT
Whitney Cummings Pregnant
Photo:

Whitney Cummings/Instagram

Whitney Cummings is going to be a mom!

The comedian, 40, is pregnant and expecting her first baby. On Tuesday, Cummings posted a series of photos to her Instagram, baring her bump as she wore a bikini in the pool.

In the photos, her dog caught a ball in mid-air as Cummings raised her hand to throw it. The last photo in the series features a sonogram image of her future baby.

"In these pix I am with child," she wrote in the caption. "And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

In February, Cummings revealed that she might try to have a baby this year after freezing her eggs at 32. Appearing on the third hour of Today and chatting with Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist, Bush Hager asked the comedian, "It feels like you need to be a mom. Are you thinking about it?"

"Okay so look, here's the thing. I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush," Cummings said. "But I did freeze my eggs."

"They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."

"So, any takers? Any husbands in New York?" she teased. "There's no husbands in L.A. Everyones on fentanyl and mushrooms, I can't."

Cummings previously discussed her decision to freeze her eggs with Vanity Fair in 2016.

"I feel like I was dating people just because I was on a deadline," she said of the decision at the time.

The year prior, Cummings shared a look at her preparation to freeze her eggs in a since-deleted tweet showing her giving herself an injection ahead of an egg retrieval, where she revealed it was "going great!"

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian Attends First Blink-182 Concert Since Pregnancy Reveal with Sister Khloe, Daughter Penelope and Mom Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian Attends First Blink-182 Show Since Pregnancy Reveal with Sister Khloé and Mom Kris Jenner
Morgan Wallen Son Dog Attack.
Morgan Wallen's Son, 2½, Gets Stitches After Pet Dog Bites Him in Face: 'He'll Be OK,' Says Singer's Ex
Amy Schumer wishes Chris Rock a happy father's day
Amy Schumer Shares Photos of Her Son Gene with Chris Rock: 'Happy Father's Day'
'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Welcomes First Baby
'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Welcomes First Baby: ‘Welcome My Little Love’
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Kris Jenner arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"
Kris Jenner Celebrates Daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy News: ‘I Love You So Much!'
Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Overwhelmed with Gratitude' as She Shows Off Her Baby Bump
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Overwhelmed with Gratitude' as She Shows Off Her Baby Bump
Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Celebrate Sister Kourtney’s Pregnancy News: ‘We’re Having a Kravis Baby!’
Travis Barkerâs Daughter Celebrates Kourtney Kardashianâs Pregnancy by Posting Baby Announcement Video
Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Celebrates Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy News: 'Baby #7'
Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant! Star Surprises Husband Travis Barker with News at Concert
Kourtney Kardashian Announces She Is Pregnant at Husband Travis Barker's Concert
Al Pacino And Noor Alfallah ENJOY A DATE NIGHT AS NEWS BREAKS THEY WELCOMED A BOY!
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Step Out for First Time Since Welcoming Baby — See the Photo!
'Degrassi' Alum Jake Epstein and Hallmark's Vanessa Smythe Welcome Their First Baby: 'What a Trip'
'Degrassi' Alum Jake Epstein and Hallmark's Vanessa Smythe Welcome First Baby: 'What a Trip'
Carson Rowland
'Sweet Magnolia' Star Carson Rowland Expecting First Baby with Wife Maris: 'So Blessed' (Exclusive)
12 Women Working at Virginia NICU Pregnant at Same Time
12 Women Working at Virginia Hospital NICU Pregnant at Same Time: 'We Have Each Other’s Backs'
Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival
Conor McGregor and Fianceé Dee Devlin Are Expecting Baby No. 4
Kaley Cuoco family photo.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Family Photo with Tom Pelphrey and Baby Daughter Matilda: 'Our Girl'
Kimberly Perry
Kimberly Perry Says She's Going to 'Work Hard to Not Be a Pushover' When Baby Boy Arrives (Exclusive)