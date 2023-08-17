Whitney and Zach Bates Welcome Baby No. 5, Daughter Lily Jo: 'One of the Sweetest Feelings'

The 'Bringing Up Bates' stars' newest addition joins their four other kids — Khloé, Kaci, Jordan, and Bradley

Published on August 17, 2023
Whitney and Zach Bates Welcome Baby No. 5, Daughter Lily Jo: 'One of the Sweetest Feelings'
Photo:

Whitney Bates/Instagram

Whitney Bates is a mom again!

The Bringing Up Bates star, 29, and husband Zach have welcomed their fifth baby together, the couple revealed on Instagram Wednesday.

Daughter Lily Jo Bates was born on Tuesday, August 15, weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz. and measuring 19.25 in., the couple revealed.

"We are so in love 💕," they wrote in a joint Instagram post, also adding, "one of the sweetest feelings in the world 😭."

The couple is already parents to daughters Khloé Eileen, 3, and Kaci Lynn, 6, and sons Jadon Carl, 2, and Bradley Gilvin, 8.

On Valentine's Day, the reality TV stars shared their exciting pregnancy news on their Instagrams. "A Valentine treat that's extra sweet, our family is growing by two little feet!👶🏼👣❤️," the expectant mom wrote.

"We're so excited to share that baby #5 will be here in August 2023! It's been the sweetest time celebrating with the kids and watching how excited they are to have another brother or sister," Bates shared. "We've all been guessing the gender and there's a debate between the kids on who will hold the baby first.😅."

Sharing an update on her pregnancy in the post, she wrote, "The random food cravings and morning sickness are intense, but I have the best crew taking care of me. This year will definitely be extra special and we all can't wait to meet our newest addition!! 🎉."

Members of the Bates family commented on the post, excited to see their extended family grow.

"The best news," Katie Bates wrote. "So excited for you guys 😍😍😍."

"My bets are on a BOOOYYY! 💙 Can't wait for another little baby to join the fam 🥳 And these photos 😍😍," wrote Carlin Bates.

In June 2021 after the Bates' welcomed their son Jadon, he was taken to stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to receive treatment after his oxygen levels had dropped. Almost a week after he was brought to the NICU, Whitney was able to take her son home, posting an Instagram to commemorate the moment.

"OUR BABY'S GOING HOME!!!! 🤩❤️🙌🏼🏡 Thank you Jesus for answered prayers!! We couldn't be more grateful for this sweet day," she wrote. "It felt like the longest 9 days of our lives with many tears and long nights spent worrying and praying, but God was so kind and brought us through. We are finally bringing our baby home to his family and he's as healthy and perfect as can be!"

