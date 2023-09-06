White Teen Allegedly Tried to Drown Black Child in 'Racially Charged' Attack: D.A.

Authorities in Massachusetts claim the 14-year-old suspect called a Black child the N-word during the alleged attack

Updated on September 6, 2023 01:11PM EDT
A 14-year-old accused of trying to drown a Black child while the suspect and another person allegedly made “racially charged” statements at the victim has been indicted by a grand jury, authorities said.

On Aug. 31, the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced in a press release that the juvenile suspect, who is White, was indicted on charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. He is not being charged as an adult.

The charges stem from a July 19 incident in Chatham, Mass., authorities said. Two White teens met up with a Black child at Goose Pond, where the suspect allegedly "picked up a stone, threatened the victim with it" and called him the N-word, according to the press release.

According to the D.A.’s office, the victim put on a life jacket and told the two teens he couldn't swim. All three then entered the water, but once there, the suspect allegedly grabbed the Black child's life jacket and shoved him underwater four to five times.

Prosecutors allege the other White teen laughed at the victim during the attempted drowning and referred to him as “George Floyd,” per the release.

George Floyd was a 46-year-old Black man whose 2020 murder by a White police officer in Minneapolis, Minn. was captured on viral video and sparked widespread protests against police brutality and racial injustice. 

Investigators said the attack continued as the suspect allegedly swam underneath the Black child and tried to grab his feet to pull him further into the water.

The victim called for help and was rescued by a bystander, the release states.

The suspect, who is being tried as a “youthful offender,” is being held without bail. He is expected back in court on Sept. 13 for a pre-trial conference.

While it’s unclear if he has entered a plea, the alleged attacker’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, told the Boston Globe last week that his client is innocent, and that the incident was “horseplaying” that got “out of control.” He has reportedly filed an appeal.

