See What Your Fave Celebs — Including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Brady — Wore to the Star-Studded White Party

A-listers turned up to the Hamptons for Michael Rubin's famous Fourth of July party

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
Published on July 5, 2023 12:48PM EDT
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive and star-studded white party at their home in the Hamptons on Monday, July 3 to celebrate Independence Day.
Photo:

Michael Rubin

Several of Hollywood’s A-listers showed up in white over the Fourth of July holiday.

From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the guest list for Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel’s annual star-studded white party in the Hamptons brought together many of the biggest stars who decked out in their best white ensembles for the fête.

A newly single Tom Brady, 45, was photographed with Affleck and Lopez wearing a sporty casual ensemble with a white T-shirt, white jeans with a matching white sweater slung around his shoulders.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z pose for photos at Michael Rubin's star-studded white party.

Michael Rubin

Affleck, 50, matched the casual vibe with a similar white tee and jeans, but with a slightly off white cardigan. His wife, 53, donned an ankle-length white dress with a tie-front top that showed off her toned abs, accessorizing the look with a small white clutch with golden detailing, a gold bracelet and her signature large golden hoop earrings.

Lopez and Affleck weren’t the only celebrity couple who went all out with their all-white looks. Beyoncé and Jay-Z embodied luxury as they were photographed together lounging on a couch. 

Kevin Hart and James Corden pose at Michael Rubin's star-studded white party.

Michael Rubin

The “Formation” singer, 41, who is currently on tour, wore a dress with a white corset top that transformed midway into lace skirts. Always one to deck out her looks with eye-catching baubles, the star accessorized the 'fit with triangular-shaped bedazzled sunglasses and a white feathery handbag. 

Her beau, 53, wore a laid-back white button-down shirt with matching pants with a jacket slung over his shoulders. He completed the look with a white bucket hat and black circular shades.

While many stuck to the all-white theme, some took some risks and added their own flair to the dress code including James Corden, 44, who wore a white button-down shirt with light pink elephants printed at the bottom. He was photographed next to Kevin Hart, 43, who opted to also wear a white button-down with gold chains and a gold watch on his left wrist. 

Justin Bieber at Michael Rubin's star-studded white party.

Michael Rubin

Justin Bieber, 29, was also photographed in a casual white sweater that ended mid-arm and showed off his tattoos along with white pants. His wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 26, matched with a floor length crisscross dress with a high slit that showed off her slim figure and toned legs.

She hung out with several other stars during the night including Kendall Jenner, 27, who wore a short white dress with a sweetheart neckline and clear heels as well as Kim Kardashian, 42, who wore a short sleeved ribbed white top with a matching ribbed long skirt by Alaïa. 

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber pose at Michael Rubin's star-studded white party.

Michael Rubin

Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey, 26, joined in posing with the crew, which included La La Anthony and Justine Skye, wearing a v-neck dress that hugged her curves and transformed into slits of fabric on the bottom. She shared a closeup of their looks at the party to TikTok to the song "Barbie World" from the new Barbie movie.

Usher takes the stage at Michael Rubin's star-studded white party.

Michael Rubin

Ne-Yo and Usher both took the stage at the party for impromptu performances during the night, with the “Love in This Club” singer, 44, being snapped in a crisp white suit buttoned down halfway as he sang surrounded by party guests.

Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, Leonardo DiCaprio, DJ Khaled, Kevin Durant, Emily Ratajkowski, James Harden, David Blitzer and The Chainsmokers also attended the event.

