Judge Rules White Man Who Allegedly Shot Black Teen For Ringing The Wrong Doorbell Will Face Trial

Andrew D. Lester allegedly shot Ralph Yarl in April after the teenager mistook the 84-year-old’s house as his destination

By Staff Author
Published on September 4, 2023 01:17PM EDT
ralph yarl
Ralph Yarl. Photo: Go Fund Me

A White man accused of shooting a Black teenager in Missouri when the teen went to the wrong house will have to face a trial in court, and is set to be arraigned later this month, according to court records reviewed by PEOPLE. 

In April, 84-year-old Andrew D. Lester shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl when the teenager mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up his twin brothers, PEOPLE previously reported. 

After Yarl mistakenly ended up in a house one block away from where he was supposed to be, Lester “looked my nephew in the eye, and shot him in the head,” a GoFundMe set up by Yarl’s aunt stated in April. 

Yarl was in critical condition in the immediate aftermath, but has since made headways in his recovery. 

“A true miracle considering what he survived,” the GoFundMe said in an update a few days after Yarl was shot. 

Last week, Yarl recounted the incident and told the court that he rang the bell for a while at Lester’s house on the day of the incident, NBC News reported. The homeowner came to the door, brandished a gun, and said, “Don't come here ever again,” according to the outlet.

Andrew Lester provided by Kansas City police when he was booked into jail on April 13, 2023.
Andrew Lester. Kansas City police department

Once Yarl started to back away, Lester allegedly shot him in the head, according to NBC News, then shot him again after he fell to the ground. Lester was initially released on a bond, which was set at $20,000, according to court records

According to a filing on Friday, Lester is facing one charge of Felony assault in the first degree, and another count of felony “of Armed Criminal Action” with regards to the April 13 incident in Kansas City, Mo.

The filing states that if Lester is convicted of the first charge, he would not be eligible for parole until he serves 85 percent of the sentence.  Lester is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 20. 

The prosecuting attorney assistant Savina Balano, and Lester’s lawyer Steven Salmon did not immediately respond to requests for comments when contacted by PEOPLE on Monday.

