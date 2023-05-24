Suspect Who Allegedly Crashed U-Haul into White House Barrier Said He Was Willing to 'Kill the President'

A criminal complaint alleges that the 19-year-old flew in from St. Louis earlier the same evening with a one-way ticket and a goal to "get to the White House" and "seize power"

By
Published on May 24, 2023 05:19 PM
Secret Service Agents Drunk Drove Into White House Barrier

A driver who was arrested after allegedly crashing a U-Haul truck into White House security barriers on Monday night allegedly told authorities he was willing to "kill the president," according to a criminal complaint released Tuesday.

The 19-year-old suspect, identified as Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri, allegedly drove the rented U-Haul onto a sidewalk and into a metal barrier just north of the White House Monday night.

According to the complaint, a U.S. Park Police officer claims he then witnessed Kandula "exit the driver's side of the vehicle and go to the back of the U-Haul" before he "removed a red and white flag with a Nazi swastika in the center from a black backpack he was carrying." At that point, Kandula was ordered to the ground and detained.

The suspect was taken into custody to face several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, according to the United States Park Police.

RELATED: Driver Arrested, Identified After Crashing U-Haul Truck into Security Barrier Near White House

No weapons or explosives were found, but a Nazi flag was removed from the scene of the crash, which occurred on the north side of Lafayette Square on 16th Street, shortly before 10 p.m.

The new court documents detail Kandula's interview by Secret Service agents, during which he purportedly said he had flown to D.C. from St. Louis earlier that same evening on a one-way ticket. Law enforcement allege that his goal, he said, was "get to the White House, seize power and be put in charge of the nation."

From the document: "When agents asked how Kandula would seize power, he stated he would, 'Kill the President if that's what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way.'" He added that he had been planning for six months, the document alleges.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kandula allegedly told agents he purchased the swastika flag online, telling them, "Nazi's have a great history," and adding that he admired their "authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and their one world order." He also referred to Hitler as someone he admired, saying he was "a strong leader."

In the complaint, Kandula is charged with depredation of property of the United States in excess of $1,000.

Related Articles
Christopher Wright
Maryland Man Is Beaten to Death in Retaliation for Fight at Son's School, Says Family
Marjorie Taylor Greene buying Kevin McCarthy's chapstick at the GOP auction for 100,000
Marjorie Taylor Greene Pays $100K for Kevin McCarthy’s Used Chapstick During GOP Auction
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with his wife Casey
All About Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey DeSantis and Their 3 Kids
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Report Claims Ron DeSantis' Police Relocation Program Lured Officers with Violent Records to Florida
Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Having Third Kid Was Cheaper than Birth Control
Amanda Gorman
Amanda Gorman's Inauguration Poem Banned — Along with 3 Race-Related Books — at a Miami-Area School
Wallace and Beverly Fountain
Couple Who Opened Fire on Black Man and 10-Year-Old Son Who Were Returning U-Haul Get 33 Months in Prison
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sits with his family before addressing supporters at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Sunday, March 5, 2023. DeSantis has quietly begun to expand his political coalition on his terms just as he releases a book, "The Courage to be Free," which comes out Tuesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Ron DeSantis Announces 2024 Presidential Bid, Officially Squaring Off Against Donald Trump
Gov. Henry McMaster talks with reporters after Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette signed paperwork to run again on a ticket with the governor on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. McMaster and Evette are the first candidates to file for reelection on a ticket in South Carolina, which previously elected its two top officeholders separately.
After S.C. Governor Mentions Hunting Democrats with Dogs, His Spokesman Dismisses Backlash as ‘Whining’
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife Pulls Husband from Burning Car After Crash That Killed 1: ‘He Thought He Was Dead’
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana Governor, Whose Child Is Nonbinary, Signs Law Defining 'Sex' as Only Male or Female
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up a 15-week abortion ban law after signing it on April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla. A synagogue claims in a lawsuit filed, that a new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution's privacy protections
The Most Controversial Bills Ron DeSantis Has Signed into Florida Law So Far This Year
White House State Dinner with Chinese President
Driver Arrested, Identified After Crashing U-Haul Truck into Security Barrier Near White House
Kevin McCarthy
We Explain the Debt Ceiling — and How Defaulting Would Impact You — in Less Than 5 Minutes
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
NAACP Issues Florida Travel Advisory, Calls State 'Openly Hostile' to People of Color, LGBTQ+ Individuals
Lester Holt hosts NBC Nightly News in New York, NY on Friday September 24, 2021.
Lester Holt Calls Modern Journalism a 'High Calling' as He Takes 'Nightly News' on the Road to Florida