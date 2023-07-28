White House Weighs In on Whether the President Would Consider Pardon for Hunter Biden

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded with a decisive 'no' when asked whether President Joe Biden would consider pardoning his son in a federal tax and firearm case

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord is a news editor at PEOPLE, leading the brand's political coverage. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 10:47AM EDT
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., on Aug. 13, 2022. Photo:

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden has expressed his continued love for son Hunter Biden amid a federal case involving the 53-year-old's taxes and firearm possession — but that doesn't mean he'll fight his son's legal battles.

During a press briefing on Thursday, a reporter asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Biden, 80, would ever consider using his power to grant executive clemency to issue a pardon for Hunter, to which she decisively responded, "No."

When pressed for more details she stood firmly by her answer, adding, "I just said no."

At another point in the briefing, Jean-Pierre said, "The Department of Justice is independent. We give them the space to be independent. And we respect the rule of law."

Karine Jean-Pierre
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

In June, Hunter was indicted following a years-long federal investigation into his foreign business dealings, which began during President Donald Trump's administration. The investigation reportedly evolved over time, focusing also on Hunter's income taxes and paperwork he used to purchase a firearm in 2018, on which he denied being "an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug or any other controlled substance" despite publicly admitting to struggles with addiction.

Hunter was ultimately charged with two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay federal income tax and a felony count of illegally possessing a weapon.

The president's son reached a deal with prosecutors that he would plead guilty to the misdemeanor charges, accept two years of probation and join a pretrial diversion program if the felony charge was dropped, but the plea deal was rejected by a Trump-appointed judge in court on Wednesday, leading Hunter to temporarily plead not guilty until a new deal was agreed upon.

Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty to Criminal Tax Charges Before Federal Judge
Hunter Biden leaves the White House East Room after the Presidential Medals of Freedom awards ceremony on July 7, 2022.

Sipa via AP Images

When a reporter asked Jean-Pierre about the president's reaction to Hunter's chaotic arraignment on Wednesday, she refused to offer any specifics.

"This is a personal matter for Hunter Biden. This is, you know, a personal issue," she said. "And as you know, this has been done in an independent way by the Department of Justice. It has been led by a Trump-appointed prosecutor."

Jean-Pierre added, "The president and the first lady, they love their son and they support him as he is working to rebuild his life."

