White House Set to Host a Special Screening of Eva Longoria's New Film 'Flamin' Hot': 'An Incredible Honor'

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to host a special screening of the new movie Flamin' Hot on the White House's South Lawn on Thursday.

Actress Eva Longoria, 48, who made her directorial debut with the film, will be in attendance, along with other cast members, community members and Latinos leaders.

Flamin' Hot, which premiered Friday on Disney+ and Hulu, stars Jesse Garcia, Tony Shaloub, Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera and Dennis Haysbert. The film tells the story of Richard Montañez, the man who claims to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos while working as a janitor at a Frito-Lay factory in California in the late 1980s.

Longoria tells PEOPLE it will be an "incredible honor" to have her movie screened in such a distinguished setting.

"This opportunity not only amplifies the power of cinema but also highlights the importance of diverse and inclusive narratives," she tells PEOPLE. "Sharing the story of Richard Montañez, a trailblazing Mexican-American, on such a prestigious platform sends a powerful message about the value of representation and the impact of Latinx stories in shaping our culture."

She continues, "It is my hope that Flamin' Hot inspires future generations to embrace their culture, dream big, and break down barriers, just as Richard did. This moment reaffirms the transformative power of storytelling and the ability of film to bridge divides, foster understanding, and bring us closer together as a society.”



The screening is part of the White House's ongoing efforts to amplify Latino voices. Since Biden took office, the administration has displayed a Día de Los Muertos ofrenda, presented a Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit, hosted briefings with Latino community leaders and broadcasted Latino radio shows from the White House.

“We are excited to host a screening of the movie Flamin’ Hot, as we continue to lift up and celebrate the stories and immense contributions of Latinos in the United States," a White House spokesperson says in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Since day one, the Biden-Harris Administration has worked hard to provide economic opportunities and advance equity for Latinos and communities of color," the statement continues, "including supporting Latino small businesses, lowering Hispanic unemployment to near a record low, cutting Latino child poverty by half and making healthcare affordable.”

This won't be the first time the White House has hosted screenings of movies that aim to tell the stories of minority communities. A screening of Till took place in February during Black History Month and in May, American Born Chinese was screened in honor of AANHPI Heritage Month.

At the movie's premiere in Austin, Texas, in March, Longoria got emotional talking about what working on the project meant to her. "The fact that it's Flamin' Hot, about a Mexican American who is a hero in our community, to bring his story to the big screen — It's an honor and beyond exciting," she told PEOPLE at the time.

The actress-turned-director previously praised Montañez as "the godfather of Hispanic marketing" as she previewed the movie for PEOPLE in January, noting that the movie does not "[tell] the history of the the Cheeto."

"That would not be a very interesting movie," she said at the time. "I'm doing the story of Richard Montañez, who happened to have a hand in creating the No. 1 snack in the world, which is a billion-dollar brand."

