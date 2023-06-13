White House Set to Host a Special Screening of Eva Longoria's New Film 'Flamin' Hot': 'An Incredible Honor'

"This opportunity not only amplifies the power of cinema but also highlights the importance of diverse and inclusive narratives," Longoria tells PEOPLE

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 12:18PM EDT
Joe & Jill Biden Host White House Screening of 'Flamin' Hot' Featuring Eva Longoria
Joe Biden and Jill Biden; Eva Longoria. Photo:

Mindy Best/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to host a special screening of the new movie Flamin' Hot on the White House's South Lawn on Thursday.

Actress Eva Longoria, 48, who made her directorial debut with the film, will be in attendance, along with other cast members, community members and Latinos leaders.

Flamin' Hot, which premiered Friday on Disney+ and Hulu, stars Jesse Garcia, Tony Shaloub, Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera and Dennis Haysbert. The film tells the story of Richard Montañez, the man who claims to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos while working as a janitor at a Frito-Lay factory in California in the late 1980s.

Longoria tells PEOPLE it will be an "incredible honor" to have her movie screened in such a distinguished setting.

"This opportunity not only amplifies the power of cinema but also highlights the importance of diverse and inclusive narratives," she tells PEOPLE. "Sharing the story of Richard Montañez, a trailblazing Mexican-American, on such a prestigious platform sends a powerful message about the value of representation and the impact of Latinx stories in shaping our culture."

She continues, "It is my hope that Flamin' Hot inspires future generations to embrace their culture, dream big, and break down barriers, just as Richard did. This moment reaffirms the transformative power of storytelling and the ability of film to bridge divides, foster understanding, and bring us closer together as a society.”

FLAMIN' HOT
'Flamin' Hot'. Anna Kooris/Courtesy Searchlight

The screening is part of the White House's ongoing efforts to amplify Latino voices. Since Biden took office, the administration has displayed a Día de Los Muertos ofrenda, presented a Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit, hosted briefings with Latino community leaders and broadcasted Latino radio shows from the White House.

“We are excited to host a screening of the movie Flamin’ Hot, as we continue to lift up and celebrate the stories and immense contributions of Latinos in the United States," a White House spokesperson says in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Since day one, the Biden-Harris Administration has worked hard to provide economic opportunities and advance equity for Latinos and communities of color," the statement continues, "including supporting Latino small businesses, lowering Hispanic unemployment to near a record low, cutting Latino child poverty by half and making healthcare affordable.”

This won't be the first time the White House has hosted screenings of movies that aim to tell the stories of minority communities. A screening of Till took place in February during Black History Month and in May, American Born Chinese was screened in honor of AANHPI Heritage Month.

Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Flamin' Hot"
Eva Longoria.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

At the movie's premiere in Austin, Texas, in March, Longoria got emotional talking about what working on the project meant to her. "The fact that it's Flamin' Hot, about a Mexican American who is a hero in our community, to bring his story to the big screen — It's an honor and beyond exciting," she told PEOPLE at the time.

The actress-turned-director previously praised Montañez as "the godfather of Hispanic marketing" as she previewed the movie for PEOPLE in January, noting that the movie does not "[tell] the history of the the Cheeto."

"That would not be a very interesting movie," she said at the time. "I'm doing the story of Richard Montañez, who happened to have a hand in creating the No. 1 snack in the world, which is a billion-dollar brand."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related Articles
Jesse Garcia in FLAMIN’ HOT.
Eva Longoria Depicts a Janitor's Rise to Frito-Lay Marketing Executive in 'Flamin' Hot' Trailer
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eva Longoria attends "Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW)
Eva Longoria Calls Directorial Debut 'Flamin' Hot' Film 'Emotional': 'I Don't Even Have Words'
Flamin' Hot: The True Story Behind the Flaming Hot Cheetos
Is 'Flamin' Hot' a True Story? All About the Disney+ Film About Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Eva Longoria Says She's on 'Cloud 9' Over Reaction to Directorial Debut 'Flamin' Hot'
Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Performs at the Tony Awards in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Brady at the French Open, Mariah Carey and More
Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Performs at the Tony Awards in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Brady at the French Open, Mariah Carey and More
Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack 'Just Jack & Will' Rewatch Podcast Launch
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes Reunite in N.Y.C., Plus Eva Longoria, America Ferrera and More
Kendall Jenner attends FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, hosted by FWRD Creative Director, Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Looks Chic in L.A., Plus Carly Pearce in Nashville, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa and More
Paris Hilton is all smiles after her concert at the Fonda Theater in Hollywood
Paris Hilton Wears a Bright Smile After Her DJ Set in L.A., Plus Jenna Dewan, Robert DeNiro and More
FLAMIN' HOT
'Flamin' Hot' Sneak Peek: Eva Longoria Directs Her First Feature Film—a Feel-Good Rags to Riches Story
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Actress Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox arrive at the White House on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Dinner. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie and Son Maddox Attend State Dinner with President Biden and South Korean President
Roy Wood Jr. attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Roy Wood Jr. Jokes About Donald Trump's Scandals During the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner
King Charles and President Biden
White House Says 'The U.S. Will Be Represented' at King Charles' Coronation
Chris Christie, Donald Trump
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1221 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Swift during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 11, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Gets Fans 'Red'-Y For Her Music in N.Y.C., Plus John Cho, Will Smith and More
*EXCLUSIVE* - Songstress Camila Cabello and her girls bring high energy and good vibes to day 3 of Coachella weekend 2
Camila Cabello Has a Blast at Coachella, Plus Beanie Feldstein, Kristen Bell, Kelly Rowland and More