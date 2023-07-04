White House Evacuated After Substance Tests Positive For Cocaine

A suspicious substance that prompted an evacuation of the White House on Sunday was identified as cocaine in a preliminary field test, according to several news sites.

The substance was found during a patrol of the West Wing around 6 p.m. on Sunday, prompting the White House to be evacuated and the D.C. Fire Department's Hazmat team to respond to the scene, The New York Times reported.

It had been found in a “work area” of the White House, which was accessible to tour groups, officials told Fox 5 News.

On a radio dispatch shared on openmhz.com, a website that allows public access to live and archived radio transmissions from police and fire departments, a D.C. firefighter could be heard at 8:49 p.m. saying, "We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride," per the Times.

The U.S. Secret Service told PEOPLE in a statement that the White House had undergone a "precautionary closure" while the fire department investigated the substance. The department evaluated the substance and determined that it was “non-hazardous.”

"The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending," a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said.

Two unnamed sources familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post that preliminary test results of the substance indicated that it was the illegal drug.

President Joe Biden was not in the White House when the substance was found. He and his family had left for Camp David on Friday and only returned to the White House on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

This isn’t the first time that a powdery substance sent to a presidential building has raised alarm. In 2018, law enforcement agencies investigated a suspicious package filled with white powder that was shipped to a Washington D.C. building where former President Barack Obama leased an office, according to Reuters.

The package prompted a response from the Washington D.C. Fire Department and EMS, per The Independent. However, the material was later found to have been harmless, per Reuters.

