White House Evacuated After Substance Tests Positive For Cocaine

The U.S. Secret Service said it sent the substance in for “further evaluation and an investigation” to determine how it got on the premises

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 4, 2023 09:50PM EDT
The White House in Washington DC
The White House. Photo: Photo © Stockbyte / Getty Images

A suspicious substance that prompted an evacuation of the White House on Sunday was identified as cocaine in a preliminary field test, according to several news sites.

The substance was found during a patrol of the West Wing around 6 p.m. on Sunday, prompting the White House to be evacuated and the D.C. Fire Department's Hazmat team to respond to the scene, The New York Times reported. 

It had been found in a “work area” of the White House, which was accessible to tour groups, officials told Fox 5 News.

On a radio dispatch shared on openmhz.com, a website that allows public access to live and archived radio transmissions from police and fire departments, a D.C. firefighter could be heard at 8:49 p.m. saying, "We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride," per the Times

The U.S. Secret Service told PEOPLE in a statement that the White House had undergone a "precautionary closure" while the fire department investigated the substance. The department evaluated the substance and determined that it was “non-hazardous.”

"The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending," a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said.

Two unnamed sources familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post that preliminary test results of the substance indicated that it was the illegal drug.

President Joe Biden was not in the White House when the substance was found. He and his family had left for Camp David on Friday and only returned to the White House on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press

This isn’t the first time that a powdery substance sent to a presidential building has raised alarm. In 2018, law enforcement agencies investigated a suspicious package filled with white powder that was shipped to a Washington D.C. building where former President Barack Obama leased an office, according to Reuters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The package prompted a response from the Washington D.C. Fire Department and EMS, per The Independent. However, the material was later found to have been harmless, per Reuters.

Related Articles
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Crew Leader of 'Titan' Sub Recovery Tearful as He Describes Emotional Recovery Operation
Donald Trump documents split
Donald Trump Allegedly Stored Classified Documents in Bathroom, Among Other Places, at Mar-a-Lago
White House State Dinner with Chinese President
Driver Arrested, Identified After Crashing U-Haul Truck into Security Barrier Near White House
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
The Trump Indictment Charges and Allegations: Full Recap
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Sometimes Showed Classified Docs to Mar-a-Lago Visitors, According to Witnesses
Walt Nauta
Donald Trump's White House Valet Has Also Been Indicted as 'Co-Conspirator' in Classified Docs Case
Heavy smoke shrouds midtown Manhattan in a view looking northeast from the Empire State Building
New York City Recorded World’s Worst Air Pollution on Tuesday Thanks to Canada Wildfires Smoke
People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed yesterday on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa
Iowa Woman, 52, Rescued from Partially Collapsed Apartment Building Hours Before Demolition
2 Dead After Being Exposed to ‘Unknown Substance’ at N.Y. Senior Residential Community
2 Dead, 10 Hospitalized After Exposure to 'Unknown Contaminant' at N.Y. Senior Living Community
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MASANORI UDAGAWA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13914887ai) Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel, in Wellington, New Zealand, 16 May 2023. Multiple people are believed to be dead after a fire ripped through the 92-room hostel. Multiple fatalities in New Zealand hostel fire, Wellington - 16 May 2023
At Least 6 People Dead and 11 Missing in New Zealand Hostel Fire
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Authorities Are Fielding Threats and Preparing for Pro-Trump Protesters Ahead of Possible Wednesday Indictment
Investigators and firefighters are shown at the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, Saturday, March 18, 2023, that gutted the heritage building
1 Dead, 6 Missing After Fire at 19th Century Stone Building in Montreal: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'
East Palestine Ohio - Train Derailment
What to Know About the Ohio Train Derailment and Chemical Spill: A Timeline of Events
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Riley poses for a picture outside of headquarters on D St., NE. Riley was selected Officer of the Month for February 2011 by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Capitol Police Officer Gets 2 Years of Probation for Trying to Help Jan. 6 Rioter Evade Charges
Presidential Residences
A Timeline of the DOJ's Investigation into How Donald Trump Has Handled Classified Documents