White House Bans Woman Who Went Topless at Pride Month Event: 'Inappropriate and Disrespectful'

A White House spokesperson says the woman's actions were "not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families"

Published on June 13, 2023 10:48PM EDT
The White House has banned a woman who went topless at their Pride Month event on Saturday.

Rose Montoya, a transgender woman who is an activist, shared a video on her Instagram on Monday of her time at the White House, where President Joe Biden assured LGBTQ people that they have the full support of his administration amid the recent anti-LGBTQ legislation.

In the clip, Montoya is seen topless, covering her nipples, alongside two shirtless individuals, who have not been identified at this time.

A White House spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE: “This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

Seemingly referring to the incident on her Instagram Story, Montoya wrote, “I’m currently receiving 100’s of emails and phone calls. I will be unavailable for the time being. Please be patient with me. I will be making a public statement press release soon.”

Montoya recorded herself meeting the 80-year-old president and First Lady Jill Biden, 72, at the event before she went topless later on in the day.

She captioned her Instagram post: “I had the honor of attending White House Pride, the largest one in history where the pride flag flew for the first time. This is trans joy. We’re here at the white house unapologetically trans, queer, and brown 💕.”

