Why 'Suits' Season 9 Isn't on Netflix — And Where to Watch

More than a decade after it originally premiered on the USA Network in 2011, Suits is back on viewers' radar.

Whether you’re discovering the world of lawyers and litigation for the first time, or you’re refamiliarizing yourself with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams)’s major coverup, there’s plenty of drama to catch up on at the ever-changing law firm now that Suits is on Netflix.

The series aired for several years, chronicling Specter and Ross' efforts to win cases and keep the secret of Ross' backstory from their colleagues — including his eventual love interest, paralegal Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle). In 2019, it was announced that the show had been renewed for its ninth and final season, though two of its main stars, Adams and Markle, had already departed after season 7.

If you’re among the many fans watching Suits on Netflix and noticed that there aren’t more episodes available, you’re probably wondering how you can stream season 9 right now. Here’s everything to know about watching Suit’s remaining episodes and seeing how the series wraps up.

What happens in season 9 of Suits?

Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo bank/Getty

Season 8 ends with Specter realizing that he wants to experience life’s highs and lows with Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty). After rushing over to her apartment, no words are needed to express how they really feel about each other. With that, the show cuts to black and their instantly changed relationship is left up in the air. The morning after features the two navigating what might become a complication in both their personal and professional lives.

Meanwhile, Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is left to deal with the emotional aftermath of her mentor Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) getting disbarred. In the same vein, newly appointed manager partner Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) tries to save Robert’s legacy but at a great cost to the firm’s reputation.

As the lawyers band together to keep afloat, lines begin to blur inside and outside their skyscraper offices — for good and bad.

Where to watch Suits season 9

Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo bank/Getty

Currently, only seasons 1 through 8 are available to watch on Netflix. While the streamer hasn't addressed why season 9 isn't on the platform (or if it will ever be added), viewers can tune into another service to see how the legal drama ends.

Season 9 of Suits is available to watch on Peacock — a fact that the streaming service has had fun sharing. When The Hollywood Reporter announced that the legal drama set a viewing time record for an acquired series during the week of June 26 - July 2 on Netflix and Peacock, the latter took the opportunity to post a public service announcement.

“But I'm the only one exclusively streaming ALL NINE SEASONS of Suits. This tweet was approved by Legal 😘,” read the message.

That said, Netflix can boast about having a unique version of the series in its library. Speaking with TVLine, executive producer Gene Klein confirmed that there are two different versions of the pilot. Netflix has the longer version with a run-time of 81 minutes versus Peacock’s TV version of 72 minutes.

Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

“The slightly longer version has been on Netflix, internationally, and we’ve known that it’s out there. So it’s not exactly a surprise,” he said. “USA, at the time, was willing to let us have a long pilot, but they weren’t willing to let us go that long. But they told us at the time that that one was fine for selling internationally.”

Gene continued, elaborating on creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh’s work: “The difference is a few scenes and trimming scenes, and Aaron worked really hard to get those minutes out, but we’re not exactly surprised that it’s out there.”

Apart from Peacock, season 9 of Suits is also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription to the service.

