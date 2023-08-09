Why 'Suits' Season 9 Isn't on Netflix — And Where to Watch

Netflix doesn’t have the final episodes of the USA Network legal drama

By
Selena Barrientos
Selena Barrientos Author Bio Headshot
Selena Barrientos
Selena Barrientos is an Evergreen Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on Good Housekeeping and House Beautiful.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 10:03AM EDT
SUITS -- "Tiny Violin" Episode 715 Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross
Photo:

Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo bank/Getty

More than a decade after it originally premiered on the USA Network in 2011, Suits is back on viewers' radar.

Whether you’re discovering the world of lawyers and litigation for the first time, or you’re refamiliarizing yourself with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams)’s major coverup, there’s plenty of drama to catch up on at the ever-changing law firm now that Suits is on Netflix.

The series aired for several years, chronicling Specter and Ross' efforts to win cases and keep the secret of Ross' backstory from their colleagues — including his eventual love interest, paralegal Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle). In 2019, it was announced that the show had been renewed for its ninth and final season, though two of its main stars, Adams and Markle, had already departed after season 7.

If you’re among the many fans watching Suits on Netflix and noticed that there aren’t more episodes available, you’re probably wondering how you can stream season 9 right now. Here’s everything to know about watching Suit’s remaining episodes and seeing how the series wraps up.

What happens in season 9 of Suits?

SUITS -- "Everything's Changed" Episode 901 -- Pictured: (l-r) Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen

Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo bank/Getty

Season 8 ends with Specter realizing that he wants to experience life’s highs and lows with Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty). After rushing over to her apartment, no words are needed to express how they really feel about each other. With that, the show cuts to black and their instantly changed relationship is left up in the air. The morning after features the two navigating what might become a complication in both their personal and professional lives.

Meanwhile, Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is left to deal with the emotional aftermath of her mentor Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) getting disbarred. In the same vein, newly appointed manager partner Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) tries to save Robert’s legacy but at a great cost to the firm’s reputation.

As the lawyers band together to keep afloat, lines begin to blur inside and outside their skyscraper offices — for good and bad.

Where to watch Suits season 9

SUITS -- "Rocky 8" Episode 811 -- Pictured: (l-r) Katherine Heigl as Samantha Wheeler, Dule Hill as Alex

Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo bank/Getty

Currently, only seasons 1 through 8 are available to watch on Netflix. While the streamer hasn't addressed why season 9 isn't on the platform (or if it will ever be added), viewers can tune into another service to see how the legal drama ends.

Season 9 of Suits is available to watch on Peacock — a fact that the streaming service has had fun sharing. When The Hollywood Reporter announced that the legal drama set a viewing time record for an acquired series during the week of June 26 - July 2 on Netflix and Peacock, the latter took the opportunity to post a public service announcement.

“But I'm the only one exclusively streaming ALL NINE SEASONS of Suits. This tweet was approved by Legal 😘,” read the message.

That said, Netflix can boast about having a unique version of the series in its library. Speaking with TVLine, executive producer Gene Klein confirmed that there are two different versions of the pilot. Netflix has the longer version with a run-time of 81 minutes versus Peacock’s TV version of 72 minutes.

SUITS -- "Sour Grapes" Episode 807 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Rachael Harris as Sheila Sazs

Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

“The slightly longer version has been on Netflix, internationally, and we’ve known that it’s out there. So it’s not exactly a surprise,” he said. “USA, at the time, was willing to let us have a long pilot, but they weren’t willing to let us go that long. But they told us at the time that that one was fine for selling internationally.”

Gene continued, elaborating on creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh’s work: “The difference is a few scenes and trimming scenes, and Aaron worked really hard to get those minutes out, but we’re not exactly surprised that it’s out there.”

Apart from Peacock, season 9 of Suits is also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription to the service.

Related Articles
Mina Starsiak
Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals New Season of ‘Good Bones’ Will Be Its Last: ‘End of an Era’
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gal Gadot Netflix featurette
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gal Gadot Have Explosive Chemistry in Funny Netflix Clip (Exclusive)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Confirmed to Adapt Book for Netflix, Author Carley Fortune Says
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Acquire Book Rights for Netflix — and They Have Strong Ties to the Story
Camila Mendes
'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes Takes a Visit to Her Childhood Homes in Virginia
Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler Has Streetside Reunion with 'Parks and Recreation' Costar Rashida Jones: 'Ann and Leslie 4Eva'
Charity Lawson GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Bachelorette Charity Admits She Loves 3 Men Before 1 Drops a 'Huge Bomb' During Fantasy Suites Week
americas got talent season 15
'AGT' Auditions End with 1 Final Golden Buzzer Awarded to an Act Who Hopes to 'Brighten the World' (Exclusive)
Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich appear in Fair Play by Chloe Domont, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
See Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich Battle for Power in Steamy 'Fair Play' Trailer
- "Semifinal 1 & 2" - The first "Jeopardy! Masters" semifinal rounds commence
Double 'Jeopardy!' Why Recycling Questions and Players Is More 'Fair' to Potential Season 40 Contestants
Jacinda Barrett and Gabriel Macht pose for portraits at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 cocktail
Who Is Gabriel Macht's Wife? All About Actress Jacinda Barrett
Noah Schnapp attends the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2023
Noah Schnapp Says He 'Would Still Be Closeted' If His 'Stranger Things' Character Will Byers Wasn't Gay
Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale attend the premiere of 'High School Musical 3: Senior Year' at the Village Jam Factory
How 'HSMTMTS' Addressed Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's Absence in Season 4
Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos Reunite in Australia
Sarah Shahi and Her 'Sex/Life' Costar and Boyfriend Adam Demos Reunite in Australia
90 Day FiancÃ© Tyray
90 Day: Tyray Wants Closure and 'Relief' from Meeting the Real Carmella, Even Though She's Not His Online Love
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace
Why Meghan Markle's Birthday Is a Special Day for Prince William
Billie Eilish Lollapalooza 08 03 23. Angus Cloud GQ 11 18 21
Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Angus Cloud While Singing 'Never Felt So Alone' Track Featured from 'Euphoria'