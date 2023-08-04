Here Are the U.S. Zoos with Sun Bears — the Now-Viral Bears That Stand on Their Hind Legs

Sun bears are having their shining moment on the internet.



After a video of a sun bear standing on its hind legs went viral on social media, a zoo in Eastern China shut down suggestions online that their bears are actually humans dressed in bear costumes. The clip sparked so much conversation on the internet, even Snoop Dogg weighed in.

"What I don't understand is the bear don't have a butt, so it makes me feel that this may be a human inside of a bear costume," he laughed while on Today.

Sun bears, who have a recognizable golden patch on their chests, are a vulnerable species native to the tropical forests of Southeast Asia in such countries as Malaysia and Thailand. Several sun bears, many of whom are well past their teen years, reside in zoos across the United States.

A sun bear. Getty

According to the San Diego Zoo website, sun bears “do not breed well in zoos, and only four Bornean sun bear cubs have been born and survived in North America in the last decade,” all at the California zoo.

Here’s where to see sun bears around the country.

A sun bear on its hind legs. Getty

Zoo Atlanta

Atlanta, Ga.

The southern zoo has two resident sun bears – Xander and Sabah. Zoo Atlanta often shares updates about their pair of bears – including how they are skilled at foraging.

San Diego Zoo

San Diego, Calif.

According to the California zoo’s website, the San Diego Zoo is home to the only four sun bears who have been born and survived in North America in the past ten years.

Audubon Zoo

New Orleans, La.

The New Orleans-based nature institute is home to sun bears. Tiba, their 26-year-old sun bear died in 2018, the zoo reported on their official Facebook page at the time.

Catoctin Wildlife Preserve

Thurmont, Md.

The Maryland animal sanctuary is home to one sun bear.

Topeka Zoo

Topeka, Kan.

According to the Kansas preserve’s official Twitter, their sun bear born in 1989, Hoho, is the second-oldest sun bear in North America. Hoho’s twin brother, who was born an hour before, is reportedly the oldest.

El Paso Zoo

El Paso, Texas

Heliana, the Texas zoo’s only sun bear, enjoys eating watermelon and coconuts, per the El Paso Zoo’s website.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Cleveland, Ohio

The Ohio zoo houses one sun bear.

Oakland Zoo

Oakland, Calif.

Take a trip to Oakland Zoo to visit sisters Pagi and Bulan. The zoo’s website describes the former as having a “donut-shaped crest” and a “laid-back demeanor.” The latter has a “U shaped crest that is covered in black spots,” while the keepers see her as “the curious and more mischievous of the bears.”

Honolulu Zoo

Honolulu, Hawaii

Scruffy, who came from the Cleveland Zoo, joined the Honolulu Zoo in November 2022. According to the zoo’s Instagram page, she was born in Malaysia and is around 30 years old. Per the announcement post, Scruffy joined fellow sun bear and “old friend” Blackie, who left the Cleveland Zoo for Hawaii years before she did.

Mesker Park Zoo

Evansville, Ind.

The Mesker Park Zoo has one sun bear, Fong, who is 28. In 2020, he celebrated his 25th birthday with treats like carrots and a “25” carved out of fruit, per the zoo’s Facebook page.

