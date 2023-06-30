Where Is Shelly Miscavige? What to Know About the Scientology Leader's Missing Wife

The case of Shelly Miscavige has raised flags among the public and Hollywood elite alike. The wife of David Miscavige, the leader of the Church of Scientology, hasn’t been seen in public since 2007.

Shelly and David married in 1982 and rose together in the Scientology church as members of an elite group called the Commodore’s Messenger Organization. She was rumored to have played a large role in the church alongside David until 2006.

Six years after Shelly's last public appearance, actress Leah Remini left the church in 2013 and immediately filed a Missing Persons Report on behalf of Shelly with the Los Angeles Police Department. However, less than a month later, the LAPD announced they were not pursuing the case.

Though the police have claimed that Shelly is safe, rumors about her whereabouts have continued to spread and her public disappearance has become the subject of controversy. Remini has also continued to question what happened to her former friend.

So where is Shelly Miscavige? Here’s everything to know about her alleged disappearance over 15 years ago.



She was last seen in 2007

St. Petersburg Times/Polaris

The last time Shelly was seen in public was at her father’s funeral in 2007. Pictures of her attending the function surfaced online, however, shortly after, she was never seen again.

The church denied her disappearance and claimed she was fine and was merely a private person. “She is not a public figure and we ask that her privacy be respected,” a Scientology spokeswoman said in 2013.

Marc Headley, a former Scientologist who has since spoken critically of the church, told Vanity Fair in 2014 that Shelly was once a top aide for the religious group but was in a bad position with the church around the time of the funeral.

According to Headley, Shelly was stripped of her duties and carefully watched by a handler during her father’s service. When another church member followed Shelly into the bathroom and asked her for help, Shelly allegedly said, “Listen to me, I f----- up, and I’m not going to be able to help you,” Headley claimed.



Leah Remini started raising questions about Shelly in 2006

Bryan Bedder/getty

While attending Scientology member Tom Cruise’s wedding to Katie Holmes in 2006, Remini noticed Shelly wasn’t present — which the actress found odd considering her husband David was the best man.

When Remini raised the question to wedding attendees, the guests didn’t respond, she told PEOPLE in 2015. “I kept asking throughout the night, ‘Does anybody know where Shelly is?’ ” she said.

Remini turned to top church official Tommy Davis next, whom she claims replied: “‘I don’t think you have the f------ rank, quite honestly, to ask where Shelly is.’ It was a little bit shocking to hear that answer. That sort of sparked something in me.”

Davis denied saying that through his attorney, who told PEOPLE, “This claim is an invention,” adding that Davis and his wife, Jessica, a Scientology staffer who was also at the wedding, “recall observing Ms. Remini’s repeated rude behavior which became so blatant it was a topic of dismayed discussion among other guests, including friends of Ms. Remini.”

Remini claimed that as a consequence of her questions, she was subsequently sent to a church facility in Clearwater, Florida, where she underwent a “Sec Check, Truth Rundown and Reprogramming.” This allegedly involved “intensive and exhaustive forms of interrogation” that could last up to 12 hours a day.

Leah Remini filed a missing persons report in 2013

Seven years later, Remini left the church. Just weeks after her exit, she filed a missing person report with the LAPD — which was ruled "unfounded" almost immediately.

The LAPD stated that they met with Shelly and concluded “there was not sufficient grounds” to go through with the investigation. Remini told PEOPLE the police told her Shelly “did not want to talk.”

She added that they refused to give her more information when she followed up. “When I asked the officers, ‘Did you see her with your own eyes? Is she alive and safe?’ their response was, ‘We cannot give you that information, ma’am,' ” Remini said. “I still don’t have an answer.”

The Church of Scientology released its own statement, blasting Remini as a “bitter ex-Scientologist" and writing, “Ms. Remini also continues her bizarre efforts to harass the Church of Scientology’s leader and his wife, whom Ms. Remini has been obsessed with and has stalked for years.”

The question of what happened to Shelly is still raised in Hollywood

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

During the 2023 Golden Globes, host Jerrod Carmichael took a shot at the Church of Scientology when introducing speakers Jay Ellis and Glen Powell, who starred alongside Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

Carmichael walked onto the stage with three Golden Globes in his hands and said, “Backstage I found these three Golden Globes Awards that Tom Cruise returned,” referring to when the actor gave back his statues in 2021 in protest of the award show’s racial controversy.

Carmichael continued, “I'm just a host briefly or whatever, but I have a pitch. Maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige."

The joke came a couple of months after Remini again raised the question of Shelly's whereabouts in light of an investigation about Cory Palka, captain of the Hollywood division of the LAPD where she filed her report, and who allegedly provided confidential information to CBS executives.

The LAPD responded with a statement that said, “The Missing Persons Unit handles adult missing cases throughout the City of Los Angeles and work out of LAPD’s Detective Bureau. This case was not investigated by Hollywood Division personnel and had no involvement by retired LAPD Commander Corey Palka.”

