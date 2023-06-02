June 4 marks 15 years since Travis Alexander's shocking murder at the hands of his ex-girlfriend.

The four-month-long murder trial convicting Jodi Arias for the 2008 murder of her ex-boyfriend in Mesa, Arizona came to an end on May 8, 2013. It was considered one of the biggest spectacle trials to take place since the acquittal of O.J. Simpson.

The trial was sensational, drawing crowds and tremendous amounts of media attention — including live television, cable coverage and streaming — to the Maricopa County Superior Court the day the verdict was reached.

"Coverage of the trial took on some of the aspects of a soap opera" and ratings sky-rocketed, reported the New York Times live from the Arizona grounds.

The prosecution of Arias for the murder of her boyfriend riveted the nation throughout the proceedings and in the years that followed her sentencing on April 13, 2015. Movies, books, podcasts and documentaries were made in its wake, some of which include first-hand accounts from friends and family close to the players involved.

Prior to Arias' sentencing, she expressed remorse. “To this day, I can’t believe that I was capable of doing something that terrible,” she said. “I’m truly disgusted and repulsed with myself. I’m horrified because of what I did, and I wish there was some way I could take it back.”

Meanwhile, she asked an appeals court to overturn her conviction and sentence in May 2018. She argued that the widespread publicity, mass media attention and a prosecutor’s alleged misconduct deprived her of a fair trial and and impartial jury. Her attempt was unsuccessful.

Here's everything to know about the Mesa murder trial - plus where Arias is now, 15 years after Alexander’s death.



Who was Travis Alexander?

Travis Alexander was a California native born in the city of Riverside to Gary David Alexander and Pamela Elizabeth Morgan Alexander, along with siblings Gary Alexander, Dennis "Greg" Alexander, Tanisha Sorenson, Samantha Alexander, Hillary Wilcox, Steven Alexander, and Allie Iglesias.

At age 11, Alexander moved in with his paternal grandparents. His seven siblings joined him in the move after the death of their father — who died on Travis' 20th birthday in a car accident — in July 1997.

While "college was not for him," Alexander aspired to be a motivational speaker and held various jobs early in his career, like in telemarketing and retail sales. He was also a devout Mormon. He traveled around, but ultimately settled in Mesa, Arizona.

He and Jodi, according to their friends, had "potent chemistry" and an instant connection upon meeting in September 2006. "She was really excited about the relationship. She loved how funny he was, how much fun they would have together," Alexander's friend Sky Lovingier Hughes told ABC News.

The two dated long-distance (she lived in Palm Desert, California), and early on, friends of the couple expressed concerns early on their relationship.

"I started seeing things that were just disturbing," Lovingier Hughes told 20/20. "I said, 'Travis, I'm afraid we're gonna find you chopped up in her freezer.' ... From very early on, she was completely obsessed with him."

More than a year after they had connected, Alexander was killed on June 4, 2008 — and was found dead on June 9.





Who is Jodi Arias?

Jodi Arias, the ex-girlfriend and murderer of Travis Alexander, was an aspiring photographer who met Alexander at a company convention in Las Vegas in September 2006. She was looking for opportunities with a network marketing company called Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc., reported ABC News.

Upon meeting, they connected instantly. "She's beautiful. She's friendly, has long, blonde hair. Cute figure. She was very sweet," Lovingier Hughes told the outlet of Arias. "She seemed to like him as much as he liked her."

According to the friend, Alexander wanted to marry her. "He tells me that he's found his wife and this is the girl that he wants to marry," Lovingier Hughes told ABC News. However, his devout Mormon faith (which she did not share) placed challenges on their sexual relationship.

In addition, their friends noticed troubling behavior when they hung out together — specifically, Arias' possessive qualities. "She just had to sit right by him. She didn’t appreciate when he was talking to another female," Alexander's friend Clancy Talbot told the outlet.

According to the friends, Arias had stalker-like qualities. She'd listen in on conversations and read through his text messages on his phone. Once, Lovingier Hughes recalled, she got a frightening, "cold" feeling that that Arias was outside their closed door; when Alexander opened the door to check, he found Arias standing on the other side with an "evil" look on her face. "There was a rage in her eyes," Lovingier Hughes’ husband Chris said.

Five months after they began dating, Arias and Alexander's relationship appeared to end — however, she moved from Palm Desert to Mesa (where Alexander lived) in the wake of their split. She would show up unexpectedly to his house on occasion and friends thought her behavior was suspicious.

After living in Mesa for approximately eight months, she moved back to California in April 2008. In May, text messages revealed the two had gotten into a huge fight. In June, Alexander disappeared before a trip to Cancun with friends — only to be reported dead by Arias, who called the police herself hours after his body was discovered.



What crimes did Jodi Arias commit?

Mesa Police detective Esteban Flores was on the scene where Alexander was found dead. He was also the person Arias called upon learning the news; she told Flores that on the day her ex was killed, she was on her way to Utah to visit a new love interest.

Meanwhile, friends told police that they believed Arias to be "a stalker” and should be a suspect, despite Arias saying she had an alibi that day. She agreed to be fingerprinted, which ended up linking her to the scene.

The crime scene, according to authorities who responded, was gory. Police found a bloody handprint outside of Alexander’s bedroom and long brown hairs on the floor and walls of the bathroom. Plus, a camera was found in the home's washing machine — which according to Flores, had photographs of Alexander and Arias timestamped from the day of the murder.

Authorities later learned that the bloody prints belonged to both Alexander and Arias, prompting Flores and police arrest her in California. During the investigation, it was learned that a .25-caliber gun was missing from Arias' grandparents' home.

While she initially denied that she was at Alexander's home the day he was killed, she ultimately admitted to being there (after spending one night in jail). She said they had sex, took photos in the shower and were attacked by masked intruders — however, authorities didn't believe her narrative and charged her with first-degree murder.



Investigators say that Arias stabbed Alexander almost 30 times, slit his throat and shot him in the head at his Mesa home. Arias — who pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder — was held behind bars for over four years before the start of her criminal trial on Jan. 2, 2013.

On trial, Arias said she killed Alexander in self defense after he attacked her for dropping his new camera, but that she blacked out when trying to recall the stabbing. (Arias repeatedly changed her story on stand.)



What was Jodi Arias' sentence?

Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool, File

On April 13, 2015, Arias was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2008 slaying of her boyfriend Alexander. (A judge had the option of sentencing her to life with or without parole, according to The Arizona Republic.)

Arias (who was 34 at the time) was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Alexander in 2013, but when the jury that convicted her could not decide on whether she deserved the death penalty, a mistrial was declared.

A second jury that was seated in October 2014 also struggled to settle on a punishment and ended up deadlocked as well. According to state law, Arias could not be tried again and was instead sentenced to life in prison.

After her conviction, Arias told a reporter that she would prefer to die quickly than to live a long life in prison. A source close to Arias tells PEOPLE that, after reflecting on what she said, Arias would prefer a life sentence over execution.



Where is Jodi Arias now?

Arias is serving a life sentence in the Perryville state women's prison in Goodyear, Arizona and is not eligible for release. Based on public records, PEOPLE reports that she is being held in a medium-low “custody class" security wing of the prison.

Currently, she is assigned to work as an aide in the library, a duty she appears to have held since July 2018. Previously, she was in the “store warehouse” between 2017-2018 and worked as a porter in 2016.

In addition to her sentence, an Arizona judge ordered Arias to pay $32,000 to the family of her victim, Alexander. The money would help his family offset trial travel expenses such as airfare and lodging.

While behind bars, Arias was involved in one disciplinary action in February 2016. It was classified as "disrespect to staff," according to the public records.

Alexander's family has not responded to PEOPLE's request for a statement.

