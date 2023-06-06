Where Is Anna Delvey Now? All About the Fake Heiress’ Life After Prison

Anna Sorokin is still making headlines years after her sentencing.

Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey while living in N.Y.C., famously scammed wealthy socialites and swindled several prominent banks and hotels during her time in the Big Apple.

After bouncing from hotel to hotel and repeatedly not paying her bills, Sorokin was evicted from several hotels. In October 2017, Sorokin was arrested during a sting operation. During her prosecution, it was estimated that she stole around $275,000.

On April 25, 2019, Sorokin was found guilty of eight charges, including attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree, and theft of services. That May, she was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in state prison, fined $24,000, and ordered to pay restitution of about $199,000.

In the years that have followed, there have been several adaptations of her life — including a book written by her former friend Rachel Williams titled My Friend Anna and the Netflix show Inventing Anna based on the New York article "How Anna (Sorokin) Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler.

Read ahead to learn more about Sorokin’s current whereabouts and the projects she has in the pipeline.

When was Anna Delvey released from prison?

After her trial, Sorokin was sent to Bedford Hills Correctional Facility before being transferred to Albion Correctional Facility in New York. In February 2021, she was released early from prison, at which point shed immediately returned to Instagram.

When was Anna Delvey released from ICE custody?

Shortly after her prison release, Sorokin was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa in March 2021.

On Oct. 5, 2022, Sorokin was granted release from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Orange County, New York, Bloomberg reported.

As part of her release, per Bloomberg, she had to pay a $10,000 bail and is banned from social media, where she often shared posts that showed off her seemingly lavish lifestyle for her friends and potential investors.

Where does Anna Delvey live now?

Since October 2022, Sorokin has lived in a fifth-floor walk-up East Village apartment building in N.Y.C., where she is on house arrest. Though she has served her criminal sentence, she is on house arrest as a result of her immigration case, which is still pending. She still faces deportation to Germany, where her family now resides.

As part of her house arrest, she wears an ankle monitor at all times and is not able to leave her house for groceries or any other extracurricular activities such as going to the gym. Instead, she has everything delivered to her and has a personal trainer come to her apartment.

The only time she is able to leave her building is for weekly meetings with ICE officials.

What projects is Anna Delvey working on?

Sorokin has been busyds d during her house arrest. On June 6, 2023, she launched a podcast called The Anna Delvey Show on Spotify featuring various guests such as Whitney Cummings, Julia Fox, Jeremy Harris, Emily Ratajkowski and Kenny Schachter, all of whom came to her house to record the podcast.

Deadline previously noted that Sorokin will also “use the podcast to debut her first single, featuring original words and lyrics by Delvey and produced by Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt, who previously ran the Jingle Punks and wrote the theme songs to series such as Pawn Stars, and [Sean] Glass, who founded Win Music and worked with artists such as Duke Dumont.”

She has also begun filming a new reality series titled Delvey's Dinner Club, which will follow Sorokin in her East Village apartment as she hosts a collection of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and more for private, invite-only dinner parties.

According to the release from Janury 2023, the intimate evenings will be catered by private chefs and feature equally intimate conversations about "Anna's experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future."

Amid her professional projects, Sorokin has also maintained a social life in N.Y.C. As she rang in her 32nd birthday in January 2023, she hosted a star-studded bash at her West Village apartment, where her guests were reportedly required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The event, which was promoted by The Kollection, included Cynthia Rowley and her daughter, Rachel Rabbit White, Cat Marnell, Ben Widdicombe, Dr. Alexander Blinski and more, per Page Six.

Has Anna Delvey had any further legal issues?

In June 2023, Sorokin faced more legal troubles as the New York Post reported that a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit claimed that Sorokin owes her disbarred lawyer, Audrey A. Thomas, more than $152,000. The lawsuit also claimed that Sorokin made false allegations against her former attorney in order not to pay.

Since firing Thomas in April 2022, Sorokin filed a lawsuit accusing her former attorney of withholding records in her immigration and criminal case, according to the New York Post, in order to get out of paying Thomas the "astronomical legal fees" she is owed, according to Thomas' own filing in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

Thomas' suit declares that Sorokin “was able to remain in the United States because while she was taken to the airport and literally sitting in the gate area with her belongings in garbage bags, [Thomas] filed a writ and secured a stay from deportation removal."

Though Thomas was disbarred in November 2022 for allegedly robbing an elderly client, her filing further states that “The disbarment… does not negate the balance that the defendant owes.”

