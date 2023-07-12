When Prince George Learned He Will Be King — and How His Parents Are Ensuring Role Is Not 'Too Burdensome'

A palace insider tells PEOPLE that the Prince and Princess of Wales are "making George aware in the best way they can"

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
and Monique Jessen
Published on July 12, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle on June 04, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William visit Wales in June 2022. Photo:

Getty

Although Kate Middleton and Prince William are focused on giving Prince George a normal childhood whenever possible, he's aware that someday he will be the king.

Prince George, who will celebrate his 10th birthday on July 22, had a formal talk about his royal destiny in 2020, biographer Robert Lacey previously reported. It was a "controlled moment of their choice," Lacey wrote, "reflecting William’s unhappiness at the haphazard fashion in which the whole business of his royal destiny had buzzed around his head from the start."

But children's wear designer Amaia Arrieta, whose clothes George and his siblings — Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — have worn for years tells PEOPLE exclusively: "I think George has known almost from the beginning. He has always had a more prominent role — there have been many events with his late great-grandmother or great-grandfather when it was just him, and his siblings weren't there. I think they must have had that conversation very early on."

RELATED: Prince George Visits Prince William's Alma Mater Eton College — Will He Follow in Dad's Footsteps?

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
Prince George and his family at Trooping the Colour 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty

In 2016, Prince William opened up to the BBC about the significant revelation: "There'll be a time and place. Right now, it’s just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing as much love as I can."

A palace insider tells PEOPLE, "I am sure [William and Kate] are making George aware in the best way they can. And not making it too burdensome."

Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales PEOPLE COVER

Prince George recently stepped into the royal spotlight at King Charles' coronation in May, acting as one of his grandfather's Pages of Honor. During the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, George assisted in carrying the King's robe and took a prominent place on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the service.

Prince William and Princess Kate, both 41, were aware of the pressure their son would feel — after all, he became the youngest future king to play an official role in a coronation — but felt he was ready for the task.

"He was terrific," says a close family friend.

And in a nod to the future of the monarchy, the palace released an official portrait of King Charles posing with his heirs, son Prince William and grandson Prince George, following the coronation.

RELATED: School's Out for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! How They'll Spend Their Summer

Despite the public elements of his life, Prince William and Princess Kate strive to give Prince George and his siblings conventional childhoods filled with playing outdoors, experimenting in the kitchen and visiting the candy store.

"It's a massive balancing act," one palace insider tells PEOPLE. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch."

The insider adds, "He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as (L-R) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. - People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.
Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton at the Big Help Out on May 8. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

Much of that is inspired by Kate's upbringing outside the royal fold.

"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time," says a source close to the royal household. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."

