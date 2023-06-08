When Is Amazon Prime Day 2023? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Including when Prime Day is, how it works, how long it is, and what is likely to be on sale

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
Published on June 8, 2023

The biggest shopping event of the summer may be just around the corner.  

Amazon has yet to disclose the dates for Prime Day 2023, but it could be coming up soon. The annual sale, which is famous for its steep discounts and massive number of deals, is typically held around the time of Amazon’s birthday, which falls on July 12. While we wait on more details, there are plenty of Amazon deals to shop now, and fortunately, you don’t have to be a member to score these savings.

Best Amazon Deals Right Now

Amazon has hosted its two-day deal event every year since 2015, making this upcoming Prime Day its eighth event. This article will be updated as new information is released, including the dates for the 2023 sale. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about Prime Day so far.  

When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has not announced the dates for Prime Day 2023, but it typically falls around the time of its July 12 birthday, so it’s likely to be sometime in early to mid-July. With the exception of Prime Day 2020, which was held in October, Prime Day takes place in the summer and it almost always begins on a Tuesday and wraps up on a Thursday.  

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale that features thousands of deals that are exclusively available for Amazon Prime members. The 48-hour event is a way for Amazon to reward its subscribers with special savings. Some of the markdowns will come with discounts that match or beat Black Friday offers, and there will be Amazon-exclusive products and deals that shoppers won’t find at other stores. And beyond deals on products, the online store often has deals on its Kindle subscriptions, streaming channels, and more. 

And while the celebration focuses on the impressive savings for Prime subscribers, there will be deals available for all shoppers — even non-members. Those without a Prime membership can always sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime to ensure that they can gain access to every Prime Day offer, among other perks like complimentary two-day shipping and discounts at Whole Foods. 

How long is Prime Day?

Prime Day is typically a 48-hour event. It usually begins on a Tuesday at midnight PT and runs through Thursday at midnight PT. 

But while the sale routinely runs over the course of two days, not all deals will last that long. Many of the offers will be available for only 24 hours, and some will last for just a few hours or while supplies last. 

How does Prime Day work?

All shoppers can head to Amazon.com/deals to browse the complete assortment of Prime Day deals when the sale begins. You’ll need to be signed into a Prime account to ensure that every discount appears when checking out, but don’t let that deter you from deal hunting. There will be plenty of deals for non-members too. And if you want to quickly find the absolute best deals available on Prime Day, you can head to PEOPLE’s Prime Day hub to quickly find curated lists of the best ones. 

What is on sale on Amazon Prime Day?

Every department at Amazon offers savings on Prime Day, so whatever you’re looking for, it’s likely to be on sale. Given the steep discounts, it’s a great time to splurge on something you’ve been eyeing for a long time, like a Le Creuset Dutch oven, or treat yourself to that pricey new tech, like the latest Apple AirPods

There will also be deals on everyday items, like paper towels, laundry detergent, and hand soap, making it a great time to replenish your pantry or supply closet. And there are usually deals on seasonal items too, like swimsuits, patio furniture, grills, and sandals. 

Over the past couple of years, Amazon has also offered special back-to-school savings, which make Prime Day a great time to get laptops, headphones, notebooks, backpacks, and other college, dorm, and school must-haves.   

Last year, shoppers gravitated toward the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which rarely goes on sale. Other Prime Day best-sellers included the Apple Watch Series 7, Levi’s jeans, and Le Creuset cookware

How often is Prime Day?

Prime Day is usually held once per year, but last year, Amazon hosted its first-ever Prime Early Access Savings event, which was nicknamed Prime Day 2. While it’s an entirely different event with its own array of deals and offers on holiday gifts, it’s another great time to score savings and get a head start on your holiday shopping.

If you’re already counting down the days until Amazon Prime Day, go ahead and bookmark Amazon’s Prime Day hub. And don’t wait until the event begins to start saving: Shop some of the best deals happening right now below, or head to Amazon’s sale section to browse the full assortment. 

