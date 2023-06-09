Entertainment Movies See the Cast of 'What’s Love Got to Do With It' Compared to the Real People, as the Movie Turns 30 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' the film based on Tina Turner's life and career, premiered on June 9, 1993. See how the stars compare to the people they portrayed By Alexandra Schonfeld Alexandra Schonfeld Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 9, 2023 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Tina Turner and Angela Bassett . Photo: Buena Vista Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection What's Love Got To Do With It, the 1993 film based loosely on Tina Turner's autobiography, I, Tina, portrayed the story of the Queen of Rock and Roll's ascension to superstardom, with all the personal triumphs and struggles she experienced along the way. And while some of the film is dramatized, many of the people portrayed are real. Turner, who died May 24, 2023 at age 83, had a complicated relationship with the film, which she felt portrayed her too much as a victim. But she praised Angela Bassett's portrayal of her, writing in a tribute to Bassett in 2023, "Angela, the first time we met, you didn’t look, sound, or move like me—that came later after you worked so hard to make it happen. But even then, I could see that the young woman standing before me had strength, determination, and big, big dreams, just like me." From Bassett's Oscar-nominated performance as Tina Turner to Jenifer Lewis' role as Tina's mother — despite being just a few years older than Bassett — here's a look at some of the film's cast and how they compare to the real people they portrayed. 01 of 09 Angela Bassett as Tina Turner Angela Bassett, Tina Turner. Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock ; Lorne Resnick/Redferns Angela Bassett's performance in the 1993 film as Tina Turner herself earned the actress her first Oscar nomination. In addition to the Academy's recognition of her portrayal, the rock n' roll icon said Bassett was "perfect" to play her in a the film in a tribute to the Black Panther actress for TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023. Turner wrote that Bassett "never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world." "You honor all the women you play, just as you honored me. And you're still perfect," she added. 02 of 09 Laurence Fishburne as Ike Turner Laurence Fishburne, Ike Turner. Courtesy Everett Collection; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Laurence Fishburne starred opposite Bassett in the role of Ike Turner, Tina's musical partner and husband in her early career. Ike was both severely physically and psychologically abusive — some of which is depicted in the film. Fishburne actually turned down the role five times as he felt that while the "writing was really strong with respect to Tina's character, and it wasn't strong enough with respect to Ike's character," he told Jemele Hill during an episode of Jemele Hill is Unbothered. In the end, Angela Bassett's casting is what got him to sign on; he said when he found out she was playing Tina, he thought "I have to do this now." 03 of 09 Jenifer Lewis as Zelma Bullock Jenifer Lewis, Zelma Bullock. Ron Galella Collection via Getty, Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Gett While Tina's mother, Zelma Bullock, left her young daughter at the age of 11 in an attempt to flee from her abusive husband, the two reunited later in life. In the film, Tina (who was born Anna Mae Bullock and renamed by Ike in her early career) moves to St. Louis to live with her mother, played by Jenifer Lewis, and sister Alline — and that is where she would initially meet Ike. 04 of 09 Phyllis Yvonne Stickney as Alline Bullock Phyllis Yvonne Stickney and Alline Bullock. J. Vespa/WireImage, RHONDA GRAAM / COURTESY OF HBO Tina's sister, Alline, is played by Phyllis Yvonne Stickney in the film. In the movie, Tina meets Ike at the nightclub where her sister works in St. Louis. 05 of 09 Rob Labelle as Phil Spector Rob Labelle, Phil Spector. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; Tommy Lea/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Rob Labelle plays now-disgraced music producer, Phil Spector, in the 1993 film. In real life, Spector became interested in Tina and Ike and signed them to his label, and had a hand in writing their hit song, "River Deep, Mountain High." 06 of 09 James Reyne as Roger Davies James Reyne, Roger Davies. Alamy Stock Photo; John Patrick O'Gready/Fairfax Media via Getty In the film, after Tina escapes her relationship from Ike and sets out on her own, she meets Roger Davies — who would end up being her manager for more than 30 years. In the film, he is played by Australian musician James Reyne. 07 of 09 Richard T. Jones as Ike Turner Jr. Richard T. Jones, Ike Turner Jr. Barry King/WireImage, Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Tina and Ike's children are also depicted in the film — first as young boys and then as young men. One of the actors who plays Ike Turner Jr. (whose biological mother is Lorraine Taylor, and who was adopted by Tina early in life) is Richard T. Jones. 08 of 09 Shavar Ross as Michael Turner Shavar Ross, Michael Turner. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty, Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Michael Turner was also Taylor's biological son and was later adopted by Tina. In the film, one of the actors who plays him is Shavar Ross. 09 of 09 Suli McCullough as Raymond "Craig" Turner Suli McCullough, Craig Turner. Ron Galella Collection via Getty, Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Suli McCullough is one of the actors to play Tina's son Craig Turner, who she welcomed with saxophonist Raymond Hill in 1958 (though this is not explained in the film). Craig was later adopted by Ike Sr. Tina and Ike had one biological son together, Ronnie, played by Damon Hines later in the film. Hines has taken a step back from acting in recent years and does not have photos publicly available. Both Craig and Ronnie predeceased their mother.