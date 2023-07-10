What to Know About Rudy Farias, the Texas Man Who Police Say Was Never Missing for 8 Years as Mom Claimed

More than eight years ago, Rudolph “Rudy” Farias went missing as a 17-year-old boy. His mom, Janie Santana, claimed her son vanished while walking his dogs through the streets of his Houston, Texas neighborhood on March 6, 2015.

Last week, Santana announced that Farias, now 25, was found alive but unresponsive outside of a church with cuts and bruises across his body, per ABC13. She believed her son had been abused and said he was too traumatized to communicate.

The news made national headlines, but a shocking discovery was unveiled days later.

Houston police claimed during a Thursday press conference that Farias was never missing during the eight-year-period the public believed he was.

As the investigation continues, details surrounding Farias' alleged disappearance remain hazy, including accusations that Santana submitted bogus reports to police and neighbors who claimed they had often seen him in the community in the meantime.

Here’s everything we know about the puzzling case so far.

Mom Claimed Rudy Was Missing for 8 Years. Now, Police Believe He Was Missing for 1 Day.

On July 3, the Texas Center for the Missing announced that Farias was found alive. Santana later confirmed her son’s miraculous recovery outside a church the day prior, saying in a statement shared with ABC 13: “My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us.”

Details in the case remained scarce, until days later when Houston police claimed during a press conference that Farias had been living at home with his mother for the entire eight-year-period the public believed he was missing. An HPD Lieutenant said that Farias, then 17, returned home the following day after apparently vanishing while walking his dogs on March 6, 2015.

Mom Is Not Facing Any Charges, But Police Allege She ‘Deceived’ Them For Years

The focus soon shifted to Santana, who police allege “continued to deceive police by remaining adamant that he was still missing.”

A lieutenant also said that it was determined that Farias had previous contact with HPD, but he and his mother had given authorities fictitious names and birth dates.

According to Newsweek, Santana has been permanently banned from GoFundMe after collecting more than $2,000 in donations on the fundraising platform after claiming her then teenage son never returned home from a walk with his dogs.

"GoFundMe has zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform and cooperates with law enforcement investigations and those accused of wrongdoing," a spokesperson said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

The fundraiser has since been removed from GoFundMe’s website.

It remains unclear whether authorities will move forward with criminal charges against Santana.

Rudy’s Relatives Are Speaking Out Against His Mom

While Houston police say that Farias is now safe and back with his mother “by choice,” the 25-year-old’s aunt told NBC News that he doesn’t want contact with Santana.

“His mentality, he needs to get well,” Pauline Sanchez said, per the outlet. “He’s going to be cautious. I still feel that he’s traumatized and gone through a lot. I still feel action should be taken.”

“He doesn’t want to see his mom and doesn’t want to go back to his mom,” Sanchez added. She also reportedly said he was living with a friend.

Authorities said investigators have contacted adult protective services "to ensure he has a method to recover," but based on Farias' interview with authorities, there was no report of abuse.

Houston activist Quanell X spoke to media outlets last week and claimed that Farias told him that he was abused by his mother for years, KHOU 11 reports. However, police disputed these claims at the press conference, but did not directly name Quanell.

Another relative spoke to News Nation's Chris Cuomo about the mysterious case, calling Santana a “manipulative” person who “tries to make people fear her.”

“Unless you really know her, know what she's about and how she is as a person, you won't have any fear of Janie,” Farias’ cousin, Michelle Rodriguez, told the outlet.

Neighbors Say They Spent Time with Rudy During the 8-Year-Period He Was Believed to be Missing

After hearing that Farias had been recovered alive, neighbors immediately questioned Santana's credibility. They told a local news outlet that they had no idea why he had been considered missing in the first place because they had seen him around the neighborhood for years.

“He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter," neighbor Kisha Ross claimed, per ABC 13. "That boy has never been missing."

Ross claimed that Farias, who she knows as “Dolph,” would sometimes go to the park by himself, according to the outlet. Ross’ cousin, Broderick Conley, claimed he and Farias often hung out together and had “laughing good times.”

Another neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed to ABC13 that he has seen Farias living at his mom’s home for years.

However, other neighbors claimed they haven’t seen Farias in more than eight years, according to NBC News.

Santana later claimed the man her neighbors have spent time with was actually her nephew and even shared a picture of him with ABC 13. Neighbors insisted that was not the same man they knew.

Houston police have since asked the public to “respect” the ongoing investigation.

