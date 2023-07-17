What to Know About Jim Caviezel's Surprise Hit Movie 'Sound of Freedom'

'Sound of Freedom,' which follows a man who rescues children from human traffickers, has also courted some controversy due to its star

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 06:18PM EDT
SOUND OF FREEDOM, Jim Caviezel (right)
Jim Caviezel (right) in 'Sound of Freedom'. Photo:

Amazon Prime Video / Courtesy Everett

Jim Caviezel's latest movie is proving a surprising success at the box office, but not without some controversy.

On July 4, independent film distribution company Angel Studios released 54-year-old Caviezel's new movie Sound of Freedom into theaters. The well-reviewed film (it holds a fresh score of 72% on Rotten Tomatoes) stars the Passion of the Christ actor as real-life U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent named Tim Ballard, a co-founder of the anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad.

The movie, which centers around a mission Ballard undertakes to rescue children from sex slavery around the world, has since earned more than $85 million so far at the domestic box office. Sound of Freedom finished this past weekend at second place behind Tom Cruise's latest Mission: Impossible film, per Box Office Mojo.

"Based on the gripping true story of a man’s mission to rescue children from the darkest corners of the world," reads an official synopsis for the movie on Angel Studios' website. The synopsis says the film "shines a light on the harrowing reality of sex trafficking and the valiant efforts of those who work tirelessly to combat it."

Jim Caviezel attends Cocktail Party Celebrating 1th Taormina Film Fest
Jim Caviezel at the at Italian Cultural Institute Of Los Angeles on January 21, 2016.

Venturelli/Getty

Angel Studios' head of theatrical distribution Brandon Purdie credited Sound of Freedom's success to "incredible word-of-mouth" in a statement issued July 9. The company is offering options for fans of the film to pay for others' tickets to watch the movie in theaters via its website. In purchasing a ticket, you "show your support" for the end of child trafficking, says the company.

As Caviezel appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast recently to promote the movie, the actor courted controversy for his mention of conspiracy theories concerning adrenochrome, a chemical compound that QAnon subscribers believe sex traffickers harvest from children, according to Forbes. (The theory has been debunked by numerous scientific communities.)

"This is a big deal," Caviezel said of adreneochrome during the appearance, describing it as "an elite drug... ten times more potent than heroin."

SOUND OF FREEDOM, Jim Caviezel (center right), 2022.
Jim Caviezel in 'Sound of Freedom'.

Amazon Prime Video / Courtesy Everett

As Sound of Freedom has gained popularity, Angel Studios published a blog post detailing how the movie "takes certain creative liberties for storytelling purposes," including a scene in which the main character kills a man to save a child from harm. The post also included a disclaimer that the film "took creative liberties in depicting the different methods of child trafficking," including scenes in which children are held against their will within shipping containers.

Angel Studios also recently released a statement denying social media speculation that AMC Theaters is suppressing screenings of the movie in its theaters. The company's CEO Adam Aron called the suggestions "really bizarre" on Twitter.

Amid the film's success and controversy, Donald Trump is hosting Caviezel and Ballard for an upcoming screening at his New Jersey golf course, according to NBC News.

Sound of Freedom is in theaters now.

