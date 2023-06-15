Rande Gerber Reveals What He Did with the $1 Million George Clooney Gifted Him 10 Years Ago (Exclusive)

George Clooney, who also launched Casamigos with Gerber, gifted 14 of his closest friends $1 million in 2013

By
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2016.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 10:00PM EDT
Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

A decade ago, Rande Gerber was among the 14 friends longtime pal George Clooney gifted $1 million to.

Now, the businessman, 61, is revealing what he did with that money.

"I gave it away," Gerber tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "I didn't need it at the time, so I told George, 'Please, I do not want this.' Of course, George being George, he said, 'If anyone does not take this money, then no one gets it.' I knew some of his friends at the time were not doing so great, so I took it and donated it."

At the time, Gerber says Clooney, 62, wanted all of his friends to be able to say "we are sitting here, and we are all millionaires." He also paid all of their taxes for the year.

"It was an incredibly thoughtful gift," he says. "But that is truly the kind of friend George is."

2023 also marks 10 years that Gerber and Clooney have been in business together with their tequila company, Casamigos.

"I can’t believe it's been 10 years, because it’s still as fun and as exciting as it was from the day we launched," Gerber says. "I knew back then that we created something that was different from other tequilas on the market, but we never thought, 'Let’s create the best-selling tequila in the world.' We’re extremely happy with where we are at today."

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Gerber and Clooney launched Casamigos' new Cristalino tequila on June 1.

"It's a little bit of a different flavor profile," Gerber says. "What we did, which is different than some of the other Cristalinos out there, is instead of using our Añejo, we used our Casamigos Reposado for ours. And the process is you filter that through a charcoal filter, and that not only takes the color out, but it also changes the flavor profile a little bit because our Reposado sits in white oak barrels that were previously used to age whiskey. As with all of our tequilas, we wanted to keep it super smooth."

Rande Gerber courtesy photo

Brian Bowen Smith

Now that his kids Presley, 23, and Kaia, 21, with wife Cindy Crawford, are all grown up, Gerber says he's been able to impart some career wisdom to them.

"More so Presley for me, since he’s getting into real estate, and he likes to learn about finance," he says. "Fortunately, he's a very creative person, and he has a great eye."

"Kaia was going to Cindy more with the modeling stuff, but she’s really paved her own path," he continues. "They do come to us on occasion to ask advice, whether it’s about business or relationships. I'm happy to give it to them, but I try not to volunteer too much."

Rande Gerber, Presler Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber instagram

Instagram

Considering they just celebrated 25 years of marriage on May 29, it's certainly fair to say Gerber and Crawford, 57, are experts on relationships.

"It’s important in relationships to remain friends," Gerber says. "Go out, have fun, laugh and try not to take life too seriously. Let loose and enjoy the time that we do have."

Despite his successful business career, Gerber says his proudest moment has "definitely" been "getting married and having kids."

"Nothing comes close, that’s for sure," he says.

Related Articles
Starbucks
Starbucks Ordered to Pay $25 Million to Manager Who Claims She Was Fired Because She's White
Cameron Diaz Jokes That Her Fridge Is Only Stocked With Wine and Salad
Cameron Diaz Jokes That Her Fridge Is Only Stocked with Wine and Salad: 'It Is So Delicious'
dylan mulvaney/Instagram budlight
Everything to Know About the Bud Light Controversy
Shot of a mature man shopping in the cold produce section of a supermarket
Possible Hepatitis A Contamination Prompts Recall of Frozen Fruit Sold at Walmart, Costco and HEB
John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan attend Taormina Filmfest 2013 2013
John Mellencamp Admits He Was a Bad Boyfriend to Meg Ryan: 'She Doesn't Love Me So Much'
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: Legendary musician Carlos Santana visits the SiriusXM studios for "SiriusXM ICONOS with Carlos Santana" on October 14, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Carlos Santana Reveals How He Learned to Forgive the Man Who Sexually Abused Him: 'Open Your Hands and Let It Go' (Exclusive)
Kimberly Perry
Kimberly Perry Says She's Going to 'Work Hard to Not Be a Pushover' When Baby Boy Arrives (Exclusive)
Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump Is Opening a New Restaurant This Winter — All the Details
Central Perk Pops Up in New York and Los Angeles for 'Friends' 25th Anniversary
There’s a ‘Friends’ Central Perk Coffeehouse Opening — and It’s Not in New York! (Exclusive)
Kimberly Perry and Juanny Costello instagram
Kimberly Perry Waited 'Maybe a Week' to Tell Husband Johnny Costello She Loved Him (Exclusive)
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Says She ‘Didn’t Lose Any Weight’ Before Posing in Bikinis for Her ‘SI Swimsuit’ Debut (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Lawrence’s Mother Sold the Star’s Used Toilet on Craigslist: ‘Thanks, Mom’ (Exclusive)
Ryan Reynolds Enlists Help of a Special Guest to Make Vasectomy Cocktail Ahead of Father's Day
Ryan Reynolds and Jessie James Decker Team Up to Mix 'The Vasectomy' Cocktail Ahead of Father's Day
Mark Volman photographed at home on May 25, 2023 in Franklin, TN.
The Turtles' Mark Volman Reveals Lewy Body Dementia Diagnosis: 'I Want the Most Out of Every Day' (Exclusive)
Maya Vander and Dave Miller family photos
Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Introduces 'Miracle Baby' Born Two Years After Losing Son at 38 Weeks (Exclusive)
Hailey Bieber making cinnamon roll
Watch Hailey Bieber Make Her Favorite Sunday Breakfast — with a Cameo from Husband Justin Bieber!