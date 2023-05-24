What Netflix's Password Sharing Ban Means for Viewers as It Goes into Effect

Starting Tuesday, U.S. subscribers must pay an extra $7.99 or more per month to keep out-of-household viewers on your Netflix account

By
Updated on May 24, 2023 02:59 PM
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte
Photo:

Courtesy of Netflix, Noh Juhan/Netflix, Liam Daniel/Netflix

Netflix users be warned: the streamer has officially begun cracking down on password sharing in the U.S. 

As of Tuesday, Netflix is charging accounts an extra $7.99 per month if they plan to share access with out-of-household viewers. The streaming platform announced the change in a blog post, explaining how they "will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United States.”

"A Netflix account is for use by one household,” the statement continued. "Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices."

RELATED: Netflix Says Not All Shows Will Be in Ad Tier Launching Early 2023

Queer Eye. (L to R) Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown in episode 601 of Queer Eye.
Courtesy of Netflix

"We recognize that our members have many entertainment choices," the service added. "It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix."

Profile owners are encouraged to check who is using their account by changing their password or signing out of all devices — two options that can be accessed on Netflix's website. 

RELATED: Netflix Will Test Charging Users for Sharing Subscriptions Outside of Their Households

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Courtesy Of Netflix

If the account owner wants to keep extra people on board, specifically those who don’t live in the Netflix household, they can "buy an extra member" for "$7.99 per month or more," according to the email Netflix sent account holders.

Netflix’s standard monthly package is $15.49, which means adding one extra user results in a near-50 percent increase in the monthly subscription cost. There's also Netflix's ad tier coming in at $6.99 per month — and adding one new user costs more than that subscription alone.

If you're not ready (or willing) to pay the extra cost for an out-of-home viewer, the changes include the option to kick people off of the active account by following directions under the "transfer account" section. This will prompt the account moocher to sign up for their own membership.

The membership changes are a long time coming. Netflix first announced its plan to crack down on shared profiles last year when introducing a test run of the concept in international locations.

