What Is the Egg Crack Challenge?: Parents Outraged Over Viral Trend Involving Young Kids

Some social media users are participating in the trend of cracking eggs on their children's faces for online entertainment

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023 06:40AM EDT
What Is the Egg Crack Challenge: Parents Outraged Over Viral Trend Involving Young Kids
Photo:

Getty Images; Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

One TikTok challenge is taking the social media app by storm, but causing outrage among parents at the same time.

In the viral trend that many are tagging #EggPrank, parents are seen cooking with their kids in a kitchen, before taking a raw egg and telling the child they’re going to crack it.

But rather than breaking and dropping the egg into a bowl or pan, the parents will instead crack open the shell by smashing it on their child's face.

Many of the kids react with confusion, while a handful of others break down in tears.

In some cases filmed, the kid will walk away from the parent, while others hit them back with another egg.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

What Is the Egg Crack Challenge: Parents Outraged Over Viral Trend Involving Young Kids

Earlier this month, a mom influencer on TikTok named Sarah explained why she doesn't agree with the app’s viral challenge.

"I’ve been tagged in a few of these videos and I’ve seen it go two ways. One, the kid gets the egg on the head and they’re kind of confused, thrown off, thinks it’s a little funny. Then they move on. Or, they get the egg cracked on the head and they’re really upset about it and they freak out,” she explained in a video.

What Is the Egg Crack Challenge: Parents Outraged Over Viral Trend Involving Young Kids

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sarah, whose page is dedicated to “exploring generation shared and calling out child exploitation on social media,” continued, "When I see those videos I think, are we that bored as parents and desperate for content?”

“[Are we] needing to post on the internet so bad because it is so consuming to be a part of our world? And the dopamine hit, and the likes and views, that we now in 2023 are cracking eggs on our children’s heads in hopes that they have an entertaining reaction that we can post publicly online to entertain strangers?” she added.

“What are we doing? Why are we doing this?” Sarah concluded. The video has since amassed thousands of likes.

Related Articles
Michigan house that was listed for $1 and sold for $52K
Viral Michigan House Dubbed "World's Cheapest Home" and Listed for $1 Sells for $52,000
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with a Fun TikTok â and Sister Nicole Makes a Cameo!
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with a Fun TikTok — and Sister Nicole Makes a Cameo!
chrissy teigen esti cabbage patch dolls
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Esti as She's Surrounded by Cabbage Patch Dolls
brittany bell kids first day of school
Brittany Bell Celebrates First Day of School for Her and Nick Cannon's Kids Golden and Powerful
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Body of Instagram Influencer, 22, Found Near Burned Vehicle in Georgia: 'Foul Play Is Suspected' (Police)
Michael Strahan Drops His Youngest Daughter Off at College: 'Can't Believe How Time Has Flown By' https://www.instagram.com/p/CwNebFrOyh5/
Celebrities Dropping Their Kids at College in 2023: Photos
Oscar Mayer Made Hot Dog Straws Inspired by Baseball Fanâs Viral Video
Oscar Mayer Made Hot Dog Straws Inspired by Baseball Fan’s Viral Video
David Foster, Katharine McPhee Find Your Light Foundation's Celebration for Arts Education
Katharine McPhee and David Foster Perform Together for First Time Since Nanny's Death
Leighton Meester attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022
Leighton Meester Talks Giving Kids 'All We Never Had' After Growing Up with Food Insecurity (Exclusive)
Timothee Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino
Timothée Chalamet Shares Photos from His Summer Featuring Greta Gerwig, Luca Guadagnino and More
hilaria baldwin daughter birthday
Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Daughter Carmen's 10th Birthday in Sweet Montage: 'Love You So Very Much'
Flo Rida
Flo Rida Dances with Crowd-Surfing Baby to 'Low' in Viral Video
TikToker Chris Rooney â aka, "Yeet Baby" â Returns to School After 17 Days in Mental Health Facility
TikToker Chris Rooney — aka, 'Yeet Baby' — Returns to School After 17 Days in Mental Health Facility
Sofia Coppola and Romy Mars
Sofia Coppola Comments on Daughter's Viral TikTok About Being Grounded: 'Not What I Would've Hoped For'
Britney Spears Shares Cooking Video of Her Favorite Way to Eat an Omelet
Britney Spears Shares a Cooking Video amid Divorce from Sam Asghari
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on vacation at Universal Studios Hollywood
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy a Fun-Filled Vacation at Universal Studios Hollywood