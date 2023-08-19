Everything to Know About Hailey Bieber's Sweet Strawberry Girl Makeup Trend

Plus, the products you'll need to have the best strawberry girl summer

Michelle Lee
Published on August 19, 2023
Hailey Bieber Gives Step-by-Step Guide on Her "Everyday Strawberry Makeup"
Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber has already declared this a strawberry girl summer.

Earlier this month, the Rhode founder, 26 uploaded a tutorial on how she achieved her glowy and blushed fruit-inspired makeup, which later turned into the “strawberry girl makeup” trend garnering over 23 million views on the app. (Bieber's video is the first to appear under the hashtag and takes up 13 million views alone). 

In June, the trendsetter introduced a fruity twist to the classic French manicure, swapping out white tips and a pearlescent base with strawberry shades of pink. So, it was only natural for her to conceptualize a makeup look not only for herself, but for the beauty enthusiasts eager to test it out too.

Food-coded trends may sound shocking, but produce and frothy beverages have been the driving force behind some of the biggest style trends this summer. 

Within the last few months, tomatoes became a symbol for rustic countryside attire while blueberry milk quickly turned into the new name for a baby blue manicure. Meanwhile, smokey brown eyeshadow and glossy nude lips proved to be the formula for what is now penned as latte makeup — and yes, it’s already received Bieber’s stamp of approval. 

Read ahead for what you need to know about the growing strawberry beauty trend.

What Is "Strawberry Girl" Makeup?

As the name suggests, the trend is all about pink and red hues. It’s also delicate, dewy, soft and incredibly blush-forward — appearing as though you'd smudged a ripe strawberry onto the apples of your cheeks or spent your day frolicking through a berry field.

On Aug. 2, Bieber uploaded a series of golden hour selfies showing off her interpretation of the flushed look, proving there isn’t much to it aside from achieving a rosy complexion and accentuating your natural features with bronzer and highlighter.

How to Achieve "Strawberry Girl" Makeup

It’s key to prep your skin with products that’ll leave you with a radiant complexion. Bieber’s choice of skin care included her Rhode Beauty Glazing Milk and Peptide Glazing Fluid

After that, you’ll want to apply concealer only on the areas that need coverage. Follow up with a cream bronzer, like the TikTok viral Saie Sun Melt, on the cheekbones, eyelids and forehead to add dimension. 

Then comes the fun part: the blush. Although Bieber didn’t name the two pink shades she layered onto her cheeks, there are plenty of cream and liquid blushes on the market that’ll give you the same results. 

Physicians Formula's Strawberry Jam blush gets a nod for its shimmery light pink and peach hue, buttery application and irresistible strawberry scent. LYS’ Higher Standard matte cream blush (available in nine red-toned shades) is another suitable option for that natural-looking sheen.

There are also a few products that can be used on the cheeks and lips, like Caliray's new Socal Super Bloom stain and Benefit Cosmetics’ cult-favorite tint, which you can pair with your favorite highlighter, lip liner and balm. 

Last but not least, freckles. If you don’t already have them, try dotting a few faux ones across your nose and cheeks with an eyeliner or freckle pen, like Lime Crime's nifty tool. It makes for the cutest finishing touch. 

