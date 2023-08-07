Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual — What to Know About the LGBTQ Label

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 05:31PM EDT
Wayne Brady will host the Â2022 American Music AwardsÂ (AMAs) live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC
Wayne Brady. Photo: ABC

Wayne Brady is the latest celebrity to open up about his sexuality. “I am pansexual,” the actor and TV host reveals to PEOPLE.

"To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place," Brady, 51, shares. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there."

The prefix “pan-” means “all.” So, pansexual refers to those who are romantically, emotionally, and/or sexually attracted to all people regardless of their gender identity. 

Pansexual is often confused with bisexual and although the terms can overlap, they are not interchangeable. Bisexuality refers to those who are attracted to more than one gender, but not necessarily all genders. However, pansexuality does fall under the "bisexuality umbrella," according to GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

“Pan is more about all-inclusive, and bi tends to be more than one,” she told USA Today. “The golden rule, honestly, is to call someone by how they identify.”

"Pansexuality is a newer and more expansive term, a bisexual person may have a preference more toward a particular gender and a pansexual person doesn't usually take gender into account," added Cathy Renna, director of communications at the National LGBTQ Task Force.

Along with Brady, other celebrities have also come out as pansexual including Demi Lovato, Mae Whitman, Jena Malone, Miley Cyrus, Tess Holliday, Bella Thorne, Janelle Monáe, Tammy Slaton and more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Miley Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March, Recipient of the Inspiration Award singer & musician Brendon Urie attends the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 20, 2019, Janelle Monae attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023
Miley Cyrus, Brendon Urie and Janelle Monae.

Emma McIntyre/Getty, Gary Gershoff/Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic


"I like queer," JoJo Siwa told PEOPLE in 2021. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

For her past cover story for Variety, Cara Delevingne also opened up about being a queer woman in Hollywood.

"I always will remain, I think, pansexual," the model and actress told the outlet. "However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person."

In 2018, Brendon Urie, the Panic! at the Disco frontman, came out as pansexual during an interview with Paper magazine.

"I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her, but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care," he told the magazine.

"If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men. It's just people that I am attracted to," Urie added.

Outer Banks star Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara on Netflix's sudsy teen drama, revealed that she’s pansexual in 2020 while introducing her girlfriend. In a TikTok video, she explained that she's attracted to people regardless of their gender, and instead focusing on what's "on the inside."

"Nobody knows what pansexual means," she wrote over the clip. "Girls. Boys. Trans boys. Trans girls. Nonbinary babies. It's what's on the inside boo."

Related Articles
Jada Pinkett Smith hair growth before and after
Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photo of Her Hair's ‘Come Back’ as She Continues to Deal with Alopecia
Zen Day Spa at 12230 San Pablo Ave., Richmond, Calif.
California Spa Closed After Two Customers Die from Legionnaires’ Disease
TODAY -- Pictured: Jill Martin
'Today’ Contributor Jill Martin Says Breast Cancer 'Knocked Me Down' After Double Mastectomy: 'I’m Choosing to Fight'
Covid Rising Among People Who Pick Their Nose
Nose-Picking Increases the Risk of Covid
Drinking bottled water
Can Drinking Too Much Water Be Fatal? A Doctor Explains the 'Real Damage' of Water Toxicity
Busta Rhymes arrives to the 2023 BET Awards
Busta Rhymes Says ‘Having a Really Difficult Time Breathing’ During Sex Sparked His Weight Loss Journey
The Barbie Movie Sparked Rise in âBarbie Botoxâ on Social Media â An Expert Weighs In on the Cosmetic Procedure
What Is 'Barbie Botox'? A Doctor Explains the Latest Cosmetic Trend on Social Media — And Why You Probably Don't Need It
Summer Seasonal Depression on the Rise amid Rising Temperatures Across the Globe, Experts Say
Summer Seasonal Depression on the Rise amid Rising Temperatures Across the Globe, Experts Say
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Ashley Summers - died after drinking too much water
Indiana Mom Dies from Water Toxicity After Drinking Too Much Water
Tammy Slaton Defends Using Filters: 'It's My Profile...So What?'
Tammy Slaton Defends Using Filters on Her Photos: 'It's My Profile...So What?'
Shaq Rips Off His Shirt in Workout Video
Shaquille O'Neal, 51, Rips Off His Shirt, Flexes His Muscles in Dramatic Video
1000lb sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton join family and friends at the memorial service for TammyÃ¢ÂÂs husband Caleb Willingham on Sunday evening on the banks of the Ohio River at Caseyville Town Historic Site, Kentucky
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Photographed with Family at Husband Caleb Willingham’s Funeral (Exclusive)
mosquito Culex pipiens
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Several States, Experts Encourage Residents to Protect Themselves from Mosquito Bites
A man's hand is stroking a dog
Petting a Dog for Just a Few Minutes Can Reduce Stress and Increase Happy Hormones
Daughter Gets Tattoo for Father After Alzheimer's Diagnosis
Dad with Alzheimer's Moved to Tears by Daughter's Surprise Tattoo in Viral TikTok