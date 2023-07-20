Hailey Bieber Just Showed Off Her Latte Makeup — Here's What You Need to Know About the New Trend

Everyone who’s anyone is trying their hand at latte makeup.

A bubbling trend among beauty TikTokers, latte makeup refers to that bronzed glow you may see from the inside of your coffee cup. The goal is to see the espresso peaking through the cream, surfacing only slightly but definitively casting its hue.

Camila Morrrone. camilamorrone/Instagram

What Is the Latte Makeup Trend?

It's quite simple. Latte makeup is a bronzed look reminiscent of a latte. It relies on bronze, tan and brown tones, depending on the shade of your skin. You can vary the colors you're using based on your skin tone and your skin's undertones, but the end result should be glowy and caffeinated!

The secret to that latte look? Applying a heavy hand of bronzer before foundation, so the dark undertones physically shine through the lighter exterior. Of course bronzing is nothing new (see the bronze goddess trend, mid-2000s), but it's the technique of application that differentiates it.

What Celebrities Are Loving the Latte Makeup Trend?

Most recent to try her hand at the viral beauty trend is none other than model and influencer Hailey Bieber. In a recent TikTok, Bieber walked fans through the steps of her latte look. Those trademarks of the trend were there, from the full-face bronzer applied under her foundation to the heavy contour. Still, she mixed it up a bit, splicing the traditional approach to the fad with some of her own Rhode products.

Bieber then took to Instagram, showing off the makeup look in a gold cutout dress. Matched with gold jewelry, the glimmering tones of the outfit perfectly matched the bronzed emphasis of her makeup. “Latte makeup 🥛☕️☕️ but make it head 2 toe,” she captioned the post.

While Bieber may be the first star to outwardly reference the latte makeup trend, others are clearly feeling its influence. Camila Morrone, who starred in Daisy Jones & The Six, has recently phased into a darker, more cream-filled color palette.

Alix Earle. alixearle/Instagram

Also in the TikTok game, influencer Alix Earle has been veering closer to a latte-laden face, changing her beauty aesthetic from rosy cheeks to a darker complexion. For the 2023 ESPYs, she looked especially bronzed from head to toe, really leaning into the latte makeup look.

With Bieber going latte official, we’ll just have to wait and see who’s next to try out a full face of coffee.



How to do Latte Makeup

As with any makeup look, a lot of it is up to you and what works best with your skin and your products, but the basis of latte makeup is layering on bronzer. Bieber achieved her latte makeup look by laying down bronzer under foundation so that the bronzer came through.

Once you have your base layer on your skin, you can contour with more bronzy shades to build up the glow. For the eyes, use those same shades as well, keeping everything within the same bronze and copper color palette. If you don't want quite so much glow, you can opt for less metallic shades and do more of the brown and tan shades akin to a muted latte.

