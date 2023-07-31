What Happens to Queen Camilla If King Charles Dies? All About the Royal Role She Would Step Into

Queen Camilla would likely imagine the next chapter on her own terms

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 04:39PM EDT
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend day 5 of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England.
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the 2023 Royal Ascot. Photo:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s teams likely prepared for every situation — including what would happen if the monarch dies first.

Though the King has longevity in his genes — his father Prince Philip died at age 99 in 2021, just two months before his 100th birthday, and his mother Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 last September — the entire line of succession will shift when he dies someday. Prince William would immediately accede as monarch, and Kate Middleton is expected to be known as Queen or Queen Consort.

The ripple would continue to Queen Camilla, whose technical title would be the Queen Dowager, the Daily Mirror reported.

According to the outlet, the royal title was first used by Queen Adelaide, who survived her husband, King William IV. King William died in 1837, and his wife lived for another 12 years. All the couple’s children died in infancy, and the crown passed to William’s niece Queen Victoria.

Owners of Desert Hero, King Charles III and Queen Camilla collect the winners trophy for The King George V Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

If she were to become a widow, Queen Camilla would likely be free to take on the next chapter however she felt was best. She might privately retire to Ray Mill House, her home in the countryside, or continue her charity work with key causes like health, literacy, the arts and supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault.

RELATED: What Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Royal Titles Be When Dad William Is King?

THE QUEEN MOTHER WITH DIANA, THE PRINCESS OF WALES AND PRINCE HARRY LEAVING BUCKINGHAM PALACE FOR THE TROOPING OF THE COLOUR IN LONDON
The Queen Mother rides in a carriage at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry and Princess Diana in 1991.

Martin Keene/PA Images via Getty

King Charles’ grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother chose to be known as the Queen Mother following the death of her husband King George VI in 1952 and the accession of their eldest daughter Elizabeth. The Queen Mother would be a unique strength and support for Queen Elizabeth throughout her reign, and she joined other members of the royal family for special events like Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot well into her late 90s.

The Queen Mother died in 2002 at age 101, and Queen Elizabeth spoke about her mother’s "infectious zest for living” in a rare televised broadcast from Windsor Castle on the eve of her funeral.

"Over the years I have met many people who have had to cope with family loss, sometimes in the most tragic of circumstances. So I count myself fortunate that my mother was blessed with a long and happy life," Queen Elizabeth said in a speech. "She had an infectious zest for living, and this remained with her until the very end. I know too that her faith was always a great strength to her."

Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother
Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother. John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty

 RELATED: How Queen Camilla's Coronation Outfit Paid Tribute to Previous Queens of England (Exclusive)

“At the ceremony tomorrow, I hope that sadness will blend with a wider sense of thanksgiving, not just for her life but for the times in which she lived — a century for this country and the Commonwealth not without its trials and sorrows, but also one of extraordinary progress, full of examples of courage and service as well as fun and laughter,” she continued. “This is what my mother would have understood, because it was the warmth and affection of people everywhere which inspired her resolve, dedication and enthusiasm for life."

Last year, Queen Elizabeth announced her wish that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort when Charles acceded. The history-making monarch made her feelings known in a message timed to the eve of her own Accession Day in February 2022.

There, she wrote, "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

ing Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla travel by carriage to the May 6 crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The title had long been open to question. When Camilla married then-Prince Charles in 2005, it was said that she would be known as Princess Consort. However, Queen Elizabeth's blessing was a significant indication that Camilla would be crowned alongside her husband — and she was on May 6.

Camilla’s title received a further royal refresh in honor of the crowning ceremony, and “consort” was dropped from her styling. Courtiers hinted that plans were in motion when the intricate invitation for the crowning was released in April. There, Buckingham Palace called her Queen Camilla — not Queen Consort — for the first time since Charles' accession in September.

According to the BBC, it was thought that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort for the start of the reign to distinguish her from Queen Elizabeth, with the coronation creating an appropriate moment to instate the Queen title. The palace officially updated Camilla's biography page to reflect her Queen title on May 6.

Related Articles
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to the 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 23, 2022. - The Chelsea flower show is held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.
National Memorial for Queen Elizabeth Will Be Commissioned by New Committee: Report
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London
What Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Royal Titles Be When Dad William Is King?
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits Maggie's Oxford to see how the Centre supports people with cancer on May 16, 2017 in Oxford, England
Queen Camilla's Sweet Grandmother Nickname Revealed — and It Might Surprise You!
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Officially Queen Camilla! Royal Family Removes 'Consort' from Her Title on Website
Camilla, Queen Consort meets members of staff during a visit to a maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London to meet key domestic abuse frontline staff on October 13, 2022 in London, England
Royal Warrant Issued to Confirm 'Queen Camilla' Title Rather Than 'Camilla, Queen Consort': Reports
King Charles III stands with Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales to watch The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", perform a fly-past over the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh
See Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla Watch a Flypast in Scotland
King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Palace of Holyroodhouse during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral
King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for Coronation Celebration in Scotland
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
Queen Camilla Makes First Appearance After Buckingham Palace Uses 'Queen' Title for First Time
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles Appoints Queen Camilla to Scotland's Highest Honor Before Second Coronation Celebration
King Charles III attends day one of Royal Ascot
Why King Charles Won't Be Crowned at Coronation Celebration in Scotland — Though a Crown Will Be There
King Charles on Britannia
King Charles Visits His Mother Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Royal Yacht in Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip wave from Buckingham Palace.
Why Prince Philip Never Wore a Crown — Even at Queen Elizabeth's Coronation
Prince Charles, Prince Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive in an open carriage to attend day one of Royal Ascot
King Charles' Previous Royal Website Shuts Down — But Will Prince William Take It Over?
People Royal King Charles Coronation Special Cover
PEOPLE Celebrates King Charles' Coronation in New Special Edition
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
Britain's Camilla walks wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Crowned! See the Exact Moment from Their Coronation