What Happens to Queen Camilla If King Charles Dies? All About the Royal Role She Would Step Into

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s teams likely prepared for every situation — including what would happen if the monarch dies first.

Though the King has longevity in his genes — his father Prince Philip died at age 99 in 2021, just two months before his 100th birthday, and his mother Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 last September — the entire line of succession will shift when he dies someday. Prince William would immediately accede as monarch, and Kate Middleton is expected to be known as Queen or Queen Consort.

The ripple would continue to Queen Camilla, whose technical title would be the Queen Dowager, the Daily Mirror reported.

According to the outlet, the royal title was first used by Queen Adelaide, who survived her husband, King William IV. King William died in 1837, and his wife lived for another 12 years. All the couple’s children died in infancy, and the crown passed to William’s niece Queen Victoria.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the 2023 Royal Ascot. Samir Hussein/WireImage

If she were to become a widow, Queen Camilla would likely be free to take on the next chapter however she felt was best. She might privately retire to Ray Mill House, her home in the countryside, or continue her charity work with key causes like health, literacy, the arts and supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault.

The Queen Mother rides in a carriage at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry and Princess Diana in 1991. Martin Keene/PA Images via Getty

King Charles’ grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother chose to be known as the Queen Mother following the death of her husband King George VI in 1952 and the accession of their eldest daughter Elizabeth. The Queen Mother would be a unique strength and support for Queen Elizabeth throughout her reign, and she joined other members of the royal family for special events like Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot well into her late 90s.

The Queen Mother died in 2002 at age 101, and Queen Elizabeth spoke about her mother’s "infectious zest for living” in a rare televised broadcast from Windsor Castle on the eve of her funeral.

"Over the years I have met many people who have had to cope with family loss, sometimes in the most tragic of circumstances. So I count myself fortunate that my mother was blessed with a long and happy life," Queen Elizabeth said in a speech. "She had an infectious zest for living, and this remained with her until the very end. I know too that her faith was always a great strength to her."



Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother. John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty

“At the ceremony tomorrow, I hope that sadness will blend with a wider sense of thanksgiving, not just for her life but for the times in which she lived — a century for this country and the Commonwealth not without its trials and sorrows, but also one of extraordinary progress, full of examples of courage and service as well as fun and laughter,” she continued. “This is what my mother would have understood, because it was the warmth and affection of people everywhere which inspired her resolve, dedication and enthusiasm for life."

Last year, Queen Elizabeth announced her wish that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort when Charles acceded. The history-making monarch made her feelings known in a message timed to the eve of her own Accession Day in February 2022.

There, she wrote, "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."



King Charles and Queen Camilla travel by carriage to the May 6 crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The title had long been open to question. When Camilla married then-Prince Charles in 2005, it was said that she would be known as Princess Consort. However, Queen Elizabeth's blessing was a significant indication that Camilla would be crowned alongside her husband — and she was on May 6.

Camilla’s title received a further royal refresh in honor of the crowning ceremony, and “consort” was dropped from her styling. Courtiers hinted that plans were in motion when the intricate invitation for the crowning was released in April. There, Buckingham Palace called her Queen Camilla — not Queen Consort — for the first time since Charles' accession in September.

According to the BBC, it was thought that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort for the start of the reign to distinguish her from Queen Elizabeth, with the coronation creating an appropriate moment to instate the Queen title. The palace officially updated Camilla's biography page to reflect her Queen title on May 6.

