Will 'Barbie' Have a Sequel After Making $1 Billion? Greta Gerwig Wants to 'Go Back to Barbie Land'

Will Greta Gerwig be back for more Barbie?

The summer blockbuster just hit $1 billion at the global box office on Sunday, a little over two weeks since its July 21 release in theaters — and naturally, many fans are wondering about a sequel.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this summer for a special Barbie issue alongside stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and more, Gerwig, 40, said she hopes her film "is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies."

"There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful," the director and co-writer added. "I want to go back to Barbie Land."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023). Warner Bros. Pictures

Robbie, 33, raved to PEOPLE of Gerwig, "Greta has a very specific thing where she can be very silly and very clever at the same time, but it’s also very heartfelt."

"Her humor never feels cynical or cold," continued Robbie, who plays the titular doll alongside Gosling, 42, as Ken. "It’s always warm and loving, but also really, really silly and kind of zany and absurd. I actually think it’s a bit of a throwback in tone. To be honest, I don’t feel like I’ve seen a movie that utilizes that kind of comedy in a long, long time."

Also speaking about any potential follow-up movies, the two-time Oscar nominee said during a cover interview with TIME magazine published in June, "I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels."

Still, she has been part of conversations about what the future holds for Barbie in terms of a cinematic experience to follow the first movie.

"It could go a million different directions from this point," Robbie said.



Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie at a press junket and photo call for Barbie in Los Angeles on June 25, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Featuring an extensive star-studded cast led by Robbie and Gosling, Barbie passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales Sunday, making Gerwig the first female director to hit this box-office milestone as a solo director.

Barbie became Warner Bros. Pictures' biggest-selling film for a Monday ever following its $155 million domestic opening weekend, and the industry's biggest opening weekend for a movie directed by a woman.

And Robbie — who also serves as a co-producer on Barbie alongside husband Tom Ackerley, plus David Heyman and Mattel Films Executive Producer Robbie Brenner — always knew the movie would be a hit, revealing to Collider that she told the powers that be in an early pitch meeting that the comedy would "make a billion dollars."

"Which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!" the actress quipped.

Barbie is in theaters now.