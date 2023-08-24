Doctor Shares Which Foods to Avoid When Taking Ozempic and Wegovy — and Why Those Foods Can Cause a Bad Reaction

Experts share what type of foods can make sure patients avoid side effects like nausea or vomiting when taking type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 12:21PM EDT
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
Ozempic injector. Photo: Getty

While Ozempic has been creating buzz as weight loss aids, many have shared their experience dealing with some intense side effects from the drugs, specifically nausea and vomiting.

Now, some doctors are sharing some foods patients might want to avoid in order to reduce the uneasy stomach.

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

In addition to reducing hunger, the medication also slows down the stomach emptying, which can lead to the nausea side effect as some foods may stay in the stomach for many hours of even days.

Because of this, Dr. Christopher McGowan — an obesity medicine physician and founder of True You Weight Loss in Cary, North Carolina — told Today that there are some foods to avoid when taking the drug.

McGowan told the outlet that the longer food remains in the stomach, the more likely a person will experience nausea or vomiting.

London to Ban Fast Food and Take Out Restaurants from Opening Near Schools

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Greasy and high-fat foods should be avoided as they are slow to digest and stay in the stomach the longest. Additionally, McGowan said people should avoid fruits and vegetables with significant roughage — the indigestible portion of food. This includes stringy foods like pineapple and celery.

He added that vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, onions and asparagus can also cause gas while taking Ozempic. McGowan also suggests limiting the consumption of cheese, eggs, coffee, and peanut butter while taking the medication. 

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, advises that people should avoid eating sweets or fried or greasy foods while taking Ozempic, especially if they are experiencing nausea.

Patients are urged to eat bland, low-fat foods, like crackers, toast and rice; or foods that contain water, such as soups and gelatin, the company states.

McGowan stressed that there are no foods that are officially deemed safe or unsafe, urging people on Ozempic to simply figure out which foods give them the most side effects and avoid them.

“Understanding that overall portions are smaller on these medications, we want to optimize nutritional intake and consume the ‘best’ calories available,” he told Today. “The focus should be on lean protein, healthy fruits and vegetables, adequate fiber and adequate fluid intake.”

Related Articles
Claudia Oshry Lemme Event ULTA New York 05 17 23
Claudia Oshry in Tears Over Weight Gain, Admits She’s 'Not Ashamed' of Taking Ozempic Now
Various packages of the weight-loss drug "Wegovy" from the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk lie on the sales counter in a Danish pharmacy
Ozempic and Wegovy Being Reviewed for Links to Suicide Risk
Ozempic
Ozempic and Wegovy May Cause Stomach Paralysis in Some Patients
Amy Schumer on Dropping Out of Barbie Movie | WWHL
Amy Schumer Says She Tried Ozempic, Tells Others 'Lying' About It to Be 'Be Real' About Their Weight Loss
hair loss
Ozempic and Other Weight Loss Drugs May Cause Hair Loss in Some People, Experts Say
Dolores Catania 'A Good Person' film screening, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
Doctor Who Prescribed Ozempic to 'RHONJ' 's Dolores Catania Says 'Nobody Can Assume' Why a Person May Need It
Nurse Who Took Ozempic After COVID Weight Gain Talks Health Adjustment After Stopping Medication
Nurse Who Took Ozempic for COVID Weight Gain Reveals What Happened After Stopping the Medication
Image
Tracy Morgan Reveals He’s Taking Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'It Cuts My Appetite in Half'
Scheana Shay
'Vanderpump Rules'' Scheana Shay Says 'Stress and Anxiety' Led to Unhealthy Weight Loss
Medications and pills
An Ozempic Pill May Be Coming Soon, Replacing Injections: ‘Game Changer’
Dolores Catania
'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Lost 20 Lbs. on Ozempic and Mounjaro, Says It’s 'No Easy Fix for Weight Loss'
Diabetes drug Ozempic on a pharmacy counter
Update: Investigation into Ozempic Maker Expanded After More Reports of Suicidal and Self-Harm Thoughts
Tracy Tutor The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA
'MDLLA''s Tracy Tutor Stopped Mounjaro After 'Projectile Vomiting' Side Effect, Inability to Drink Alcohol
Tiffany Groves, Woman Struggling with PCOS Finds Help Using Ozempic, Mounjaro
Women Share How Mounjaro and Ozempic Have Helped Ease Their PCOS Symptoms: 'So Much More Than Weight Loss'
boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter
Taking Drugs like Ozempic Before Surgery Could Be Risky, Docs Warn
Raven-Symone attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023
Raven-Symoné Says Body Shaming Led Her to Have Breast Reductions and Liposuction Before Turning 18