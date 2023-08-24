Doctor Shares Which Foods to Avoid When Taking Ozempic and Wegovy — and Why Those Foods Can Cause a Bad Reaction

While Ozempic has been creating buzz as weight loss aids, many have shared their experience dealing with some intense side effects from the drugs, specifically nausea and vomiting.

Now, some doctors are sharing some foods patients might want to avoid in order to reduce the uneasy stomach.

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

In addition to reducing hunger, the medication also slows down the stomach emptying, which can lead to the nausea side effect as some foods may stay in the stomach for many hours of even days.

Because of this, Dr. Christopher McGowan — an obesity medicine physician and founder of True You Weight Loss in Cary, North Carolina — told Today that there are some foods to avoid when taking the drug.

McGowan told the outlet that the longer food remains in the stomach, the more likely a person will experience nausea or vomiting.

Greasy and high-fat foods should be avoided as they are slow to digest and stay in the stomach the longest. Additionally, McGowan said people should avoid fruits and vegetables with significant roughage — the indigestible portion of food. This includes stringy foods like pineapple and celery.

He added that vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, onions and asparagus can also cause gas while taking Ozempic. McGowan also suggests limiting the consumption of cheese, eggs, coffee, and peanut butter while taking the medication.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, advises that people should avoid eating sweets or fried or greasy foods while taking Ozempic, especially if they are experiencing nausea.

Patients are urged to eat bland, low-fat foods, like crackers, toast and rice; or foods that contain water, such as soups and gelatin, the company states.

McGowan stressed that there are no foods that are officially deemed safe or unsafe, urging people on Ozempic to simply figure out which foods give them the most side effects and avoid them.

“Understanding that overall portions are smaller on these medications, we want to optimize nutritional intake and consume the ‘best’ calories available,” he told Today. “The focus should be on lean protein, healthy fruits and vegetables, adequate fiber and adequate fluid intake.”

