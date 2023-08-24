Want to Know What Dua Lipa Is Reading? Join Her Book Club to Find Out

Dua Lipa isn’t just one of today's buzziest performers but also a devout bookworm.



Earlier this year, the "Dance The Night" and "Levitating" singer launched a book club through her editorial platform Service95. Each month, Lipa picks a new book to read; one that highlights the club’s belief that literature can “represent diverse global voices, telling powerful stories spanning fiction, memoir and manifesto,” per the platform’s website. She also makes sure to include an abundance of bonus material with each selection, including author interviews, playlists and discussion guides (Service95 Recommends, an additional resource on the site, includes even more of Lipa’s favorite reads, along with picks from guests like Lisa Taddeo and Monica Lewinsky).



Lipa's book club and bonus material can be accessed on the Service95 site. See all of her picks below:





