Want to Know What Dua Lipa Is Reading? Join Her Book Club to Find Out

If you've ever wished you could get book recommendations with the "Dance the Night" and "Levitating" singer, dream no further

By Carly Tagen-Dye
Updated on August 24, 2023 01:30PM EDT
Dua Lipa.

Service95/Instagram

Dua Lipa isn’t just one of today's buzziest performers but also a devout bookworm.

Earlier this year, the "Dance The Night" and "Levitating" singer launched a book club through her editorial platform Service95. Each month, Lipa picks a new book to read; one that highlights the club’s belief that literature can “represent diverse global voices, telling powerful stories spanning fiction, memoir and manifesto,” per the platform’s website. She also makes sure to include an abundance of bonus material with each selection, including author interviews, playlists and discussion guides (Service95 Recommends, an additional resource on the site, includes even more of Lipa’s favorite reads, along with picks from guests like Lisa Taddeo and Monica Lewinsky). 

Lipa's book club and bonus material can be accessed on the Service95 site. See all of her picks below:


September: Just Kids by Patti Smith

'Just Kids' by Patti Smith.

A musician’s memoir feels fitting for Lipa, who announced Just Kids, her only nonfiction pick so far, as her September book. Legendary punk singer and poet Patti Smith details her life as a young artist in 1960s and 1970s New York City, as well as her treasured friendship with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, in this award-winning autobiography.

August: Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

'Half of a Yellow Sun' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

This 2006 novel, which takes place during the Nigerian Civil War (also known as Biafran War) follows multiple characters as they navigate love and relationships during a time of political unrest. Lipa calls this book one of “love, jealousy, infidelity, and forgiveness,” and author Adichie provides an exclusive essay about the importance of Igbo culture and language in writing.

July: Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

'Pachinko' by Min Jin Lee.

Set in both Korea and Japan, Pachinko follows four generations of a Korean family, as well as their experiences with identity, womanhood and colonialism. Author Min Jin Lee was interested in the history of Koreans in Japan, as well as the popular game Pachinko, and writes about how these inspirations helped inform her novel.

June: Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

'Shuggie Bain' by Douglas Stuart.

Lipa has “a thing for heart-breaking books,” as she dubs her June pick. Shuggie Bain, set in Thatcher-era, working-class Scotland, focuses on the relationship between young Hugh (nicknamed Shuggie) and his alcoholic mother, Agnes. Bonus book club material includes a playlist inspired by the book’s Glasgow setting, which is also author Douglas Stuart’s hometown.

