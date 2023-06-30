What Does the Grimace Milkshake Taste Like? All About the Viral McDonald's Drink

By
Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Updated on June 30, 2023 04:49PM EDT
Tempted to try McDonald's viral new drink, the Grimace milkshake? Here's what to know before placing your order.

In honor of the restaurant’s big purple mascot turning 52 years old, McDonald is celebrating with a special called Grimace's Birthday Meal.

Grimace (who is actually an enormous taste bud) was first introduced back in 1972, as "Evil Grimace." He initially had four arms and was known for swiping all of the cups from McDonaldland to stop anyone from having milkshakes or Coca-Cola. 

However, after the original Grimace left young customers frightened, McDonald's switched up his look. "We changed him to a soft, plush, two-armed blob of a sweetheart who only wanted McDonald's milkshakes and to hang out with Ronald," Roy T. Bergold Jr., McDonald's previous vice-president of advertising, wrote in QSR magazine in 2012.

Most recently, Grimace and his birthday milkshake have been going viral for a very different reason following a TikTok trend that shows users creating mini horror movies, purporting to show the terrifying effects of drinking the purple creation.

So, what exactly does the Grimace milkshake taste like? Here’s everything to know about the special meal and viral drink. 

When is Grimace's Birthday Meal available at McDonald's?

McDonald's first started carrying Grimace's Birthday Meal on June 12 and it will be available for “a limited time at participating restaurants, while supplies last,” per their Twitter

What comes in Grimace's Birthday Meal? 

Grimace's Birthday Meal comes with a purple milkshake along with the choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken nuggets and medium fries. You can also order the Grimace milkshake individually. 

What’s in the Grimace milkshake?

Per McDonald's Twitter account, the milkshake “is inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness" and "features a creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Grimace shake syrup and finished with whipped light cream.” 

What does the Grimace milkshake taste like?

Tasters online have described the flavor as a mix of berries with a hint of birthday cake. When PEOPLE editors got to try the mysterious dessert (and yes, Grimace visited our office), they brainstormed strawberry shortcake, cotton candy and Fruity Pebbles as various tastes. However, they all agreed that each sip was packed with fruity and sugary flavor.

