Like most of us, celebs look forward to taking some time off from work during the summer to hit the beach. Sure, their vacations might be a bit more glam than ours with trips to the Amalfi Coast and other far-flung destinations, but they still need to schlep all their essentials with them. So we asked a bunch of stars to share their summer must-haves, then put together a list for you to use as inspiration while assembling your own beach bag.

And if you're looking for a new carryall, we recommend this style from Scout (shown in the photo above), which fits all of your necessities (including an oversize towel like this one from Lands' End) and is made from a durable poly woven fabric (think beach chair material).



Mindy Kaling: A Sunny Bikini

Buy It! Mindy x Andie collection, $52 to $128; andieswim.com

"These pieces make me feel young and carefree — they're not too revealing and they give me support where I need it,” Kaling tells PEOPLE of her vibrant collection with Andie Swim. “Plus, the colors are gorgeous."



Reese Witherspoon: A Juicy Read

Buy It! We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz, $17.35; amazon.com

Back in August 2021, We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz was the pick for Witherspoon's book club (the actress called it "every suspense-lovers dream"). So we're guessing that Bartz's latest novel, The Spare Room, is already in Witherspoon's beach bag.

Tracee Ellis Ross: Haircare Products

Buy It! Pattern Beauty On-the-Go Kit, $24; target.com

“My beach bag faves would be my Pattern Beauty travel kit, which has shampoo, conditioner and a leave-in, plus the mini shower brush," says the actress. She also shared her go-to beach day hairstyle: a slicked-back ponytail.

Cindy Crawford: A Fedora

Buy It! Janessa Leoné Sherman Hat, $267; revolve.com

"A lot of women don't really start taking care of their skin until they start noticing those signs of aging. I think that was the same for hair for me," says the supermodel. As a result, Crawford wears a hat, like the one she modeled on Instagram, to protect her hair from the sun.



Hailee Steinfeld: A Shimmery Sunscreen

Buy It! Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen, $38; sephora.com

"I use Glowscreen, put on a little bit of lip balm, curl my lashes and I feel like I have a full face [of makeup on]. But, most important, I'm protected from the sun," Steinfeld tells PEOPLE of her favorite SPF.

Hilary Duff: A Travel Tumbler

Buy It! Brümate Toddy XL in Ethereal, 32 oz., $39.99; brumate.com

Hilary Duff always has an extra-large insulated Brümate mug on hand. In addition to keeping any beverage hot or cold for 24 hours, it also comes in a cute celestial pattern, which was inspired by Duff’s passion for wellness.



Alicia Keys: A Colorful Coverup

Buy It! Alicia Keys x Athleta Keys Daybreak Printed Coverup, $59; athleta.com

“It has a great sheerness, but it also covers,” Keys tells PEOPLE of the tie-dye sarong she designed for Athleta. In addition to wearing it around your waist, the singer says it's also "a beautiful way to tie your hair up."

Madison LeCroy: A Clear Pouch

Buy It! LSxia Chenille Letter Clear Travel Zipper Toiletry Bag in Rose Red-Beach, $11.99; amazon.com

This transparent toiletry bag, recommended by the Southern Charm star (who knows how to handle the heat like a pro from living in Charleston) holds all of your smaller items (think keys, lip balm, credit card) so they don't get lost at the bottom of your bag.

Kate Walsh: A Leave-In Conditioner

Buy It! Sun Bum 3 in 1 Leave-In Conditioner Spray, $15; amazon.com

"When I'm at the beach in Perth, I never go in the ocean without using this to protect my hair,” says the actress of this spray which detangles, hydrates and smooths frizz.