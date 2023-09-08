What Scenario is Gross Enough to Make a Plane Turn Around? A Flight Attendant of 40 Years Explains

An international Delta flight recently made a U-turn due to a passenger’s severe case of diarrhea, which was deemed a 'biohazard'

By Erin Clements
Published on September 8, 2023 12:34PM EDT
Delta Air Lines approaches John F. Kennedy International Airport
Photo:

Getty

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona made national news after it was diverted due to a passenger's case of severe diarrhea last Friday. In a clip from an emergency call to dispatchers shared on social media, the pilot called the incident “a biohazard issue.”

Accidents involving bodily fluids on planes don’t typically force the flight to make a U-turn. So, what constitutes a biohazard significant enough to reroute a plane? PEOPLE consulted industry professionals and the airlines' regulating agencies to find out.

Robin Mermelstein, a Miami-based flight attendant who’s worked for a major airline for 40 years, tells PEOPLE she’s never been on a flight that turned around due to a biohazard — though her flights have made unplanned landings for medical emergencies after an on-call physician was consulted.

Mermelstein, 63, says she’s worked on flights where passengers have vomited in their seats. But in those cases, airline staff are trained to use a biohazard fluid control powder called Red-Z that is poured over vomit to dissipate it, which she calls “amazing.”

“It just goes away,” she says. “But I think that [Friday's Delta episode] is probably one of those really, really uncommon isolated incidents. … Obviously, you just cannot have that.”

Mermelstein says she’s also been on flights where people have had “very bad” accidents in the airplane lavatory, but in the most extreme cases she's witnessed, she would just lock off that bathroom.

Toilet on board new aircraft.

Getty

However, she notes the difference with what happened on the Delta flight was likely that the diarrhea, a trail of which can be seen on the floor of the cabin’s aisle in a video shared on social media, “was everywhere.”

“If [the passenger with diarrhea] was walking to their seat and just had an accident all over, and then you have the smell, obviously, if it's in that many places, I think that that is probably the worst.”

One commenter on Twitter (now known as X), who said their partner was on the Delta flight, reported that it “smelled horrible” and that vanilla-scented disinfectant used to mask the odor “only made it smell like vanilla s---.”

While Mermelstein says she has even seen parents change babies’ diapers in their seats, those incidents didn’t impact a common area of the aircraft cabin.

 “This would affect everybody on that plane,” she says.

So what does constitute a diversion-worthy accident? It comes down to the pilot's judgement.

When asked about the process for diverting a flight, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told PEOPLE: “The pilot in command is responsible for deciding how to respond to a situation and may work with airline dispatchers to develop a plan.”

The Delta flight, which left from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 8:29 p.m. on Sept. 1, finally landed in Barcelona eight hours after its scheduled arrival.

"Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination,” Delta told PEOPLE in a statement when asked about the incident.

The airline added, “We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

Related Articles
Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Crashes Mom Tish Cyrus’ Hawaii Honeymoon with New Husband Dominic Purcell — See the Photo!
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Honeymoon
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Dance and Kiss in ‘the Hills of Tuscany’ During Honeymoon – See the Photos
Virgin River. (L to R) Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 404 of Virgin River
Where Is ‘Virgin River’ Filmed? All About the Real-Life Locations
Air Canada 737
Air Canada Issues Apology to 2 Passengers Escorted Off Plane After They Had to Sit in Seats Covered in Vomit
Chrissy Teigen Gives a Shoutout to Dorinda Medley While Vacationing in the Berkshires with Husband John Legend
Chrissy Teigen Gives Dorinda Medley a Berkshires Vacation Shoutout and the Real Housewife Responds
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share a Kiss on the Beach During PDA-Filled Vacation
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share a Kiss on the Beach During PDA-Filled Vacation: 'So Good'
Yashraj Chhabra and Riiya Shukla, a couple who got engaged at Auckland Airport
WATCH: This Man Pulled Off an Epic Airport Proposal Despite a Canceled Flight and Lost Luggage (Exclusive)
Delta Air Lines
Delta Flight Diverted After Passenger Suffers Severe Case of Diarrhea
The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion, will set sail in December 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.
New Disney Cruise Ship Will Feature 'Coco'-Inspired Dining and Activities — Plus, When to Book!
Kris Jenner Shares More Snaps from Romantic Italian Vacation with Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner Poses with Corey Gamble During Romantic Italian Vacation: 'Portofino Part 1'
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Visit 'Beautiful Rwanda' and Participate in Gorilla-Naming Ceremony
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Visit 'Beautiful' Rwanda and Participate in Gorilla Naming Ceremony
Halloween Horror Nights 2023: Check Out All the Haunted Houses, Ranked from Least to Most Scary
Halloween Horror Nights 2023: Check Out All the Haunted Houses, Ranked from Least to Most Scary
Kim Kardashians Daughter North Dons Kimono During Visit with Geishas amid Japan Vacation
Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Dons Kimono amid Japan Vacation: Photos
Kris Jenner Kisses Corey Gamble in Romantic Vacation Snap
Kris Jenner Kisses Corey Gamble in Romantic Vacation Snap: ‘Magical Moments’
Janet Jackson on vacation
Janet Jackson Shares Photos of Her Summer Vacation in Italy: ‘Peaceful & Relaxing’
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, an Kevin Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers "Five Albums, One Night" Tour Opening Night at Yankee Stadium
This Hotel Rewards Program Is a Secret Hack for Buying Hard-to-Get Concert Tickets