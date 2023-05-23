This $400 Cordless Vacuum for ‘Hassle-Free Cleaning' Is on Sale for $110 at Amazon

“This vacuum has great suction power and picks up everything on my hardwood and area rugs”

Published on May 23, 2023

Even if Memorial Day is on the horizon, don’t let spring cleaning chores fall to the wayside until next year. Instead, opt for a gadget that checks multiple boxes off of your to-do list in one fell swoop, like a multipurpose vacuum.

This Whall Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is super functional since it can clean carpets and hard floors, like wood and tile. And in addition to its many useful features, the vacuum is on sale for 73 percent off at Amazon right now. Just click the coupon box before heading to checkout to receive the full $290 discount.

The vacuum operates with a 280-watt brushless motor that can rev up to a suction power of 25,000 pascals; this means it can snatch up dust, dirt, pet hair, and other messes with ease. Its V-shaped, LED roller brush head is made with both soft and rigid bristles that can trap all sorts of debris — all without scratching hard floors. Plus, the vacuum’s four-stage, high-density, HEPA filtration system promises to trap 99.99 percent of tiny particles to prevent them from escaping into the air.

The vacuum features three suction modes (standard, medium, and maximum), so users can cater to their specific messes. And depending on the chosen suction setting, the vacuum can run for up to 50 minutes before its removable battery needs to be recharged, according to the brand. What’s more, the vacuum comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool that attaches directly to the retractable nozzle and is great for cleaning cushions, car interiors, and other nooks and crannies. It can even be converted from an upright vacuum to a handheld for added convenience.

whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Whall Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

More than 3,600 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum a perfect rating. One user raved that the vacuum is “lightweight, easy to use, and powerful” in their review, while another shopper called it the “best cordless vacuum” they’ve ever used. A third shopper wrote: “This vacuum has great suction power and picks up everything on my hardwood and area rugs. The handheld option is also a great way to get into small spaces. I even use it in my car.”

A final reviewer simply shared: “Say goodbye to corded vacuums and embrace the future of hassle-free cleaning.” 

Do your to-do list a favor by grabbing the multifunctional Whall Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on super sale for 73 percent off at Amazon.

