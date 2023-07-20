This ‘Nimble’ and ‘Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum with a Bendable Wand Is on Super Sale for 72% Off at Amazon

Attempting to move a vacuum under and around furniture makes cleaning day a hassle. Cordless vacuums offer sleek, maneuverable solutions to clumsy cleaning hiccups, and many even allow you to check “hard floors” and “carpets” off of your to-do list in one fell swoop.

The Whall Bendable Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is no exception — it can clean all floor types, along with upholstery. It’s racked up thousands of five-star ratings at Amazon and it’s on sale for 72 percent off right now.

The most impressive feature of the vacuum is its bendable wand. Not only is the device slim, lightweight, and wire-free, but its bendable wand makes it easy to clean under surfaces and tackle hard-to-reach messes. It also eliminates strain on your back and knees; one reviewer shared that it’s “great for picking up hair from the floors without having to bend down,” while another called it a “back-saver.”

Whall Bendable Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $127 (Save $373)

Amazon

The vacuum’s swiveling head is equipped with a motorized roller brush that’s covered in hard and soft bristles, so it’s safe to use on all flooring without fear of scratching hardwood or tile. And while its roller brush works to snatch messes, its LED headlights illuminate any debris in your way. You can also customize the cleaning by switching between the device’s three suction modes.

Another perk — the device can convert from an upright to a handheld in a flash. It comes with a two-in-one dust brush and crevice tool that’s handy for cleaning up any dirt on cushions, car seats, stairs, and more. Plus, the multilayer filtration system securely traps and separates sucked-up gunk, while the 500-milliliter dustbin can be emptied directly into the trash without getting your hands (and freshly cleaned floors) dirty.

Tons of shoppers have raved about the cordless vacuum, with many calling it a “game changer” for their cleaning needs. One shopper described the gadget as “powerful, lightweight, easy to store, and nimble” in their review, then added, “Without the hassle of dragging a big machine out of the closet and through the house, we vacuum more frequently, and the wood floors are much cleaner.”

They finished off by raving, “This vacuum also packs a punch with a strong suction and great dirt collection. It is extremely durable and handles all the messes my kids, cats, and dogs create.”

Don’t wait to snap up the highly rated Whall Bendable Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on super sale at Amazon. Just act fast, since this 72 percent discount isn’t guaranteed to last!

