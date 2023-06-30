These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off

Whether your Fourth of July weekend plans involve beach naps, pool parties, or bottomless barbecue, comfortable footwear is a must.

Amazon shoppers have given these Weweya Cloud Slide Sandals high ratings in comfort, durability, and support. Plus, tons of reviewers have compared them to pricier Birkenstock sandals, including one shopper that called them “much more comfortable.” What’s more, the best-selling Weweya sandals are up to 53 percent off ahead of Prime Day this weekend.

Aptly named for their lightweight and cushion-y material, the cloud slides mold to the shape of your foot over time to give you custom support. The sandals are also super flexible, so they’ll bend in all of the right places as you walk while their buckled upper straps provide a secure fit. One shopper explained: “The cushion and bounce are like nothing I've felt before. The support is top-notch.” They added: “I also love the buckles to adjust how snug or loose they are.”

Weweya Cloud Slide Sandal in Black, $19–$25 (Save 53%)

Even better, the slides are entirely waterproof, which makes them super easy to clean. Plus, it means you can easily sport them to poolside or beachside occasions this summer. They’re also equipped with drainage holes on the anti-slip sole to prevent sloshy stepping.

You can snag all 17 styles of the slides on sale with varying discounts right now. There are basic neutrals like black, white, and tan, along with bolder colors like pink and orange. The sandals are available in women’s sizes 5.5 through 16 and men’s sizes 3.5 through 15.

Weweya Cloud Slide Sandal in Tan, $20–$25 (Save 50%)

More than 5,500 Amazon shoppers have given the slide sandals a perfect rating. One reviewer compared them to “walking on clouds,” while another wrote: “They are like walking on marshmallows.” A third simply said: “These are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever owned.”



A fourth shopper also commented on the cushy comfort of the slides. They shared: “I have arthritis in both feet and have a lot of pain by the end of the day. I tried a pair of these sandals and I absolutely love them.” They continued: “I bought them to wear only in the house because I can't go barefoot. After wearing them for a few days, I ordered another pair to wear outside and for errands.” The reviewer finished off by saying, “It truly is like walking on pillows.”

Do your summer wardrobe a favor and snag the comfy Weweya Cloud Slide Sandals while they’re up to 53 percent off at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see some other styles — and don’t forget to check back at Amazon on Tuesday July, 11 and Wednesday, July 12 to score even more savings during Prime Day.

Weweya Cloud Slide Sandal in White, $20–$27 (Save 50%)

Weweya Cloud Slide Sandal in Pink, $21 (Save 48%)

