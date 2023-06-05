This Oversized Beach Towel That Dries Quickly and ‘Folds Down to Nothing’ Is on Sale in 39 Colors

When summer rolls around, hitting the beach is almost always on the agenda. In order to get the most out of your well-deserved vacation, you’ll definitely want to stock up on all of the warm weather essentials, including sunscreen, beach wagons, and of course, towels to keep you cool and dry.

And Amazon’s best-selling beach towel is on major sale right now. You can snag the Wetcat Turkish Oversized Beach Towel for 33 percent off in 39 vibrant colors for summer, including aqua, pink, lilac, and more. Spun from 100 percent Turkish cotton, the towel is soft and absorbent. It weighs less than 1 pound, so it’s a lighter option than most terry cloth towels, which makes it ideal for traveling and packing for the beach.

Although the towel can fold up into a tiny square, it has a large, oversized silhouette when laid flat, allowing you to comfortably stretch out while laying on it. The 38 inch by 71 inch towel is 50 percent larger than most terry cloth options, so you can really wrap yourself in it like a burrito when cold or wet.

And if you do use it to dry off after hopping out of the ocean or pool, the towel is quick-drying, keeping it fresh and warm all day long. You can even hang it in the shower as a bath towel, since the decorative Turkish towel features a chic design with a striped pattern and fringes at the hem. It’s also made of an oeko-tex certified natural dyed yarn, meaning it has been tested against a range of harmful chemicals.

With nearly 8,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Wetcat Turkish Oversized Beach Towel is loved by shoppers for its lightweight feel, quick-drying properties, and chic look.

One shopper called it the “ultimate beach companion,” writing: “What sets this towel apart is its versatility. It's not just limited to beach use; I also use it as a picnic blanket or even as a stylish throw for outdoor gatherings.”

Another person said that they introduced their whole family to the towels. “They fold down to nothing,” they wrote, adding that the “soft and absorbent” towels dry “incredibly fast.” A third reviewer added: “Since they are so lightweight, I wondered if they would really absorb enough water to dry ourselves after a shower, and they really do.”

If you’re looking for a staple beach or bath towel to use time and again, shop the discounted Wetcat Turkish Oversized Beach Towel in more gorgeous colors below.

