This Oversized Beach Towel That Dries Quickly and ‘Folds Down to Nothing’ Is on Sale in 39 Colors

Shoppers are calling it the “ultimate beach companion”

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023 06:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Turkish Beach Towel Deal Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

When summer rolls around, hitting the beach is almost always on the agenda. In order to get the most out of your well-deserved vacation, you’ll definitely want to stock up on all of the warm weather essentials, including sunscreen, beach wagons, and of course, towels to keep you cool and dry.

And Amazon’s best-selling beach towel is on major sale right now. You can snag the Wetcat Turkish Oversized Beach Towel for 33 percent off in 39 vibrant colors for summer, including aqua, pink, lilac, and more. Spun from 100 percent Turkish cotton, the towel is soft and absorbent. It weighs less than 1 pound, so it’s a lighter option than most terry cloth towels, which makes it ideal for traveling and packing for the beach.

Amazon WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel

Amazon

Buy It! Wetcat Turkish Oversized Beach Towel in Aqua, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Although the towel can fold up into a tiny square, it has a large, oversized silhouette when laid flat, allowing you to comfortably stretch out while laying on it. The 38 inch by 71 inch towel is 50 percent larger than most terry cloth options, so you can really wrap yourself in it like a burrito when cold or wet. 

And if you do use it to dry off after hopping out of the ocean or pool, the towel is quick-drying, keeping it fresh and warm all day long. You can even hang it in the shower as a bath towel, since the decorative Turkish towel features a chic design with a striped pattern and fringes at the hem. It’s also made of an oeko-tex certified natural dyed yarn, meaning it has been tested against a range of harmful chemicals.

Amazon WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel

Amazon

Buy It! Wetcat Turkish Oversized Beach Towel in Beige, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

With nearly 8,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Wetcat Turkish Oversized Beach Towel is loved by shoppers for its lightweight feel, quick-drying properties, and chic look. 

One shopper called it the “ultimate beach companion,” writing: “What sets this towel apart is its versatility. It's not just limited to beach use; I also use it as a picnic blanket or even as a stylish throw for outdoor gatherings.”

Another person said that they introduced their whole family to the towels. “They fold down to nothing,” they wrote, adding that the “soft and absorbent” towels dry “incredibly fast.” A third reviewer added: “Since they are so lightweight, I wondered if they would really absorb enough water to dry ourselves after a shower, and they really do.” 

If you’re looking for a staple beach or bath towel to use time and again, shop the discounted Wetcat Turkish Oversized Beach Towel in more gorgeous colors below.

Amazon WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel

Amazon

Buy It! Wetcat Turkish Oversized Beach Towel in Black, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel

Amazon

Buy It! Wetcat Turkish Oversized Beach Towel in Dark Coral, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel

Amazon

Buy It! Wetcat Turkish Oversized Beach Towel in Green, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel

Amazon

Buy It! Wetcat Turkish Oversized Beach Towel in Lilac, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

peo steam mop tout
Even Professional Cleaners Call This Steam Mop a ‘Great Piece of Equipment’ — and It’s Just $75 Today at Amazon
Best Selling Swimsuits on Amazon Tout
These Are Amazon’s Best-Selling Swimsuits Under $40 Heading Into Summer 2023
amzf water shoes Tout
These Lightweight and Quick-Drying Water Shoes Are the ‘Perfect Summer Kicks’ — and They’re on Sale for $25
Related Articles
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Tout
You Have 24 Hours to Shop Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale — These Are the 21 Best Deals
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deal Tout
We Found the 30 Best Deals Exclusively for Prime Members to Shop This Weekend — Up to 70% Off
Comfortable Shoe One-Off: Sneakers tout
Shoppers Say These Sneakers with 57,900+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale
amzf water shoes Tout
These Lightweight and Quick-Drying Water Shoes Are the ‘Perfect Summer Kicks’ — and They’re on Sale for $25
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat Tout
This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat That ‘Helps with Back, Knee, and Foot Pain’ Is Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Best Selling Swimsuits on Amazon Tout
These Are Amazon’s Best-Selling Swimsuits Under $40 Heading Into Summer 2023
Weekend sales tout
The 8 Best Sales This Weekend at Nordstrom, J.Crew, Target, Lululemon, and More
BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
The Black + Decker Cordless Vacuum Shoppers Swear by for 'Serious Suction Power’ Is on Sale for Under $150
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
Shoppers Are Amazed at How Much Dust and Pet Hair This Robot Vacuum Sucks Up — and It’s Half-Off at Amazon
Home Soft Good One-Off: Bath Towels Deal
These ‘Spa-Like’ Towels That Thousands of Shoppers Swear by Are on Sale for $7 Apiece at Amazon
People Picks Tout
8 Products the PEOPLE Shopping Team Picked Up in May to Prep for Summer, Starting at $9
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Tout
These ‘Soft and Breathable’ Bed Sheets with 70,400+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $19 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings Tout
These Amazon Leggings with 63,000+ Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for Just $12 Today
Nicole Kidman Vegamour MDW Sale tout
Nicole Kidman Swears by These Vegamour Products ‘Healthy and Shiny’ Hair, and Now You Can Get Them on Sale
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Tout
These Popular Slide Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer’ — and They’re on Sale for Memorial Day Weekend
celebrities
All of These Celebrity-Inspired White Dresses for Summer Are on Sale for Memorial Day Starting at $30